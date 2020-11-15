Violence erupted in Washington DC following the ‘Million MAGA March’ organised by supporters of US President Donald Trump to demonstrate their support. From videos doing the rounds on social media, it appears that Black Lives Matter and Antifa thugs waited towards the end of the rally to attack Trump supporters. However, there was retaliation in small parts as well.

In one video shared by journalist Andy Ngo, a young couple could be seen being assaulted by left-wing thugs. The guy was wearing a Trump 2020 hoodie. Some sort of liquid was hurled at them and efforts were clearly made to get physically violent but the guy, conscious of his safety and that of his friend’s, kept his head down and managed to reach safe territory.

Young couple in DC followed by crowd of BLM-antifa thugs who hit them and throw liquid on them. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/Lqo4evvviK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020

The elderly were not spared either. An old man with a Trump t-shirt was assaulted as well and had some liquid thrown at him by the left-wing thugs. Abuses were hurled at him as well and for some time, it looked like things were about to get really bad but fortunately, they didn’t.

“You better run mother f—ker”



BLM-antifa assault older man trying to leave the area after the #MillionMAGAMarch. pic.twitter.com/S26myo9bgk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020

The left-wing thugs also attacked people having dinner at DC after the march. They threw projectiles and a mortar firework at them causing visible panic.

BLM-antifa attack more people eating dinner in DC. They throw projectiles and a mortar firework at them. Video by @livesmattershow: pic.twitter.com/3sTTFj5ihw — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2020

BLM-antifa rioters hurl projectiles and an explosive at people having dinner after the #MillionMAGAMarch in DC. pic.twitter.com/syDM7YQFrS — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020

Families with children were also not spared. One such family was in tears as they were followed and accosted by the thugs.

A family with children are in tears as they are followed and harassed by antifa. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/Kb8f2sJ1e5 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020

There were brawls as well between ‘Proud Boys’ and Antifa. The ‘Proud Boys’ are referred to as ‘White Supremacists’ in the media but Black leaders of the group insist that the group is not white supremacist.

Some antifa get beat up in DC street brawl against the Proud Boys. Video by @TomasMorales_iv: pic.twitter.com/wKHTOqNiAK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2020

Quite clearly, Joe Biden’s call for unity is falling on deaf ears. Furthermore, those who expected Antifa violence to cease following election night have clearly proven to be wrong. Violence by left-wing groups has been underway for months in the USA with the Democrat leadership either unwilling to enforce law and order or actively encouraging the violence.