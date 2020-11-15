Sunday, November 15, 2020
Antifa thugs attack peaceful Trump supporters following ‘Million MAGA March’ in Washington DC

An old man with a Trump t-shirt was assaulted as well and had some liquid thrown at him by the left-wing thugs. Abuses were hurled at him as well and for some time, it looked like things were about to get really bad but fortunately, they didn't.

Violence erupted in Washington DC following the ‘Million MAGA March’ organised by supporters of US President Donald Trump to demonstrate their support. From videos doing the rounds on social media, it appears that Black Lives Matter and Antifa thugs waited towards the end of the rally to attack Trump supporters. However, there was retaliation in small parts as well.

In one video shared by journalist Andy Ngo, a young couple could be seen being assaulted by left-wing thugs. The guy was wearing a Trump 2020 hoodie. Some sort of liquid was hurled at them and efforts were clearly made to get physically violent but the guy, conscious of his safety and that of his friend’s, kept his head down and managed to reach safe territory.

The elderly were not spared either. An old man with a Trump t-shirt was assaulted as well and had some liquid thrown at him by the left-wing thugs. Abuses were hurled at him as well and for some time, it looked like things were about to get really bad but fortunately, they didn’t.

The left-wing thugs also attacked people having dinner at DC after the march. They threw projectiles and a mortar firework at them causing visible panic.

Families with children were also not spared. One such family was in tears as they were followed and accosted by the thugs.

There were brawls as well between ‘Proud Boys’ and Antifa. The ‘Proud Boys’ are referred to as ‘White Supremacists’ in the media but Black leaders of the group insist that the group is not white supremacist.

Quite clearly, Joe Biden’s call for unity is falling on deaf ears. Furthermore, those who expected Antifa violence to cease following election night have clearly proven to be wrong. Violence by left-wing groups has been underway for months in the USA with the Democrat leadership either unwilling to enforce law and order or actively encouraging the violence.

Million MAGA March
OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

