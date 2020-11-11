Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Home News Reports Two Freudian slips during the hearing of Arnab Goswami's plea in Supreme Court against...
Editor's picksLawNews Reports
Updated:

Two Freudian slips during the hearing of Arnab Goswami’s plea in Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order denying him interim bail

Justice Chandrachud's observations on the state action against Goswami provide a testimony to the fact that action against Arnab Goswami is plain hounding for his reportage.

OpIndia Staff
Arnab hearing in SC
12

The plea of Arnab Goswami, the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, challenging the Bombay High Court denying him interim bail is being heard by a bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee in the Supreme Court. During the hearing some scathing observations were made by Justice Chandrachud against the Bombay High Court for failing uphold personal liberty of an individual. However, apart from that two Freudian slips were made by senior advocates who are representing the Maharashtra government in the Supreme Court.

Maharashtra government has maintained that the police action against Arnab Goswami has nothing to do with his journalism and his way of reporting. Speaking on Goswami’s arrest, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had claimed that the state government did not act against vindictively and that police had arrested him on the basis of evidence. The state government has been arguing in the court that Goswami’s name was mentioned by Anvay Naik, the deceased interior designer, in his suicide note and that was why Goswami was arrested.

However, during the hearing in the Supreme Court today, Justice Chandrachud questioned Sibal whether there was direct incitement on part of Goswami that led Naik to commit suicide. Justice Chandrachud asked whether a case of unpaid dues made a fit case for abetment to suicide.

Justice Chandrachud said that if the court does not interfere today, it would be travesty of justice. Senior advocate Amit Desai representing Maharashtra government then inadvertently mentioned how the case against Arnab may not really be of direct incitement but ‘circumstances’ leading to suicide of Naik.

It is noteworthy that Goswami was not the only person who owed money to Naik, there were several others. Justice Chadrachud further questioned Sibal whether not paying up money amounted to abetment to suicide.

Defending Maharashtra government’s action against Goswami Advocate Sibal said that the freedom of expression granted under Article 19 of the Constitution was not an absolute right.

By mentioning Article 19 before the Apex Court Sibal tacitly admitted that the action of Maharashtra government against Goswami was not related to the suicide case but to his reportage. Right from the TRP case to the abetment to suicide case, the ruthless state action against Goswami following his reporting against the Thackeray government appear malicious on the face of it. Justice Chandrachud’s observations on the state action against Goswami provide a testimony to that.

Arnab Goswami has been critical of the Maharashtra government, especially during the Palghar sadhu lynching where the Mumbai Police became mere spectators as two Hindu sadhus and their driver were lynched by a mob earlier this year. Goswami had even questioned Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s silence over the matter. Congress is in alliance with the Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsarnab goswami, arnab goswami arrested
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Two Freudian slips during the hearing of Arnab Goswami’s plea in Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order denying him interim bail

OpIndia Staff -
During the hearing, Justice Chandrachud that the constitutional courts needed to interfere in the case to avoid treading on a path of destruction.
Read more
Politics

From UP to Bihar, Congress has become a burden on its allies

OpIndia Staff -
The disastrous results in assembly elections and bypolls is not the only concern with Congress which is also struggling to have an inspiring leadership.
Read more

Pakistani politician wants Joe Biden to help Kashmiri people, only he thinks Biden is former President George Bush

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani politician cannot differentiate between Democrat Biden and Republican Bush, but begs for help anyway.

Rahul Gandhi cancels his 2-day Jaisalmer vacation due to ‘personal reasons’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
At the first sight of slight discomfort, Rahul Gandhi usually just packs off and goes off to undisclosed foreign locations.

Live updates: NDA crosses the majority mark as counting of votes continues late into the night

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Live updates of counting day for 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls across 11 states for 58 seats.

SC Bar Association President writes letter ‘condemning’ ‘urgent hearing’ for Arnab Goswami: How it’s hypocritical and a product of Dave’s ideology

Opinions OpIndia Staff -
President of Supreme Court Bar Association, Dushyant Dave, has written a letter to the Secretary-General SC strongly protesting hearing granted to Arnab Goswami

Recently Popular

News Reports

While Arnab Goswami spends his 7th night in jail for a closed case, wife of Firoz Nadiadwala arrested for possessing drugs gets bail by...

OpIndia Staff -
NCB had arrested the wife of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala on Sunday after it recovered drugs from her residence
Read more
Politics

Trends show Shiv Sena performing worse than NOTA in 21 out of 22 seats in Bihar: Read details of all seats

OpIndia Staff -
The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 vote counting is underway and the result might be a massive upset from what the Exit polls predicted.
Read more
News Reports

Live updates: NDA crosses the majority mark as counting of votes continues late into the night

OpIndia Staff -
Live updates of counting day for 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls across 11 states for 58 seats.
Read more
News Reports

Unable to accept her party’s dismal performance, Congress leader fumes on Bihari voters, calls them ‘poor and greedy’

OpIndia Staff -
"Poor greedy voters voted NDA for free Covid vaccine" claimed Congress Leader.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Two ST workers commit suicide within 12 hours, blame Uddhav Thackeray govt for non-payment of dues, reduced salaries

OpIndia Staff -
The Uddhav Thackeray government has displayed their misplaced priorities by going after the dissidents such as Arnab Goswami and Kangana Ranaut but not addressing the financial woes suffered by the government employees
Read more
World

Gulags soon? While Joe Biden preaches peace, his Democratic comrades make lists to punish Trump supporters during his presidency

K Bhattacharjee -
While Joe Biden tweets like a monk, his comrades appear to have made up their minds to launch a crusade against heretics.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Two Freudian slips during the hearing of Arnab Goswami’s plea in Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order denying him interim bail

OpIndia Staff -
During the hearing, Justice Chandrachud that the constitutional courts needed to interfere in the case to avoid treading on a path of destruction.
Read more
News Reports

Online news portals, entertainment content platforms brought under the control of I&B ministry, govt issues notification

OpIndia Staff -
Government brings online content including news portals under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: Calcutta HC bans processions and gatherings for Chhath Puja, only 2 per family allowed around water bodies

OpIndia Staff -
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered a ban on Chhath Puja processions and directed the state government to enforce a strict ban on fireworks during the upcoming festivities
Read more
News Reports

Rohingya refugees living in ‘temporary shelters of tarpaulin’ in Bangladesh write congratulatory letter to Joe Biden, say Allah answered their wishes

OpIndia Staff -
Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh say that they 'prayed profoundly' for victory of Joe Biden, and happy that Allah answered their prayers
Read more
Politics

From UP to Bihar, Congress has become a burden on its allies

OpIndia Staff -
The disastrous results in assembly elections and bypolls is not the only concern with Congress which is also struggling to have an inspiring leadership.
Read more
News Reports

For Dushyant Dave, Arnab getting an urgent hearing in SC is ‘abuse of power’, but all is well when he himself or friends get...

OpIndia Staff -
In his letter, Dave has written against "selective listing" of matters by the SC Registry and had gone to the extent of calling it as a ‘gross abuse of administrative power’.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani politician wants Joe Biden to help Kashmiri people, only he thinks Biden is former President George Bush

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani politician cannot differentiate between Democrat Biden and Republican Bush, but begs for help anyway.
Read more
News Reports

After winning five seats and being accused of being a ‘vote-cutter’ for Congress, Owaisi’s next target is WB

OpIndia Staff -
AIMIM wins 5 seats in Seemanchal region, blames Mahagathbandhan for not forming alliance with his party.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi cancels his 2-day Jaisalmer vacation due to ‘personal reasons’

OpIndia Staff -
At the first sight of slight discomfort, Rahul Gandhi usually just packs off and goes off to undisclosed foreign locations.
Read more
News Reports

NDA wins Bihar Assembly elections, Nitish to become CM for the fourth successive term

OpIndia Staff -
With 125 seats, NDA gets majority in Bihar elections. Nitish to continue as CM in his fourth successive term.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
479,595FollowersFollow
19,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com