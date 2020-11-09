Monday, November 9, 2020
Home Opinions Bombay HC refuses to grant interim relief to Arnab Goswami
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Bombay HC refuses to grant interim relief to Arnab Goswami

The HC bench hearing the plea stated that says no case has made out for exercising extraordinary jurisdiction by the High Court.

OpIndia Staff
Arnab's interim bail plea rejected by Bombay HC
Arnab Goswami arrested by Raigad police (source: Republic TV)
170

The Bombay High Court has refused to grant interim relief from arrest to Arnab Goswami. As reported by Live Law, the Bombay HC, rejecting the plea for interim relief, has stated that alternative remedies are available.

As per reports, the HC bench hearing the plea stated that says no case has made out for exercising extraordinary jurisdiction by the High Court. The bench also stated that it had made clear that alternate remedy is available to the petitioner and the case will not bar the petitioner from availing those remedies. The bench also advised the petitioners to approach the sessions court where the concerned court will decide it within the specified time limit. Saying that their observations are prima facie in the nature only for the purpose of deciding the interim application and will not apply to the application made by Goswami seeking regular bail.

The interim bail applications of other co-accused Nitish Sharda and Parveen Rajesh Singh have also been dismissed, citing the same reasons.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsArnab Goswami case, Bombay HC case, Republic TV case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Maharashtra: Two ST workers commit suicide within 12 hours, blame Uddhav Thackeray govt for non-payment of dues, reduced salaries

OpIndia Staff -
The Uddhav Thackeray government has displayed their misplaced priorities by going after the dissidents such as Arnab Goswami and Kangana Ranaut but not addressing the financial woes suffered by the government employees
Read more
Opinions

Bombay HC refuses to grant interim relief to Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
The Bombay HC has asked Arnab Goswami's counsel to approach the sessions court and avail other remedies.
Read more

Uttar Pradesh: Congress leader’s son Sunil Gurjar arrested in animal husbandry scam, had also figured in Bhanwari Devi case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rajasthan Congress leader's son, Sunil Gurjar arrested by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in animal husbandry scam.

Millions of diyas to light up Ayodhya as Ram Jamnabhoomi to have Deepotsava after five centuries

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A virtual Deepotsav is also planned to ring in the first Diwali after the beginning of construction of Ram Mandir

Bollywood drug probe: NCB raids Arjun Rampal’s premises

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Intensifying the Bollywood drug probe, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday raided the premises of actor Arjun Rampal.

Tejashwi will defeat Nitish like Biden defeated Trump: Shiv Sena’s Saamana goes starry-eyed with Bihar-USA parallels

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Saamana editorial says Bihar is in the final stage of 'independence' as Tejashwi Yadav is set to become the chief minister of the state.

Recently Popular

World

Gulags soon? While Joe Biden preaches peace, his Democratic comrades make lists to punish Trump supporters during his presidency

K Bhattacharjee -
While Joe Biden tweets like a monk, his comrades appear to have made up their minds to launch a crusade against heretics.
Read more
News Reports

Taloja Jail, to which Mumbai Police hurriedly transferred Arnab Goswami, is a hub of terrorists and underworld criminals. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Taloja Jail, where Arnab Goswami is currently being kept under judicial custody, houses several Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists
Read more
Law

Breaking: Bombay HC to pronounce order in Arnab Goswami’s interim bail application challenging arrest in 2018 suicide case on 9th November

OpIndia Staff -
Bombay High Court has declared that it will be pronouncing its order in the bail plea moved by Arnab Goswami on the 9th of November
Read more
Politics

Calling India’s Prime Minister ‘Hitler’ wins you accolades, calling a CM’s son ‘penguin’ gets you jailed. Welcome to India 2020

Nirwa Mehta -
Too bad Narendra Modi is stifling the freedom of press and freedom of speech. Shame on 'Hitler'.
Read more
Editor's picks

TMC MP Mahua Moitra caught ‘stealing’ content again, this time to congratulate Kamala Harris

OpIndia Staff -
The composite image used by Mahua Moitra was created by artist Bria Goeller, and was published by WTF America 2017
Read more
Media

Forced to drink some liquid that choked him, hit with boots: Here is what happened after Mumbai Police arrested Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
In his application to the Mumbai High Court, Arnab Goswami also makes some startling revelations as to how he was beaten and tortured by the police.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Maharashtra: Two ST workers commit suicide within 12 hours, blame Uddhav Thackeray govt for non-payment of dues, reduced salaries

OpIndia Staff -
The Uddhav Thackeray government has displayed their misplaced priorities by going after the dissidents such as Arnab Goswami and Kangana Ranaut but not addressing the financial woes suffered by the government employees
Read more
Opinions

Bombay HC refuses to grant interim relief to Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
The Bombay HC has asked Arnab Goswami's counsel to approach the sessions court and avail other remedies.
Read more
News Reports

Kapil Sibal’s son admits in court that the high TRP of Republic TV is accurate, while Maha govt alleges ‘scam’

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Sibal's son Akhil Sibal, while arguing in Delhi HC against the Bollywood slandering, submitted that Republic TV and Times Now together represent over 70% of English visual media.
Read more
Politics

After Rahul Gandhi claimed Facebook India was controlled by RSS, Kapil Sibal appears in Court for the social media giant

OpIndia Staff -
Facebook was made a party to the suit as well and the social media giant appears to have hired Kapil Sibal to represent them at the Court.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Congress leader’s son Sunil Gurjar arrested in animal husbandry scam, had also figured in Bhanwari Devi case

OpIndia Staff -
Rajasthan Congress leader's son, Sunil Gurjar arrested by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in animal husbandry scam.
Read more
News Reports

Millions of diyas to light up Ayodhya as Ram Jamnabhoomi to have Deepotsava after five centuries

OpIndia Staff -
A virtual Deepotsav is also planned to ring in the first Diwali after the beginning of construction of Ram Mandir
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood drug probe: NCB raids Arjun Rampal’s premises

OpIndia Staff -
Intensifying the Bollywood drug probe, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday raided the premises of actor Arjun Rampal.
Read more
News Reports

Tejashwi will defeat Nitish like Biden defeated Trump: Shiv Sena’s Saamana goes starry-eyed with Bihar-USA parallels

OpIndia Staff -
The Saamana editorial says Bihar is in the final stage of 'independence' as Tejashwi Yadav is set to become the chief minister of the state.
Read more
World

Donald Trump’s ‘transactional marriage’ may come to an end as Melania Trump may call it quits: Report

OpIndia Staff -
According to former aide Stephanie Wolkoff, she further alleged that the couple had separate bedrooms and had a transactional marriage.
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir: Saubhagya Scheme brings electricity to far-flung villages in Nowshera for the first time

Dibakar Dutta -
Saubhagya Scheme reaches far-flung villages along the LoC.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
478,198FollowersFollow
19,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com