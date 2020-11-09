The Bombay High Court has refused to grant interim relief from arrest to Arnab Goswami. As reported by Live Law, the Bombay HC, rejecting the plea for interim relief, has stated that alternative remedies are available.

[BREAKING] Bombay High Court refuses interim relief to #ArnabGoswai — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 9, 2020

As per reports, the HC bench hearing the plea stated that says no case has made out for exercising extraordinary jurisdiction by the High Court. The bench also stated that it had made clear that alternate remedy is available to the petitioner and the case will not bar the petitioner from availing those remedies. The bench also advised the petitioners to approach the sessions court where the concerned court will decide it within the specified time limit. Saying that their observations are prima facie in the nature only for the purpose of deciding the interim application and will not apply to the application made by Goswami seeking regular bail.

The interim bail applications of other co-accused Nitish Sharda and Parveen Rajesh Singh have also been dismissed, citing the same reasons.