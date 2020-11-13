Friday, November 13, 2020
Bulandshahr: Action taken against head constable for insensitive behaviour with children of traders arrested for selling firecrackers

SP Santosh Kumar Singh aid that police have been directed to deal with the matter with sensitivity and empathy, while following the due process of law.

As several state governments have banned firecrackers during this Diwali, giving the twin excuses of pollution and Coronavirus, disturbing visuals of police atrocity emerged from Bulandshahr on Uttar Pradesh. Little kids were seen misbehaved by police officials when the police were arresting their parents for selling firecrackers. After the video went viral on social media condemning the police action, the Bulandshahr police issued a statement, and informed that one policeman has been sent to police line for misbehaving with the children.

In a video widely shared on social media, a police team can be seen vandalising roadside stalls put up by small time traders selling firecrackers. While the police officials are busy destroying the stalls, around half dozen small kids, children of the sellers, are seen desperately trying to salvage a few firecrackers. They try to stop the policemen to stop from destroying and confiscating firecrackers.

After demolishing the stalls, the police arrested the sellers for selling firecrackers violating ban on its sale, and put them into a police vehicle. In the video, one little girl runs up to the vehicle, in an attempt to request the officer sitting in the car to request to leave her father, who was arrested by police, but her requests are ignored. Towards the end of the video, one police officer is seen pushing the little girl away.

The police officers also beat the people present there who had protested against the demolition drive.

After the video went viral on social media, Bulandshahr Police posted a statement on Twitter. The Superintendent of police said that after getting information that some people were illegally selling firecrackers, a police team went to the location, confiscated the firecrackers and detained the sellers. He said that the police took this action as the sale and use of firecrackers have been in the town.

SP Santosh Kumar Singh added that during this incident, small children of the firecracker sellers surrounded the vehicle, and started crying. He said that police have been directed to deal with the matter with sensitivity and empathy, while following the due process of law.

Later Bulandshahr tweeted to inform that head constable Brijbir has been sent to police line for insensitive behaviour towards the children while arresting the unauthorised firecracker sellers.

It may be noted that the Uttar Pradesh govt had banned sale and use of firecrackers in 13 pollution hit districts, and Bulandshahr is among them.

