Friday, November 13, 2020
Home Opinions This is how a nation dies: Tyrants are using the Coronavirus crisis to destroy...
Opinions
Updated:

This is how a nation dies: Tyrants are using the Coronavirus crisis to destroy Hinduism and ‘civilise the heathens’

Social media was afire on Friday when it was reported that the Bhubaneshwar Municipal Corporation had banned the Paya Shraddha and Pinda Dana rituals for ancestors at Bindusagar Lake and near Lingaraj Temple on Diwali.

K Bhattacharjee
cracker ban during Coronavirus pandemic
Image Credit: Odisha TV
13

There is a reason why conspiracy theories have always been so popular. When reasonable people cannot come up with rational explanations to explain the tyrannical actions of the ruling class, they usually have to resort to bizarre conjectures in order to preserve their sanity. Usually, there is a much simpler explanation. The ruling class is overflowing with sociopaths who feel an intense arousal every time they exercise their power. The events that have been underway in India since the advent of the Coronavirus pandemic certainly points towards it.

Before proceeding any further, it needs to be pointed out that Indians are, by and large, not stupid. They are acutely aware of the threat posed by the Coronavirus and have been more observant of government guidelines than most. When Prime Minister Modi announced that he will not participate in any Holi celebrations due to the pandemic as mass gatherings were to be avoided, people heeded his concerns. If he had made the same appeal to citizens, people would have exercised more caution on their own.

But after all this time, despite all the patience that Indians have demonstrated, the citizens of this country are being criminalised over festivities. There are a lot of restrictions that people will observe if the restrictions are enforced equitably across the country. But when they can see with their own eyes that festivities and mass gatherings are treated arbitrarily, it breeds contempt. Contempt lays the seed for chaos.

Social media was afire on Friday when it was reported that the Bhubaneshwar Municipal Corporation had banned the Paya Shraddha and Pinda Dana rituals for ancestors at Bindusagar Lake and near Lingaraj Temple on Diwali. The decision was taken in order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, we are told, although it is not precisely clear at this point why are mass gatherings permitted for political rallies but not Hindu rituals and rituals as important as the ones we perform for our ancestors.

Bhubaneshwar Municipal Corporation order

While the ruling class across the country is on a power-trip, the ones in Odisha appear to be a special case. The district administration at Puri banned the age-old ritual of burning of Kaunriya Kathi (jute sticks) at the Singhadwar of Lord Jagannath Temple during Diwali this year. The excuse cited, once again, was the Coronavirus crisis.

“As there is possibility of huge smoke due to burning of Kaunriya Kathi, the ritual has been completely banned this year to prevent worsening of the pandemic situation. Covid-19 patients as well as others will be affected by the smoke. Therefore, we urge the people to perform rituals at their home, if possible,” Puri Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahu said.

Sahu Babu did not explain how it will help prevent the further spread of the pandemic as people have been permitted to observe ‘Paya Sraddha’ at the Temple. But then again, answers to such questions cannot be expected from Babus who lord over us. We are puny mortals and Babus from their high seats are under no obligation to provide answers to our innocent queries.

It is not just Babus who are on a power trip this year. Our political class were presented with the chance to disguise their tyrannical tendencies under the guise of public good and they were not going to relinquish such a golden opportunity. A ban on firecrackers was imposed in numerous states across the country and now we have policemen pretending to be heroes by projecting cracker sellers as some sort of dreaded terrorists.

Punjab Police was boasting on social media about its crackdown on ‘illegal firecrackers’ during the “festive season” after demonstrating its stellar impotence at curbing down on instances of stubble burning which contribute more to pollution than firecrackers ever could. Not to be left behind, the Uttar Pradesh police is cracking down hard on firecracker sellers as well, arresting Hindus ahead of one of their most important festivals.

Citizens were initially quick to indulge in partisan politics over the firecracker ban accusing the political party they were ideologically opposed to of being responsible for the firecracker ban. But the truth of the matter is, blame for it lies on every single political party, the central government more so than others because it is with the explicit endorsement of the central government that the drive to ban firecrackers was first initiated.

Again, it has to be admitted that there has been no difference in the manner in which BJP ruled states and non-BJP ruled states have enforced the ban on firecrackers. Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are enforcing the ban with equal zeal despite the fact that the former has a Congress government while the latter is ruled by the BJP.

Some BJP ruled states have made it clear that firecrackers will not be banned during Diwali but then, the NGT the members of which were nominated by the BJP government at the centre have outright banned firecrackers in numerous towns and cities nationwide. Therefore, it is utterly dishonest to blame the Congress and absolve the BJP or vice versa.

When our bureaucracy and political class is running amok, how could our famed judiciary be far behind? West Bengal has elections around the corner and therefore, no political party wants to incur the wrath of the electorate. Thus, the Judiciary stepped in for their share of the pie. First, bizarre restrictions were imposed on Durga Puja celebrations and then firecrackers were banned as well.

It is a free country, ladies and gentlemen. The citizens will be freely harassed and harangued by each arm of the state in turn. The excuse being used for the unprecedented levels of tyranny is the Coronavirus. The powers that be have mandated that political rallies are more important than Hindus observing rituals for their ancestors.

It is the same manner in which the powers that be had mandated that massive crowds outside of liquor shops were more important than Durga Puja celebrations. The Coronavirus is certainly the smartest virus human beings have encountered. Amazingly, it does not spread at mass gatherings approved by the ruling class. The cognitive abilities of the virus certainly has me confounded.

Needless to say, this is a recipe for instability. A country cannot be governed peacefully for long when the ruling class is at war against the dominant culture of the country. The cultural reform that the Indian State seeks to impose on Hindus is akin to the ‘cultural revolution’ of the Chinese Communist Party. The CCP prevailed eventually but it was not before unparalleled devastation and destruction was wreaked upon China.

The ruling class of the country has demonstrated that it does not care at all about the masses. The lives of hundreds of thousands of people have been devastated by the ban on firecrackers. And the state did not even blink an eye as all these lives were thrown into turmoil. The dream for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ will remain a fantasy if this is the approach that is adopted by the state.

During the advent of the Coronavirus pandemic, those opposing the government sanctioned lockdown in western countries, particularly the USA, were mocked. But no one is laughing now. It is clear that government sanctioned lockdown has given complete power to tyrants who arbitrarily enforce lockdown without a shred of sympathy for those they lord over.

It is a nightmare now and it is unclear when it will end. But end it will. However, what lies after that might be even worse. And the blame for it shall solely lie on the ruling class of this country. The masses have suffered enough, bled enough and endured enough misery.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBhubaneswar municipal corporation
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Watch: India retaliates after Pakistan violates ceasefire, 7-8 Pakistani soldiers dead, several injured, bunkers destroyed

OpIndia Staff -
The official handle of the BSF on Twitter has confirmed the death of SI Rakesh Doval deployed at North Kashmir's Baramulla.
Read more
Politics

Will President’s Rule be imposed in West Bengal ahead of elections? Unlikely as things stand currently: Here is why

K Bhattacharjee -
Dilip Ghosh is obviously correct that Mamata Banerjee may secretly want president's role to be imposed in West Bengal.
Read more

Indian liberals hoping that Joe Biden is their ticket to bring PM Modi down by blowing the imagined ‘human right violation’ trumpet: Why they...

World K Bhattacharjee -
In every way possible, the Obama administration, under which Joe Biden served as the VP, was a humanitarian disaster.

Witch-hunt continues: Police custody of Sameet Thakkar extended again, was arrested for criticising Uddhav Thackeray govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sameet Thakkar who is facing charges for his remarks was arrested by Maharashtra police for the third time in a row on November 11.

Crude bomb making activities increase in West Bengal as several blasts have taken place in the last few months: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Several explosion have taken placed in West Bengal when stashes of crude bomb stored by TMC members exploded accidently

This is why Obama will not be ‘cancelled’ by liberals just yet for his comments on Rahul Gandhi. There is a silver lining

Opinions Sanghamitra -
By pegging him as a 'student' Obama has done what Karan Johar does to Shah Rukh Khan, portrayed him as a young, vibrant individual who is young enough to be called a 'student' and not a 50-year-old dynast who is yet to achieve anything of his own.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Don’t waste your time on a lowly worm’, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani advises lawyer who filed cybercrime case against Kunal Kamra

OpIndia Staff -
After Kunal Kamra posted several tweets which were contempt of the Supreme Court, Advocate Chandani Shah had filed a case against him
Read more
News Reports

While Arnab Goswami spends his 7th night in jail for a closed case, wife of Firoz Nadiadwala arrested for possessing drugs gets bail by...

OpIndia Staff -
NCB had arrested the wife of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala on Sunday after it recovered drugs from her residence
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader brings massive allegation, says Thackerays had land deals worth crores with late Anvay Naik’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Kirit Somaiya has shared documents which show land deals worth crores between the Thackerays and the late Anvay Naik's wife.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will shoot you, bow down to us if you want to live in Mewat’: Faisal and Parveen warn Hindu youth against following Hindu rituals...

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
"Mewat mein rehana hain toh humare hisaab see rehna hoga", the Hindu youth alleges he has been living under constant threat
Read more
Media

‘Rights cannot be claimed by depriving others of freedom’: Editor who hailed Arnab’s arrest in the dock, HC refuses to quash FIR against her

OpIndia Staff -
Ironically, Patricia Mukhim, who is currently in the dock for making an 'objectionable' post on Facebook, had refused to condemn Maharashtra government's witch-hunt against Arnab Goswami
Read more
News Reports

‘Order from Uddhav Thackeray is final’: BJP’s Nilesh Rane makes a stunning charge, shares audio of Shiv Sena leader threatening contractor

OpIndia Staff -
Nilesh Rane, sharing the audio wrote, “Shiv Sena is working to recover money by threatening the contractors of the same highway that they had once strongly objected to."
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Opinions

This is how a nation dies: Tyrants are using the Coronavirus crisis to destroy Hinduism and ‘civilise the heathens’

K Bhattacharjee -
The events that have been underway in India since the advent of the Coronavirus pandemic reek of institutional tyranny.
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Abdul Razak changes his name to Sanju, wears Tilak and goes to Dharmasthala to trap Hindu girl

OpIndia Staff -
To convince the girl, the Muslim youth had uploaded images, where he was seen wearing tilak.
Read more
Politics

Watch: After Bihar elections, Congress leaders come down to blows, abuse each other in a major showdown

OpIndia Staff -
The controversy began over the decision to choose the leader of the Congress Legislature Party after the recently concluded Bihar elections
Read more
News Reports

No Arvind Kejriwal, the main reason for the rise in Coronavirus cases in Delhi is not pollution, it’s the pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
While condition of Coronavirus patients deteriorate due to air pollution, Arvind Kejriwal is wrong to say that pollution is increasing infections
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Dalit girl gravely injured after attacked by one Hajrat Khan with a sharp weapon for refusing to marry him

OpIndia Staff -
Rani Kumari told police that Hajrat Khan was pressurising to marry him, and when she decided to marry someone else, he attacked her
Read more
Politics

After Barack Obama’s observations, Congress admits that Rahul Gandhi lacked aptitude ten years ago, but has evolved since then

OpIndia Staff -
Congress is trying hard to undo the damage inflicted upon them after reports of a rather interesting assessment of Rahul Gandhi by Barack Obama
Read more
News Reports

In its hurry to threaten BJP, Shiv Sena admits that there was indeed a land deal between Uddhav Thackeray’s wife and Anvay Naik

OpIndia Staff -
"All these allegations are made to protect an accused. They are calling the land deal illegal but that deal is completely legal, nothing will be proved," said Sanjay Raut.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: India retaliates after Pakistan violates ceasefire, 7-8 Pakistani soldiers dead, several injured, bunkers destroyed

OpIndia Staff -
The official handle of the BSF on Twitter has confirmed the death of SI Rakesh Doval deployed at North Kashmir's Baramulla.
Read more
Crime

Maharashtra: ‘Unidentified’ miscreants looked for head Sadhu of Ashram specifically, brutally assaulted and stabbed him before fleeing

OpIndia Staff -
In yet another attack of Hindu saints, a sadhu was mercilessly assaulted by 7-8 unidentified miscreants in Ladasawangi Marg in the Chowk Complex in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra.
Read more
Politics

Will President’s Rule be imposed in West Bengal ahead of elections? Unlikely as things stand currently: Here is why

K Bhattacharjee -
Dilip Ghosh is obviously correct that Mamata Banerjee may secretly want president's role to be imposed in West Bengal.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
481,605FollowersFollow
19,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com