While the Punjab government has failed to check the rising cases of stubble burning in the State causing huge pollution in the region, it has now launched a ‘major crackdown’ on what it deems as ‘illegal firecrackers.’

On Friday, Jalandhar Police Commissionerate informed that they have unearthed two godowns in Pakka Bagh locality of Jalandhar wherein illegal firecrackers and Chinese kite-flying strings were stocked. In a Twitter post, the Punjab police stated that it is acting strongly against illegal hoarding and selling of firecrackers ahead of Diwali as per the policies of the Supreme Court, Punjab High Court and the State government. As such, the Punjab police is conducting surprise raids to unearth more such godowns with illegal stockpile of firecrackers.

The Punjab police have informed that they have nabbed one history-sheeter named Gurdeep alias Gora. According to the police, Gora and his father Khazan Singh was responsible for a blast in October 2019 at a plot in Mohan Das Nagar. The cops have recovered 44 boxes of illegal firecrackers and 15 boxes of Chinese kite-flying strings. Gora has been booked under the Explosives Act and Indian Penal Code Section 286 (negligent conduct with explosive substance). A special investigative team has also been constituted to probe the source of the explosive substances and unearth the motives behind hoarding them.

Stubble burning incidents record 4-fold rise in Punjab

Stubble burning incidents in Punjab has increased by nearly four times in 2020 as compared to last year. According to Anil Sood, Head of ACM division, Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, Ludhiana, they have recorded 2,873 incidents so far between 21st September and 12th October. Last year, during the same period, 755 cases were recorded. In 2018, 510 cases were recorded in Punjab.