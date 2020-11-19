Thursday, November 19, 2020
How Neeraj Gupta was beheaded in Delhi, stuffed in suitcase and dumped in Bharuch by Zubair over affair with his fiance, Faisal

The police have recovered the brick and knife used in murder but have not been able to trace Gupta's body.

Delhi businessman Neeraj Gupta beheaded by one Zubair for over an extra-marital affair with his fiance Faisal (image courtesy: NDTV.com)
46-year-old Delhi-based businessman Neeraj Gupta was beheaded, his body stuffed in a suitcase, taken aboard Rajdhani Express and dumped off in Bharuch, Gujarat all over a love affair. The accused Zubair, the fiance of the woman, Faisal, has been arrested along with Faisal and her mother, Shaheen Naaz.

As per reports, Gupta was having an extra-marital affair with 29-year old Faisal since past 10 years, who was one of his employees. Her parents wanted her to get married to one 28-year-old Zubair and got her engaged. When Gupta got to know of this he allegedly discouraged her to get married.

On November 13, he went to her house in Adarsh Nagar area of Delhi where Zubair and Faisal’s mother, 45-year-old Shaheen Naaz were also present. The argument turned violent where Zubair reportedly hit Gupta with brick. Enraged Zubair then stabbed Gupta with a knife thrice in the stomach before beheading him.

Zubair, Faisal and Shaheen then devised a plan to get rid of the body. As per a statement released by the cops, they stuffed Gupta’s body in a suitcase, booked a cab through an app and went to Nizamuddin Railway station. Zubair, who works in the railway pantry, boarded Rajdhani Express towards Goa. On the way, he disposed off the body in Goa.

On 14th November, one of Gupta’s friends filed a missing person report when he didn’t return home. During police inquiry, Gupta’s call records revealed his location, but they were not able to trace it. Later, Gupta’s wife filed a police complaint and named Faisal as one of the suspects as she knew of the affair of several years.

Faisal was questioned where she initially gave conflicting statements. However, she later broke down and revealed how the brutal murder unfolded. She said she worked in Gupta’s Karol Bagh office and was having an affair with him since several years. Gupta didn’t want to leave his family and hence they didn’t get married. However, Gupta also apposed her marriage to Zubair, she alleged.

