Thursday, November 5, 2020
Delhi HC fumes over AAP government, says city will soon become ‘Corona capital’ of the country

Observing that the Delhi government has gone completely “haywire” on the pandemic, the two-judge bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad pulled up the AAP govt for taking the health of the citizens for a ride.

OpIndia Staff
The Delhi High Court Thursday rebuked the Arvind Kejriwal government over the rising cases of COVID-19 in the national capital and stated that the city could soon become ‘corona capital of the country’. Observing that the Delhi government has gone completely “haywire” on the pandemic, the two-judge bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad pulled up the AAP govt for taking the health of the citizens for a ride. It said that it would deal with this issue separately.

The high court said the Delhi government made many claims that they are topping charts in testing but the number of cases have overshot. “The city could soon become Corona capital of the country. Thanks to the number of cases shooting up,” the bench said and added, “We are going to take it very seriously.”

The Delhi court made these scathing remarks while hearing a bunch of petitions relating to non-payment of salaries to doctors, paramedical staff, healthcare workers, teachers and retired engineers and others, employed with North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Arvind Kejriwal keener on helping people of Goa and Punjab amidst rising cases in Delhi

These observations by the Delhi HC might work as an eye-opener for the Delhi CM who was till recently busy spending lakhs on campaigns in COVID-19 advertising and ‘opinion surveys’ in Goa despite rising coronavirus cases in Delhi.

Not just Goa, the Aam Aadmi Party has also been eyeing a re-entry into the politics of Punjab amidst the coronavirus pandemic and had recently indulged in a similar political stunt.

On September 3, the month which saw a rebound in the number of coronavirus cases in the capital city, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had hopped over to Punjab to offer help to fight the rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the state. In a video message, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party workers will go to every village, street and neighbourhood of Punjab to check people’s oxygen levels as state battles against a surge in coronavirus.

On November 3 (Tuesday), national capital Delhi logged its highest single-day count of Covid-19 cases, crossing 6,000 mark for the first time in the process. With 6,725 new cases, Delhi crossed the 400,000 mark that day.

