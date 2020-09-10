Thursday, September 10, 2020
Home News Reports Kejriwal takes on Goa: Spends lakhs in COVID-19 advertising and 'opinion surveys' in Goa...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Kejriwal takes on Goa: Spends lakhs in COVID-19 advertising and ‘opinion surveys’ in Goa amid rising coronavirus cases in Delhi

In latest episode of Keeping up with Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party now tries to 'save' Goa from Coronavirus even as cases in Delhi soar.

OpIndia Staff
AAP spends lakhs on coronavirus ads in Goa
9

On Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party-led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a campaign “Goans against Corona” to prevent the citizens from getting infected from the Chinese virus even as coronavirus cases continue to soar in Delhi. Delhi recorded over 4,000 positive cases, highest in weeks.

Ads by AAP in Goa newspapers

According to the reports, AAP announced a campaign intending to help coronavirus patients in the state and educate people about the infection.

AAP Goa State Convener Elvis Gomes also launched a missed call campaign and urged the people of Goa to register for the campaign to avail coronavirus information and health tips with regards to the pandemic through WhatsApp.

“I am happy to announce the launch of this campaign, I am sure that the unified effort of Goans will help defeat corona. This is one of the largest activities that AAP Goa will be undertaking and we are very thankful to so many Goemkars who have come forward to support us in this initiative,” said Elvis Gomes.

- Advertisement -

The AAP criticising the Goa government claimed that Delhi has set an example by effectively handling coronavirus cases. The Delhi CM took all the stakeholders and even the opposition parties into confidence and chalked out a strategy to curb the cases and the situation is going out of control in Goa, Gomes claimed. Delhi currently has almost 24,000 active coronavirus cases and has been steadily growing since past one month. Goa has 4,833 active cases.

The AAP had also begun an exercise of measuring oxygen levels of persons across a few localities in Goa through ‘Oximitra’. The party leaders had claimed that AAP volunteers will be designated as “Oximitras” to check oxygen levels of people of Goa.

These ‘Oximitras’ will be armed with a Pulse Oximeter and will go door to door to check the oxygen saturation level of every Goan, after making sure all precautionary steps are taken, Arvind Kejriwal had claimed in his independence day speech address to party volunteers.

AAP Goa campaign comes amidst raising coronavirus cases in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party campaign in Goa comes at a time when coronavirus cases in Delhi has seen a rise, leading to speculations that the national capital was expecting a second wave of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, September 9, Delhi recorded its highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases since the advent of the pandemic as nearly 4,000 cases were reported from the national capital. The latest tally has taken the total number of cases in the city to 2,01,174 while the toll has mounted to 4,638. In the past 24 hours alone, 20 deaths were recorded.

Delhi, which had seen a considerable turnaround in its coronavirus situation until last month, has now experienced a rebound in the number of cases in September.

Despite the rising number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government rather than focussing on Delhi, has now turned its face towards Goa hoping that they could gain some political mileage in the middle of a pandemic.

Aam Aadmi Party hops on to Punjab amidst rising cases in Delhi

Not just Goa, the Aam Aadmi Party has also been eyeing a re-entry into the politics of Punjab amidst the coronavirus pandemic and had recently indulged in a similar political stunt.

Last week, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had hopped over to Punjab to offer help to fight the rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the state. In a video message, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party workers will go to every village, street and neighbourhood of Punjab to check people’s oxygen levels as state battles against a surge in coronavirus.

Similar to Goa, the Delhi Chief Minister had stated that AAP volunteers would visit every house and check the oxygen levels of people. He had appealed to the people of Punjab to come together and help AAP volunteers in carrying out the drive.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskejriwal, goa aam aadmi party, aap goa ads
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Kejriwal takes on Goa: Spends lakhs in COVID-19 advertising and ‘opinion surveys’ in Goa amid rising coronavirus cases in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
The Aam Aadmi Party campaign in Goa comes at a time when coronavirus cases in Delhi has seen a rise, leading to speculations that the national capital was expecting a second wave of the pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Police complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut for ‘offensive’ remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana vs Shiv Sena battle intensifies as a police complaint is registered against her in Vikhroli police station
Read more

If Congress had come back to power, delimitation of seats with Muslim population would have been a reality, thanks to Zakat Foundation: Details

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
When Congress was in power in 2013, the Zakat Foundation had met the then PM, Manmohan Singh and demanded that seats where Muslims form a large population be 'delimited'

Nazism in Kashmir? How a liberal dehumanizes “Bihari beggars”

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Twitter handle belonging to one Khaleel Tickoo, who claims to be an accountant and passionate human rights advocate, was found dehumanising Indians

Pro-Congress, AAP trolls spread fake news that Kangana Ranaut will campaign for BJP in Bihar elections

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Multiple social media handles shared a screenshot with ABP News logo which claimed that Kangana Ranaut will campaign for the BJP in upcoming state assembly elections.

Kejriwal breaks yet another promise: 17 Delhi Police cops lost their lives in coronavirus duty, no compensation received as promised

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In April this year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced Rs 1 crore compensation to those coronavirus warriors who lost their lives in line of duty while fighting COVID-19.

Recently Popular

News Reports

War of words continues: India Today’s Rahul Kanwal refers to Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, Republic says ‘take a chill pill’

OpIndia Staff -
India Today’s Rahul Kanwal called Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, referred to his channel is 'banana republic'.
Read more
Media

It’s time to stop blaming Arnab Goswami and analyse how the pioneers of TV media have contributed to this fall

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Most of this written content has one underlying theme – It is Arnab Goswami who is responsible for the fall of the English TV media!
Read more
News Reports

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says his family kept him locked up for a year, forcefully gave psychiatric drugs

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said that his family kept him under house arrest for a year and forcefully gave him medication.
Read more
News Reports

25 Bollywood celebrities named by Rhea and Showik in their interrogation by NCB for involvement in drug dealing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB has so far arrested 9 people in the drug case, including Rhea and her brother Showik.
Read more
News Reports

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife’s sister Farah Khan Ali, whose husband was once caught with drugs, extends support to Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
Despite not even knowing Rhea, Farah Khan's sentiments were so flared up with the news of her arrest that she took to Twitter to vent her anger against Times Now's Navika Kumar.
Read more
Entertainment

We will stand by you to ‘smash the patriarchy’, only if u hate Modi: Bollywood ‘liberals’ and their glaring hypocrisy

Nirwa Mehta -
Bollywood 'liberals' will do themselves a favour if they just own up and accept that they're just as hypocritical as the ones they seem to be opposing.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Kejriwal takes on Goa: Spends lakhs in COVID-19 advertising and ‘opinion surveys’ in Goa amid rising coronavirus cases in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
The Aam Aadmi Party campaign in Goa comes at a time when coronavirus cases in Delhi has seen a rise, leading to speculations that the national capital was expecting a second wave of the pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

‘Brave’ comedians who crawled in front of Shiv Sena mock Kangana Ranaut for refusing to bow to threats

OpIndia Staff -
Agrima Joshua who had posted an apology video in fear of Shiv Sena, has tried to mock Kangana Ranaut.
Read more
News Reports

Noida: Afzal, Gulzar and Sharafat threaten to kill Swaraj Singh after brutally beating him up for playing loudspeaker in temple

OpIndia Staff -
The accused including Afzal, Gulzar and Sharafat threatened to kill the victim if he played loudspeaker in the temple again.
Read more
News Reports

Rafale fighter jets formally inducted in Indian Air Force at Ambala Air Base in the presence of French defence minister

OpIndia Staff -
Defence minister Rajnath Singh formally hands over the Rafale fighter jets to Indian Air Force at Ambala Air Base
Read more
News Reports

Ottawa-based think tank’s report on Khalistan extremism says Pakistan’s ‘geopolitical project’ is now a top terrorist threat to India and Canada

OpIndia Staff -
Prominent Canadian think tank Macdonald-Laurier Institute's report says Khalistan 'movement' is a geopolitical project developed and nurtured by Pakistan.
Read more
News Reports

Police complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut for ‘offensive’ remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana vs Shiv Sena battle intensifies as a police complaint is registered against her in Vikhroli police station
Read more
OpIndia Explains

If Congress had come back to power, delimitation of seats with Muslim population would have been a reality, thanks to Zakat Foundation: Details

OpIndia Staff -
When Congress was in power in 2013, the Zakat Foundation had met the then PM, Manmohan Singh and demanded that seats where Muslims form a large population be 'delimited'
Read more
News Reports

BMC issues notice to fashion designer Manish Malhotra over illegal construction, gives seven days time to respond

OpIndia Staff -
After demolishing Kangana Ranaut's office, BMC issues notice to Manish Malhotra for his house located in the same area
Read more
Opinions

Nazism in Kashmir? How a liberal dehumanizes “Bihari beggars”

Abhishek Banerjee -
Twitter handle belonging to one Khaleel Tickoo, who claims to be an accountant and passionate human rights advocate, was found dehumanising Indians
Read more
News Reports

Indian economy shows signs of recovery as exports in several sectors go up in the first week of September, Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery...

OpIndia Staff -
With the reopening of the economy in the country, Indian export to China was highest during the first week of September
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
448,444FollowersFollow
321,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com