On Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party-led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a campaign “Goans against Corona” to prevent the citizens from getting infected from the Chinese virus even as coronavirus cases continue to soar in Delhi. Delhi recorded over 4,000 positive cases, highest in weeks.

Ads by AAP in Goa newspapers

According to the reports, AAP announced a campaign intending to help coronavirus patients in the state and educate people about the infection.

AAP Goa State Convener Elvis Gomes also launched a missed call campaign and urged the people of Goa to register for the campaign to avail coronavirus information and health tips with regards to the pandemic through WhatsApp.

“I am happy to announce the launch of this campaign, I am sure that the unified effort of Goans will help defeat corona. This is one of the largest activities that AAP Goa will be undertaking and we are very thankful to so many Goemkars who have come forward to support us in this initiative,” said Elvis Gomes.

- Advertisement -

The AAP criticising the Goa government claimed that Delhi has set an example by effectively handling coronavirus cases. The Delhi CM took all the stakeholders and even the opposition parties into confidence and chalked out a strategy to curb the cases and the situation is going out of control in Goa, Gomes claimed. Delhi currently has almost 24,000 active coronavirus cases and has been steadily growing since past one month. Goa has 4,833 active cases.

The AAP had also begun an exercise of measuring oxygen levels of persons across a few localities in Goa through ‘Oximitra’. The party leaders had claimed that AAP volunteers will be designated as “Oximitras” to check oxygen levels of people of Goa.

These ‘Oximitras’ will be armed with a Pulse Oximeter and will go door to door to check the oxygen saturation level of every Goan, after making sure all precautionary steps are taken, Arvind Kejriwal had claimed in his independence day speech address to party volunteers.

AAP Goa campaign comes amidst raising coronavirus cases in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party campaign in Goa comes at a time when coronavirus cases in Delhi has seen a rise, leading to speculations that the national capital was expecting a second wave of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, September 9, Delhi recorded its highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases since the advent of the pandemic as nearly 4,000 cases were reported from the national capital. The latest tally has taken the total number of cases in the city to 2,01,174 while the toll has mounted to 4,638. In the past 24 hours alone, 20 deaths were recorded.

Delhi, which had seen a considerable turnaround in its coronavirus situation until last month, has now experienced a rebound in the number of cases in September.

Despite the rising number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government rather than focussing on Delhi, has now turned its face towards Goa hoping that they could gain some political mileage in the middle of a pandemic.

Aam Aadmi Party hops on to Punjab amidst rising cases in Delhi

Not just Goa, the Aam Aadmi Party has also been eyeing a re-entry into the politics of Punjab amidst the coronavirus pandemic and had recently indulged in a similar political stunt.

Last week, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had hopped over to Punjab to offer help to fight the rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the state. In a video message, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party workers will go to every village, street and neighbourhood of Punjab to check people’s oxygen levels as state battles against a surge in coronavirus.

Similar to Goa, the Delhi Chief Minister had stated that AAP volunteers would visit every house and check the oxygen levels of people. He had appealed to the people of Punjab to come together and help AAP volunteers in carrying out the drive.