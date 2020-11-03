Donald Trump Junior, son of US President Donald Trump, posted the image of a world map on social media where Jammu & Kashmir and the North-Eastern part of India were shown as separate from the rest of the country. Donald Trump Jr. had shared the image in humour where parts of the world were painted in Red or Blue to reflect the Republican and Democrat parties respectively.

The tweet by Donald Trump Junior

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was quick to pounce on the tweet by Donald trump Junior, blaming Prime Minister Modi for the stupidity of the son of the US President. Tharoor also appears to believe that diplomacy between two countries are conducted over Twitter on the basis of tweets posted by the son of the sitting US President.

The price of Namo’s bromance: Kashmir & the NorthEast cut off from the rest of India, &the whole “filthy” place relegated by Don Jr to the realm of hostiles, along with China&Mexico. So much for the crores spent on obsequious serenading stadium events! https://t.co/fsI53aSkpv — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 3, 2020

Others were also compelled to assert that Kashmir is an integral part of India.

Kashmir is an integral part of India. https://t.co/CMEAMWZned — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) November 3, 2020

Others suggested another explanation which appears extremely plausible. Ilan Goldenberg, Middle East Security Director at the CNAS, said that Donald Trump Junior had likely gotten confused between Iran and India. It appears plausible as the other countries marked voting Democrat on the map are China and Mexico.

I’m pretty sure Don Jr. confused Iran and India on a world map. That’s my theory and I’m sticking to it. https://t.co/bh59fw40es — Ilan Goldenberg (@ilangoldenberg) November 3, 2020

Former Pakistan High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, meanwhile, called the development ‘very encouraging’.

Good. Jammu and Kashmir is shown as part of Pakistan. Very encouraging. https://t.co/cAwqYniOct — Abdul Basit (@abasitpak1) November 3, 2020

Others in India also pointed out that the son of the US President needs lessons in Geography, which he clearly does.

India without Jammu & Kashmir! 🤦‍♂️

Trump Junior needs Geography lessons to begin with! Is this really how Trump wants the Election Day to begin? Not surprised though! https://t.co/T5EflZphXV — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 3, 2020

Donald Trump and Twitter controversies is a love story better than Twilight. And his son is no stranger to creating a storm by posting controversial images on his Twitter account. However, unlike what Abdul Basit believes, Pakistan would do well to not get too excited by this new development.