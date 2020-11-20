The Enforcement Directorate has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the equivalent of FIRs filed by the Police, in the TRP case. The ED will investigate money laundering allegations and all channels mentioned in the original FIR will be probed, Republic TV has reported.

#BREAKING | ED takes over the TRP Case, files an ECIR: Sources. Tune in for details on the massive development- https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/4gWzl8c3lN — Republic (@republic) November 20, 2020

A parallel CBI investigation is also underway. As per Republic TV, the Mumbai Police probe could also be under scrutiny. Republic TV has also cited sources to claim that the ED will merge all TRP related cases under the ED in Mumbai. The ED is the second central agency to come into the matter after the CBI. The CBI had earlier registered an FIR over the matter.

#BREAKING | ED merges all existing TRP related cases, all witnesses and material will be investigated: Sources



Watch here – https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/61Za4RQZW9 — Republic (@republic) November 20, 2020

The TRP Case

On 8th October, Param Bir Singh, Mumbai Police Commissioner, said in a press conference that several channels have indulged in malicious practices to increase their TRP ratings. He alleged that Republic TV is one of the main accused. The complaint was filed by the Hansa group that regulated the devices to record TRP for BARC.

However, the initial FIR did not name Republic TV but named India Today network as one of the main suspects. During the investigation, several evidence and witnesses came forward that alleged Mumbai Police have been intimidating them to speak against Republic TV, including Hansa officials. Hansa has also complained that they are being harassed by the Mumbai Police to give statements against Republic TV.