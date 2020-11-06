Friday, November 6, 2020
European Union MPs write to EU President, ask for sanctions against Pakistan for admitting its role in Pulwama terror attacks

"In the face of such threats and horrific violent aggression on innocent people, it is essential that the European Union does not remain silent. Any admission of acts of terrorism, wherever they occur in the world, must face immediate denunciation and action by European leaders," the letter signed by four MEPs said.

OpIndia Staff
MEPs seeks EU to consider sanctions against Pakistan
3

After the shocking admission of by Pakistan Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on the Pakistan govt’s role in the gruesome Pulwama attack that had claimed the lives of dozens of CRPF soldiers, Members of the European Parliament (MEP) condemned the “blatant and brazen” admission by Pakistan about the country’s involvement in the Pulwama terror attacks in India.

According to the reports, four Members of European Parliament – Thierry Mariani, Julie Lechanteux, Virginie Joron, and France Jamet have written a strongly worded letter to President of European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, urging the European Union to immediately consider sanctions on Pakistan and seek an investigation into its involvement in other similar attacks of terrorism in Europe.

“We call on the European Commission and the European External Action Services to immediately condemn the leadership and government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for its participation in the Pulwama attacks and request the European Union to consider sanctions against those responsible,” the MEPs said in the letter dated November 4.

The letter pointed out the shocking admission by Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry on October 29, who stood up in the Pakistan National Assembly and hailed the Pulwama terror attack as a success ‘under Imran Khan’s government’. The letter also mentions about Chaudhry crediting Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan and the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for Pulwama terror attack, who called it a ‘great achievement’.

Pakistan is a country of ‘State Sponsored Terrorism”, says MEPs

The MEPs also said that Pakistan, under the control of successive political regimes and leaders, has been well documented as a country of ‘State-Sponsored Terrorism’.

The letter further stated that the recent admission for the Pulwama attacks comes less than six months after Pakistan PM Imran Khan hailed Osama Bin Laden as a ‘martyr’ inside the Pakistani parliament.

“At a time when then there is rising public insecurity from a global health pandemic, Europe, especially France have faced increasing threats of terrorism” the MEPs stated.

“In the face of such threats and horrific violent aggression on innocent people, it is essential that the European Union does not remain silent. Any admission of acts of terrorism, wherever they occur in the world, must face immediate denunciation and action by European leaders,” the letter signed by four MEPs said.

Pakistan Minister admits his country’s role in carrying out the Pulwama terror attack

In a shocking admission, the terror-state of Pakistan last week finally owned up to its involvement in carrying out the cowardly terror attacks in Pulwama last year, that killed at least 40 CRPF soldiers.

Speaking at the National Assembly, Pakistan’s Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry admitted his country’s role in the barbaric 2019 Pulwama terror attack. Responding to the opposition’s criticism against Imran ‘Taliban’ Khan-led government over its failure to respond to India, Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan gave a befitting reply to India by entering their territory and attacking them in Pulwama.

“Humne Hindustan ko ghar main ghus ke maara (We hit India in their home). Our success in Pulwama is a success of the people under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and us are all part of that success,” Fawad Chaudhry said in the national assembly.

We are proud that our brave sons (terrorists) entered their territory and attacked them in Pulwama. Even Indian media is ashamed to report about Pulwama incident,” said Fawad Chaudhry as he boasted about Pakistan’s direct involvement in the deadly terrorist attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, 2019.

The Pakistan Minister was referring to the suicide-attack unleashed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad on the convoy of CRPF soldiers. The shocking admission by an incumbent minister of the Pakistan government had exposed Pakistan’s direct support for Islamic terrorist groups.

India to approach International Court of Justice, seeks blacklisting of Pakistan by FATF

After Pakistan admitted to having sponsored Pulwama terror attacks that killed more than 40 Indian security personnel, India is reportedly planning to approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

On the basis of the statement made by the Pakistani Minister, India has reportedly decided to approach the ICJ. The Indian government has also indicated that Pakistan should be put in the blacklist of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

