Sunday, November 1, 2020
After keeping quiet when Kamlesh Tiwari was beheaded, ’eminent citizens’ rush to ‘show solidarity’ with France

The list of citizens include 'eminent intellectuals' such as Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhasker, Javed Akhtar, Tushar Gandhi, PIL-activist Prashant Bhushan and former top cop Julio Ribeiro.

OpIndia Staff
France terror attack
Image Credit: Christian Estrosi/Twitter
551

A hundred and thirty ‘Eminent citizens’ have come forward and issued a statement condemning the recent terrorist attacks in France. The list of citizens include ’eminent intellectuals’ such as Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhasker, Javed Akhtar, Tushar Gandhi, PIL-activist Prashant Bhushan and former top cop Julio Ribeiro. Needless to say, these are the same morally bankrupt individuals who have been running propaganda for Islamists over the Delhi Riots.

The statement said, “We are deeply disturbed by the convoluted logic of some self-appointed guardians of Indian Muslims in rationalising cold-blooded murder and deplore the outrageous remarks of some heads of state.” “Rationalising crimes by comparing them to similar crimes committed by others is an irrational and absurd argument as two wrongs don’t make a right. We reject any ifs and buts in the justification of heinous crimes in the name of religion, any religion. No God, gods, goddesses, prophets or saints may be invoked to justify the killing and/or terrorising of fellow human beings,” it added.

The swiftness with which condemnation has come for the Islamic terrorists involved in the attacks in France was nowhere to be found when Radical Muslims rampage across the country seeking to unleash chaos across the country. It does appear that Indian intellectuals share humanitarian concerns with France but do not share the same bonds with their fellow citizens.

The motley crew of ’eminent intellectuals’ who have gathered to condemn the Islamic terrorism in France are shallow human beings who have come forward condemnation because it is something they must do in order to avoid needless controversy given their conduct in the past. Furthermore, it is evident that they feel more compelled to condemn Islamic terrorism in France than the same in India because of a twisted moral compass.

It is evident from the manner in which the liberal elite reacted in the aftermath of the brutal murder of Kamlesh Tiwari. After the Hindu activist was murdered for ‘blasphemy’ against the prophet of Islam, ‘liberals’ instead of issuing a condemnation attempted to whitewash the matter and wailed about ‘Hindutva bigotry’ instead.

Even ‘communist-atheists’ such as Umar Khalid prostrated before the prophet of Islam in an attempt to divert attention away from the monstrosity of the crime. Then there were those such as Aatish Taseer who beseeched the Muslim community to organise themselves with not peace in their minds. The discussion that followed in the aftermath of the murder did not revolve around Islamic extremism, as it ought to have been, but supposed bigotry among Hindus.

A similar trend could be observed following the rioting in Bengaluru over an allegedly blasphemous Facebook post. When a mob of Radical Muslims attacked Hindu homes and the Police in an orgy of violence, an unequivocal condemnation of the same was nowhere to be found. Thus, quite clearly, the condemnation over the terrorism in France is merely an attempt to save face.

