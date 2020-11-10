Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Home Politics The importance of Dubbaka, BJP's win in the by-elections and how Raghunandan Rao achieved...
Editor's picksOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

The importance of Dubbaka, BJP’s win in the by-elections and how Raghunandan Rao achieved the impossible

One cannot think of a better MLA than Raghunandan Rao to represent the BJP in the Assembly. His articulation would certainly amp up the debate quotient in the Assembly (today, it’s a one-way street in the Assembly).

S. Sudhir Kumar
The importance of Dubbaka, BJP's win in the by-elections and how Raghunandan Rao achieved the impossible
BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay greeted by party activists on leads in Dubbak by-election. (Image credit: News18)
3

While most people in the country were (obviously) interested in the results of the Bihar elections and probably Madhya Pradesh by-elections too, a very gripping story was building up in the bye-election results of the Dubbaka constituency in Telangana. The tension was increasing with every passing round. While BJP maintained a lead in the early rounds, the TRS picked up in the later rounds (even picking up a slender overall lead at end of round 19) but the BJP bounced back again, eventually winning the seat by – 1100 votes! 

Now, Dubbaka is an interesting Assembly constituency. Dubbaka’s neighbouring constituencies are Gajwel (represented by KCR), Siricilla (represented by KCR’s son, KTR) and Siddipet (represented by KCR’s powerful nephew, T. Harish Rao)! With such powerful neighbours, one would easily assume that the election will be a cakewalk for the TRS party! Congress is anyway a sinking boat. BJP lost deposit in Dubbaka constituency in the 2018 election. T. Harish Rao was made in charge for this election, and yet again people assumed that since Harish Rao doesn’t lose elections, this is a done deal for the party. 

Except that the BJP and people had different plans. BJP’s candidate in Dubbaka (in 2018 and now) is one of the most prominent faces of the party in the state – Raghunandan Rao. He is a spokesperson of the party; is the party’s face on most TV debates; is articulate; is aggressive enough to match the style of TRS; is a lawyer; has been in politics for a long time; is a native of Dubbaka and was with TRS since inception and joined BJP post-2014 because his growth in the party was being stunted by KCR and Harish Rao. Today, Raghunandan Rao is at the centre stage at what can very well be the most defining moment of the state BJP. 

In the 2018 Assembly elections in Telangana, the TRS party, led by KCR, won a whopping 88/119 seats. BJP had won just 1 seat and lost deposits in a whopping 106 seats! KCR was actually hoping to win 100 seats. So, within just 3 months, he had further inducted 12 Congress MLAs (out of 19 total) into the TRS bandwagon – thereby taking TRS’s number to 100! With friendly MIM having 7 seats, you can very well imagine the control KCR had on the Assembly.  

The first rude awakening came to KCR in the form of 2019 LS elections, because 1) His daughter lost her Lok Sabha seat (Nizamabad), and 2)  BJP also won the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat – the home turf of his son KTR! A shock to the dynasty was something no pollster could remotely predict. Both the BJP and Congress won 4 seats each (out of a total of 17), but the BJP wins were also credited to the Modi wave of 2019.  

The BJP still didn’t have a strong voice in the Legislative Assembly. With the numbers you have seen above, you can now very well imagine how the Assembly sessions progress here. There is occasional friendly fire between MIM and TRS leaders; no one cares about what Congress MLAs speak; BJP’s lone MLA T. Raja Singh is no match when it comes to preparing deftly on various policy-related issues or catchy phrases to grab eyeballs/headlines; TRS and KCR get hours and hours of talking time on the basis of their strength in the house and equally large space in the media. 

In addition to continuing to focus on the delivery of many of PM Modi’s flagship schemes, the BJP needed faces and voices that were as aggressive yet articulate as KCR, KTR, Harish Rao etc. They found those faces and voices in leaders like the newly appointed BJP President, Karimnagar MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar; another MP, D. Arvind (who beat KCR’s daughter) etc. In addition, the party at the national level gave the good position to a few OBC leaders, thereby extending their outreach. Whilst the building up of a new BJP was happening, the sitting TRS MLA of Dubbaka assembly constituency passed away, thereby necessitating a by-election. 

Raghunandan Rao hit the streets well before the party announced his name. His articulation helped him cash in on the rising resentment against KCR. Sensing the mood, TRS deployed their entire party machinery to fight Raghunandan Rao and the BJP. Some analysts even saw this as KCR’s ploy to control his nephew Harish Rao (a loss here would be Harish Rao’s responsibility. Remember – While the son and daughter lost their home turfs in 2019, TRS handsomely won the Medak LS seat for which Harish Rao was the in-charge). 

The new BJP also didn’t back off. They went equally aggressive in their campaigning. The state police raided the houses of Raghunandan Rao’s relatives (I, along with many, had wondered why KCR is resorting to such tactics. It is clear now!), lathi-charged the BJP state President, and KTR even alleged that the BJP is trying to foment communal disturbances (isn’t it cute how everyone falls back to this argument!). Nothing stopped the BJP’s aggressiveness – the cadre and leader alike took up this challenge and put in their sweat to beat the TRS. 

One cannot think of a better MLA than Raghunandan Rao to represent the BJP in the Assembly. His articulation would certainly amp up the debate quotient in the Assembly (today, it’s a one-way street in the Assembly). This is the BJP that the Modi-Shah combination wants to nurture across the country. The 2018 state unit wasn’t up to the mark for this. The new BJP has realised what many other state units are doing and has begun to put in the hard work. Dubbaka victory is undoubtedly one of the greatest first steps towards further growth. The party now has an uphill task ahead to live up to this expectation and emulate this across various areas of the state. Exciting times lie ahead for the state’s political scenarios! 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
S. Sudhir Kumar
Obsessive eater, Compulsive sleeper, Repulsive Writer

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

The importance of Dubbaka, BJP’s win in the by-elections and how Raghunandan Rao achieved the impossible

S. Sudhir Kumar -
While most people in the country were interested in the results of the Bihar elections and probably MP by-elections too, a very gripping story was building up in the bye-election results of the Dubbaka constituency in Telangana
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Kishanganj and how BJP’s Hindu candidate in a 70% Muslim dominated area will give sleepless nights to Mamata Banerjee: 35 seats at stake

Editorial Desk -
The Kishanganj story at the Bihar Elections 2020 holds some lessons for Mamata Banerjee and the West Bengal Elections to come.
Read more

Live updates: NDA marginally ahead of MGB according to trends, while MBG wins 8 seats so far, NDA bags 11 according to ECI

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Live updates of counting day for 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls across 11 states for 58 seats.

Death, taxes and EVM conspiracy theories, some things are certain in life: As NDA pulls ahead in Bihar, opposition cries foul

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Justifications for the EVM manipulation conspiracy theories were quite creative this year with Udit Raj leading the way.

Bihar elections: Rajdeep Sardesai’s flip-flop on caste politics and polarisation as trends show BJP in lead

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai, who was earlier seen crediting the people of Bihar for reposing their faith in the economic concerns raised by Tejashwi Yadav, soon changed tunes and claimed that NDA's leads are due to 'polarisation'.

BJP headed for a landslide victory in Gujarat by-polls, leads in all 8 seats: Details of seats and vote-share

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
According to the Election Commission website, BJP is leading in all 8 seats that are in play during the by-elections.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra: Two ST workers commit suicide within 12 hours, blame Uddhav Thackeray govt for non-payment of dues, reduced salaries

OpIndia Staff -
The Uddhav Thackeray government has displayed their misplaced priorities by going after the dissidents such as Arnab Goswami and Kangana Ranaut but not addressing the financial woes suffered by the government employees
Read more
Politics

Congress leader Jitu Patwari imagines Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony and invites Manmohan Singh as chief guest, gets mocked on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
The misadventures of Congress leader Jitu Patwari continue as he shared fake news yet again, this time about Joe Biden.
Read more
World

Gulags soon? While Joe Biden preaches peace, his Democratic comrades make lists to punish Trump supporters during his presidency

K Bhattacharjee -
While Joe Biden tweets like a monk, his comrades appear to have made up their minds to launch a crusade against heretics.
Read more
News Reports

Kapil Sibal’s son admits in court that the high TRP of Republic TV is accurate, while Maha govt alleges ‘scam’

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Sibal's son Akhil Sibal, while arguing in Delhi HC against the Bollywood slandering, submitted that Republic TV and Times Now together represent over 70% of English visual media.
Read more
Politics

Trends show Shiv Sena performing worse than NOTA in 21 out of 22 seats in Bihar: Read details of all seats

OpIndia Staff -
The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 vote counting is underway and the result might be a massive upset from what the Exit polls predicted.
Read more
News Reports

Shah Rukh Khan aide, who has been urging Kashmiri youth to fight against India, calls for assault on other journos after Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Ashai stated that with Trump gone, 'good values' will be restored and journalists he doesn't like will soon be pleading for their lives.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Politics

The importance of Dubbaka, BJP’s win in the by-elections and how Raghunandan Rao achieved the impossible

S. Sudhir Kumar -
While most people in the country were interested in the results of the Bihar elections and probably MP by-elections too, a very gripping story was building up in the bye-election results of the Dubbaka constituency in Telangana
Read more
News Reports

Goa: College teacher compares women wearing Mangalsutra to chained dogs, FIR registered

OpIndia Staff -
Following the outrage caused by her Facebook post, Shilpa Singh said that she considered herself an intellectual and that her views were taken out of context.
Read more
Law

SC to hear bail plea of Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday, Sessions Court postpones hearing to Thursday: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami had moved SC after the Bombay HC dismissed his petition for interim bail in 2018 abetment to suicide case on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Unable to accept her party’s dismal performance, Congress leader fumes on Bihari voters, calls them ‘poor and greedy’

OpIndia Staff -
"Poor greedy voters voted NDA for free Covid vaccine" claimed Congress Leader.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Kishanganj and how BJP’s Hindu candidate in a 70% Muslim dominated area will give sleepless nights to Mamata Banerjee: 35 seats at stake

Editorial Desk -
The Kishanganj story at the Bihar Elections 2020 holds some lessons for Mamata Banerjee and the West Bengal Elections to come.
Read more
Political History of India

Gujarat Congress concedes defeat as BJP gets landslide victory in by-elections, Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh follows suit

OpIndia Staff -
Congress in Gujarat and MP abandon all its hopes to concede defeat even as the results of the by-polls are not yet out
Read more
News Reports

Live updates: NDA marginally ahead of MGB according to trends, while MBG wins 8 seats so far, NDA bags 11 according to ECI

OpIndia Staff -
Live updates of counting day for 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls across 11 states for 58 seats.
Read more
News Reports

Digvijay Singh cries ‘EVM tampering’ while Karti Chidambaram says stop blaming EVMs whenever results are not favourable

OpIndia Staff -
The Election Commission has in a presser, informed that there has been an absolutely glitch-free counting process so far. It confirmed that the EVMs are robust and safe
Read more
Media

From ‘people are angry’, to ‘wait to see how villages vote’ to ‘BJP wins every election’: Changing colours of Ravish Kumar as Bihar trends...

विभव देव शुक्ला -
Ravish Kumar and his flip-flop journalism changed colours several times during the entire discussion of Bihar poll results
Read more
News Reports

Arrested Republic TV executive brought with a black cloth around his face, here is what Mumbai Police told the court to get his 3-day...

OpIndia Staff -
In the remand order, Mumbai Police has mentioned the testimony of previously arrested in the TRP manipulation case to allege that Ghanshyam Singh paid them money to drive up Republic TV channels' TRPs.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
479,298FollowersFollow
19,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com