Counting of votes begins for the 243 seats in Bihar Assembly as well as bypolls to as many as 58 seats across 11 states. As per media reports, early trends show Mahagathbandhan leading on 44 seats while NDA on 28.

Trends at 8.35 am



RJD-Congress Grand Alliance maintains leads, is ahead on 44 seats for which trends are available. The NDA is leading on 28 seats #BiharElections #ElectionsWithTimes#BiharVerdict LIVE Updates: https://t.co/9WyMmVYIku pic.twitter.com/4cPDWToQvi — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) November 10, 2020

The exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in Bihar with a slight edge to the Mahagathbandhan. However, in 2015 state assembly elections, almost all exit polls got it wrong.

RJD has been projecting confidence of Tejashwi being elected as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Tejashwi is son of fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav, who himself has been Bihar chief minister as well as Union Minister under the UPA government. His wife, Rabri Devi, too, has been chief minister of Bihar. Under Lalu’s rule, Bihar was often referred to as ‘jungle raj‘ for the unbridled crime and corruption.

Along with Bihar, counting for 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh is also currently underway. This will decide the fate of Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in state.