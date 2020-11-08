Hours after Democratic party candidate Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 US Presidential elections by the media, he took to Twitter to thank his voters for the ‘opportunity’ to serve the country. In a tweet, he wrote, “America, I’m honoured that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

Joe Biden further claimed that the United States of America will heal, strengthen and unite under his leadership. He urged fellow Americans to repose their faith in America and strive to transform the nation. “With full hearts and steady hands, with faith in America and in each other, with a love of country — and a thirst for justice — let us be the nation that we know we can be,” he emphasised.

Biden claimed that he will strive to be the President who believes in unifying people rather than dividing them. He added that he won’t look at States from an electoral perspective but will work hard to win the confidence of every American.

Kamala Harris says that her victory is a testimony of Hope

After the media called election results in favour or Joe Biden, Indian-origin senator Kamala Harris is poised to become the first woman to ever hold the office of US Vice-President. Hailing the results as a source of inspiration for young girls in the country, she wrote, “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last—because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.”

Kamala Harris stated that the American people fought for equality and justice for 4 years. She added that the people’s vote in favour of the Democratic party represented hope, unity, science and truth. She further emphasised that the ‘real work’ will commence soon to rebuild the US economy, contain the Coronavirus pandemic, eradicate systemic racism, combating climate change and healing the nation’s soul.

Kamala Harris had also thanked the election officials, volunteers and her campaign managers and voters for ‘making their voices heard’.

Indian PM, President congratulate Kamala Harris and Joe Biden

Following the presumptive victory of Joe Biden in the 2020 US Presidential elections, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to congratulate him on achieving the feat. He wrote, “Congratulations Joe Biden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights.

Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, also shared his warm wishes with Joe Biden for his spectacular victory in the US elections. He has expressed hope that Biden’s tenure as the US President will witness strengthening of bilateral tilateral ties between the two countries.

My sincere felicitations to Joseph R. Biden on his election as President of the United States of America and @KamalaHarris, as Vice President. I wish @JoeBiden a successful tenure and look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 7, 2020

“My sincere felicitations to Joseph R. Biden on his election as President of the United States of America and Kamala Harris, as Vice President. I wish JoeBiden a successful tenure and look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relation,” President Ram Nath Kovind wrote. It is pertinent to note, however, Donald Trump has not conceded the race yet and the elections are likely to be decided by the Supreme Court of the United States of America.