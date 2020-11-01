On Saturday, creative film director Eray Cather accused a ‘major Youtuber’ of taking a large sum of money for doing a hitjob on actress Kangana Ranaut, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and the family of the deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While Eray had not named anyone, pro-APP Youtuber Dhruv Rathee asumed it was about him, and denied the allegations, after which Kangana Ranaut responded saying that Dhruv was paid ₹60 lakhs to make a video on her.

Cather alleged that the said that the ‘Youtuber’ has more than 4 million subscribers and was paid a whopping ₹35 lacs for making a video alleging the role of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in his death. The film director added, “Deadline given to him is 1-2 weeks. The same YouTuber was earlier hired to target Kangana & Arnab…His usual fee is 30-40 lac Rs per video. For Kangana and Arnab he was paid 35 lac Rs for each video. More details awaited.”

Dhruv Rathee cries foul although allegations not directed at him

It is important to note that Eray Cather had not named the Youtuber in his Twitter thread. However, for reasons best known to him, Pro-AAP vlogger and a serial propagandist Dhruv Rathee ‘assumed’ the tweet to be about him. He asked, “Lol, is this bullsh*t fake news referring to me?”

Rathee, who coincidentally has 4.5 million subscribers on Youtube, went on an unsolicited rant to clarify that he did not receive any money for making videos. “First of all, no one paid me any money to make Kangana video. Secondly, I’m not planning to make any video on SSR. And thirdly, I really wish my sponsoring fees was 30 Lakh per video, how rich would I be,” the pro-AAP vlogger emphasised.

And thirdly, I really wish my sponsoring fees was 30 Lakh per video, how rich would I be 😭 https://t.co/HAI5vZi2Qu — Dhruv Rathee 🇮🇳 (@dhruv_rathee) October 31, 2020

Eray Cather points out Dhruv Rathee’s admission of guilt

Although he wasn’t named, Dhruv Rathee felt the need to clarify on the controversy, thereby, indirectly confirming the veracity of the allegations. Eray Cather subsequently pointed this out and said that he was glad that Rathee had dropped the idea of making the video on Sushant Singh Rajput.

The creative film director wrote, “One: I’ve not named anyone. If you feel it’s you, you’re welcome. Two: About your fees & deals, @dhruv_rathee — I will definitely talk about it, but my focus is not that as of now. So wait for a while. Three: Am glad you dropped the vid, or not planning now. You answered it.”

Three: Am glad you dropped the vid, or not planning now. You answered it. https://t.co/9C4M5MaMr3 — Eray Cather (@ErayCr) October 31, 2020

Kangana Ranaut threatens legal action against Dhruv Rathee for peddling fake news

A day after the controversy arose, actress Kangana Ranaut slammed Dhruv Rathee for peddling fake news against her, following the BMC controversy. While threatening to take legal action against the pro-AAP vlogger, she emphasised, “Ha ha well-done Eray Cather, of course, this dimwit gets money to make fake videos. I can get him behind bars for lying about BMC notice for my house in his video for which he got paid 60 lakhs. Why will anyone lie openly about legal matters unless not given government support or money?”

Dhruv Rathee is yet to respond to the allegations of fake news levelled against him by the actress.

Ha ha well done @ErayCr of course this dimwit gets money to make fake videos I can get him behind bars for lying about BMC notice for my house in his video for which he got paid 60 lakhs,why will anyone lie openly about legal matters unless not given government support or money. https://t.co/lJjKMkHiJw — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 1, 2020

Dhruv Rathee is a serial fake news peddler

There have been several incidents when the Pro-AAP blogger Dhruv Rathee has revealed himself to be a serial fake news peddler who, for some unknown reason, makes videos about everything under the sun. He had earlier shared videos hiding crucial details and facts about the Delhi riots. He had also done dubious ‘fact-checks’ which usually end up exposing himself further. Not just Rathee, but some dubious individuals hosted in his video blogs have been also found to be fake news peddlers.

In 2019, Rathee had claimed that PM Modi has ‘sold’ 1,70,000 acres of dense forest in Chhattisgarh to the Adani Group. After the Adani Group debunked his claim and stated that they would initiate legal proceedings if Rathee does not take down his “malicious and incorrect” claim, Rathee promptly deleted the Tweet.