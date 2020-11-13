Friday, November 13, 2020
Karnataka: Abdul Razak changes his name to Sanju, wears Tilak and goes to Dharmasthala to trap Hindu girl

On November 1, Razak and the Hindu girl had also gone on a pilgrimage to the holy town of Dharmasthala.

A case has been registered against Muslim youth in Uppinangady police station for cheating a Hindu girl by falsely claiming to be a Hindu and also sharing intimate images on social media sites.

According to the reports, the 25-year-old Muslim youth identified as Abdul Razak, a resident of Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district had befriended a 24-year-old Hindu girl on Facebook by introducing himself as Khushik alias Sanju. Razak had lied to the girl saying he was an ardent Hindu and also claimed of being an orphan.

Soon, the couple exchanged their contact numbers and began to chat on WhatsApp. On November 1, Razak and the Hindu girl had also gone on a pilgrimage to the holy town of Dharmasthala. The Muslim youth had captured photos and had uploaded these images on social media network. To convince the girl, the Muslim youth had uploaded images, where he was seen wearing tilak.

The parents of the girl, after getting suspicious of Razak’s behaviour, looked into his antecedents to realise that he had cheated the girl by claiming to be a Hindu. Following that, the parents registered a complaint in the Uppinangady police station against Razak for cheating their daughter.

The Uppinangady police have now registered a case against Abdul Razak and has begun investigation.

