A day after Attorney General KK Venugopal granted his consent to initiate contempt of court proceedings against far-left troll Kunal Kamra, the self-proclaimed comedian Kunal Kamra brazened out on Friday saying that he will not retract or apologize for his abusive tweets that maligned country’s judiciary.

Kunal Kamra, on Friday, took to Twitter to play martyr in the entire saga by saying that he would neither apologise or pay fine if he is convicted in the contempt case that is yet to be filed against him.

Positioning himself to be some sort of a ‘victim’, Kamra tweeted, “No lawyers, No apology, No fine, No waste of space”. Amusingly, Kamra’s theatrics comes even before the initiation of contempt proceedings against him. Only the consent of the Attorney General has been granted, and the actual proceedings are yet to start in the court.

Venting his anger out, Kamra ranted against the Supreme Court yet again in his tweet, saying, “The tweets I recently put out have been found in contempt of court. All that I tweeted was from my view of the Supreme Court of India giving a partial decision in favour of a Prime Time Loudspeaker.”

“I believe I must confess I very much love holding court and enjoying a platform with a captive audience. An audience of Supreme Court judges and the nation’s top most law officer is perhaps as VIP an audience as it gets. But I realise that more than any entertainment venue I would perform in, a time slot before the Supreme Court is a scarce commodity”.

Kunal Kamra, whose abusive propaganda has no takers anymore, was perhaps foreseeing such a controversy to boost his already dwindling ‘comedy’ career. In doing so, he has now continued his anti-judiciary remarks by saying that his views has not changed because the silence of the Supreme Court of India on matters of other’s personal liberty cannot go uncriticized.

“I don’t intend to retract my tweets or apologise for them. I believe they speak for themselves. I wish to volunteer having the time that would be alloted to the hearing of my contempt petition (20 hours at the very least, if Prashant Bhushan’s hearing is anything to go by), to other matters and parties who have not been as lucky and privileged as I am to jump the queue”.

Just like a quintessential far-left radical, Kamra too suggested that the court should rather here petitions filed in the apex court on the matters such as demonetisation petition, revocation of J&K’s special status, legality of electoral bonds and countless other matters rather than wasting time on him.

Mahesh Jethmalani had warned against Kamra’s vile intentions

Interestingly, senior Supreme Court advocate Mahesh Jethmalani had pre-empted this kind of a sinister campaign from the likes of Kunal Kamra and had warned that the alleged comedian would use the opportunity to even foul mouth country’s institution to uplift his already dead career.

After Kunal Kamra suffered a nervous breakdown against the Supreme Court, several users had pointed out on the need of filing a contempt plea against Kamra for his vile remarks. The infamous so-called comedian had lost his cool when the Supreme Court of India granted interim bail to Arnab Goswami on 11th November.

Kamra published a series of Tweets where he described the Supreme Court of India as ‘Supreme Joke of India’. As per the law, his tweets are subject to contempt proceedings.

However, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani advised people not to waste their time on Kamra. Calling Kamra a “lowly worm”, Jethmalani had also suggested them not to turn the “lowly worm” into a “glow worm” by giving him attention. He had said that Kamra deserved darkness and he should not be given the attention that he seeks so desperately.

“Don’t waste your time. You’ll turn a lowly worm into a glow worm. He wants the glare: give him the darkness he deserves”, said Jethmalani.

Kamra, who has slipped into irrelevance, is proving Mahesh Jethmalani right by brazing out the whole issue so that he gets some public attention.

Attorney General grants consent to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Kunal Kamra

On Friday, Attorney General KK Venugopal granted his consent to initiate contempt of court proceedings against far-left troll masquerading as a ‘stand-up comedian’ Kunal Kamra.

A Mumbai based lawyer had sought the Attorney General’s permission to initiate contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra for his tweets against the Supreme Court, after apex court had granted bail to Arnab Goswami.

AG KK Venugopal, granting his consent to initiate proceedings against Kamra said the tweets by Kamra, where he referred to the Supreme Court of India as Supreme Joke India, and said that humour has left the SC long ago, “were highly objectionable.”

In his consent letter, KK Venugopal stated that the other tweets also are highly objectionable and it would perhaps be for the court to decide the question as to whether these tweets also would constitute criminal contempt of the Supreme Court of India.

The AG also referred to one image posted by Kamra where the Supreme Court was shown in saffron colour, and the Indian flag was replaced by the flag of BJP, insinuating that Supreme Court is working under BJP.