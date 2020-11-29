Sunday, November 29, 2020
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi remembers Guru Nanak, speaks on Farm Bills as Khalistanis try to hijack farmers’ protest

Asking the protesting farmers to understand the law and free themselves from misconceptions and rumours, PM Modi said that correct knowledge can act as a force multiplier for every individual.

Sikhism founder Guru Nanak (L) and PM Modi (R)/ Image Source: Indianexpress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. In the latest edition of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on various topics, including the three farm bills passed by the government against which Punjab farmers are now holding protest, and founder of Sikhism-Guru Nanak, whose birth anniversary falls on November 30.

“My dear countrymen, tomorrow on the 30th of November, we shall celebrate the 551st Prakash Parv, birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji. The world over, the influence of Guru Nanak Dev ji is distinctly visible,” PM Modi remembered Sikhism founder Guru Nanak.

PM Modi, in his speech, said the messages of Guru Nanak are heard from Vancouver to Wellington, from Singapore to South Africa. He also mentioned a message from Guru Granth Sahib –’sevak ko seva bun aayee’, which meant that is the work of a sevak, a servant is to serve. The Prime Minister also said that he felt that he has been specially blessed by Guru Sahib that he has associated him very closely with his work.

Prime Minister Modi also informed the public about Guru Nanak’s stay at the Lakhpat Gurudwara Sahib, in Kutch. PM Modi also said that it was Guru Nanak Dev who started the tradition of Langar and hailed the Sikh community for continuing the tradition of feeding people all over the world during this period of Corona

“This tradition always keeps inspiring us. I wish we all keep working as a Sevak. May Guru Sahib keep taking services from me and countrymen in the same manner.  Once again, many best wishes on  Guru Nanak Jayanti,” the PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi’s remembrance of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak comes at a time when pro-Khalistani elements have tried to hijack the farmer protests along the Haryana-Punjab border. Earlier, we had reported how the farmer protests are being hijacked by several Khalistani elements, posing a great risk for the security apparatus of the country.

It is pertinent to note that the ongoing farmer protests along the Punjab-Haryana border have seen the participation of pro-Khalistani elements, who tried to hijack the farmer protests to incite Punjabi farmers against the Modi government. A few Khalistani terror sympathisers disguised as farmers were caught gloating over the assassination of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who also threatened PM Modi with a similar fate if their demands went unfulfilled.

Prime Minister speaks on farm bills, says committed to the welfare of farmers

Prime Minister, in his address, also spoke on the farm bills, which has triggered protests by farmers in Punjab. The farm bill, Modi said, have opened new doors of possibilities for our farmers, even as some farmers are claiming it to be as “anti-farmers”.

Amid the protests, he also asked the agricultural students to inform the farmers about the bills to clear their doubts. He also assured the protesting farmers that the government is committed to the welfare of hardworking Indian farmer.

The PM added, “The agricultural reforms in the past few days have also now opened new doors of possibilities for our farmers. The demands that have been made by farmers for years, that every political party, at some point or the other made the promise to fulfil, those demands have been met. These reforms have not only served to unshackle our farmers but also given them new rights and opportunities.”

In just a short span of time, these new rights have begun to ameliorate the woes of our farmers.

PM Modi shared successful examples of farmers gaining from the farm bill

Sharing a few recent incidents, PM Modi explained how the passing of farm bills have helped the farmers to sell their produce in an efficient manner. Citing Jitendra Bhoiji, a farmer from Dhule district in Maharashtra, PM Modi said how farmer made use of the recently promulgated farm laws.

“Jitendra Bhoiji had sown corn and decided to sell his produce to traders for the right price. The total cost of the product was fixed at approximately Rupees Three Lakh thirty-two thousand. Jitendra Bhoi even received an advance of Rupees twenty-five thousand. It had been decided that the outstanding amount would be cleared in fifteen days”.

He continued, “However, later such circumstances developed, that he did not receive the remainder of his payment. Buy the crop from the farmer, keep the payment pending for months on end; probably this was the long-standing tradition that the buyers of corn were following. This continued for four months wherein Jitendra ji was not paid his dues”.

PM Modi said in this situation, the new farm laws that were passed in September came to his aid. Consequently, he lodged a complaint and within days his outstanding payments were cleared. This correct and complete knowledge of the law became the strength of Jitendra ji, PM Modi noted in his address.

Asking the protesting farmers to understand the law and free themselves from misconceptions and rumours, PM Modi said that correct knowledge can act as a force multiplier for every individual.

Prime Minister Modi also urged the youth, especially the lakhs of students who are studying agriculture, to visit villages in their vicinity and talk to the farmers and make them aware about innovations in farming and the recent agricultural reforms. This way, you will become stakeholders in major reforms underway in the country, he added.

