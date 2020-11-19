In yet another case of grooming jihad, a Hindu woman in Noida Uttar Pradesh was lured into a love affair and then into marriage by a Muslim man who hid his identity from her. According to reports, the victim woman has alleged that the Muslim man kept her in the dark about his real identity and presented himself as a Hindu. The man named Sahil Khan, who is a resident of Noida sector-15, introduced himself to the victim as a Hindu man named Sahil Singh. He even forged documents like Aadhar card in this fake name to lure the victim Hindu woman into a relationship.

He married the victim woman and they started living together. But when the victim came to know about his real identity, she wanted to end the marriage. However, the man demanded Rs 25 lakh from her for ending the relationship. He even threatened the victim to kill her. Terrified by his threats, the victim filed a complaint about the incident at sector-20 police station.

SHO Rakesh Singh said that the victim’s complaint has been registered and an investigation has been initiated in the matter by the police. The culprit is absconding and the police are on a lookout for him.

States contemplating a law to deal with grooming jihad

The rising cases of grooming jihad have led the governments of several states to contemplate a law dealing with and preventing such cases. The states mulling a legislative action against grooming jihad include Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Assam and Karnataka. The recent murder of a college student named Nikita Tomar in a case of grooming jihad had started a debate around the rising menace. After the incident, the Haryana government had announced that it would introduce a law to prevent such cases followed by similar announcements by other states.