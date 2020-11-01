The Muslim Rashtriya Manch, the Muslim wing of the RSS, held a demonstration in Hyderabad on Saturday in protest against ‘Islamophobia’ in France and its president Emmanuel Macron. The protest was held after the celebration of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of the prophet of Islam, at its Telangana headquarters where food was distributed to the poor.

Photographs of Emmnauel Macron were burnt by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch during the demonstration. “There are deliberate attempts to denigrate the Prophet. We are against any disrespect shown to Islamic personalities,” state president MA Sattar told TOI.

Muslim Rashtriya Manch protests against France (Image: Facebook)

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch had faced some resistance earlier in the year when it had organised an event in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Then, their event was disrupted by anti-CAA protesters who raised slogans against the CAA and the NRC. The MRM is said to have a significant following in Hyderabad and parts of Telangana.

MRM protest against France and Emmanuel Macron (Image: Facebook)

Protests have erupted all over the Muslim world after French President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of people to draw cartoons of the prophet of Islam. India was no exception. In Bhopal, a Congress leader organised a protest against Macron’s ‘Islamophobia’. Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student leader Farhan Zuberi threatened to behead those who insulted Islam and was booked for it.