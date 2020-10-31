Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student leader Farhan Zuberi, who had not only justified the horrific beheadings of non-Muslims by Islamic terrorists in France but also had threatened to behead people for disrespecting Islam has reportedly been booked by the police, according to Times Now.

Just in: Ex AMU student leader Farhan Zuberi booked for giving threat to behead for blasphemy #IndiaWillBackFrance — Padmaja joshi (@PadmajaJoshi) October 31, 2020

Additional SP of Aligarh has said, “At around 4 pm on 29 Oct, a local student leader named Farhan Zuberi was leading a protest march against a French cartoon of Prophet Muhammad. In relation to that, threats to life & property were made in a speech. A case registered against Farhan”.

At around 4 pm on 29 Oct, a local student leader named Farhan Zuberi was leading a protest march against a French cartoon of Prophet Muhammad. In relation to that, threats to life & property were made in a speech. A case registered against Farhan: Abhishek, Addl SP (City) Aligarh pic.twitter.com/oXGbSa5jPG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2020

Sources have said that he has been booked under sections 153A & sec 67 IT Act for issuing open threats and posting threatening videos on social media.

Who is Farhan Zuberi: The AMU leader booked for issuing threats of beheading those who insult Islam

The AMU and AIMIM leader, who has now reportedly been booked for his threat to behead those who insult Islam has a history of violence and radical Islamism.

Zuberi, a cabinet member of Aligarh Muslim University Student Union (AMUSU), was earlier accused of instigating riots during the anti-CAA protests inside the AMU campus in December last year. The Uttar Pradesh police had arrested Farhan Zuberi in May for his involvement in unleashing violence inside the campus during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

On December 15, Zuberi and a Muslim mob had attacked a police and had pelted stones at them. Farhan was charged with stone pelting on police vehicle, damage to public property, preventing govt officials from discharging their duties, attack on the vehicle of City SP, and several other offences.

A total of 11 cases under various sections of IPC were registered against Zuberi under various charges at the Civil Lines police station. Farhan Zuberi is a resident of Islamnagar in Budaun in Uttar Pradesh. He is a student of DSW in the Arts department at the AMU.

Farhan Zuberi – an office-bearer of AIMIM

Farhan Zuberi is also an office-bearer of Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM. Radical Islamist Zuberi is currently the in-charge of the party’s youth wing in Western Uttar Pradesh.

Zuberi has shared several images of him carrying out party’s political activities in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Recently, he had also participated in election campaigning ahead of the Bulandshahr by-elections seeking votes for AIMIM party’s candidate.

AMU student leader Farhan Zuberi calls for beheading

In a shocking act, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student leader Farhan Zuberi had called for the beheading of individuals who dares to dishonour Prophet Muhammad on Live TV. His threats came at the backdrop of the recent Islamic terror attacks in France and the subsequent global campaign of Muslims to boycott French products over the Charlie Hebdo row.

In a video posted by Zuberi on Twitter on October 29, the AIMIM leader was seen giving open threats to behead people if they are found disrespecting Prophet Muhammad.

Speaking at a protest rally, Zuberi said, “If anyone commits blasphemy, we will behead him. The foundation of Islam is based on the Kalma (la ila ilalla..muhammad rasoolullah). If anyone does wrong to our Creator, then we will not tolerate this. French President says that the (Charlie Hebdo) cartoons, which were projected on buildings in public view, was freedom of expression.”

After getting caught of issuing threats to behead, Zuberi had even justified his hate speech by saying, “Absolutely. How can someone dare to disrespect our Prophet? Why should anyone do this?”.