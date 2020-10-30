Friday, October 30, 2020
Congress MLA organises protest of thousands of Muslims against French President and his 'Islamophobia' after his citizens were beheaded for 'blasphemy'

It is interesting to note that even as Congress MLAs rabble rouse against one of India's allies, France, Congress itself has made no public statement condemning the brutal terror attacks in France that were fuelled by frenzied radicals taking offence to blasphemy.

OpIndia Staff
499

The ongoing campaign launched by Muslim countries against France and country’s President Emmanuel Macron has now gained traction in India as Muslims have now begun similar protests in the country against the alleged ‘Islamophobia’ of the French President. On Thursday, Congress MLA Arif Masood led organised and led a protest supporting terrorism in the name of Islam that led to the beheading of Samuel Paty and others in France. The protest where thousands of Muslims participated was held in Bhopal.

Congress MLA and thousands of Muslims with him hit the streets to express their contempt against one of India’s closest ally – France and support the violence unleashed by radical Muslims.

Congress MLA leads a protest in Bhopal

Amidst the chants of Islamic slogans such as ‘Naara-e-Takbeer’, Muslims in Bhopal protested against French President Emmanuel Macron for his alleged ‘Islamophobic’ act. Essentially, the Congress MLA organised a rally over the depiction of Prophet Muhammad in cartoons and President Macron’s support from freedom of speech over radical Islam.

Arif Masood, the Congress MLA from Bhopal Central, had organised the protest against the French President Emmanuel Macron. Taking to Twitter, Masood said that thousands of Muslims had assembled at Iqbal Maidan on Thursday to protest against the French President for speaking ill against Prophet Muhammad.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged against Congress MLA Arif Masood and others for organising a rally of more than 2,000 Muslims by violating social distancing norms.

Another Congress MLA slams France

Another Congress leader, Salman Nizami took to Twitter to slam French President and even India for support France after it suffered terror attacks where its citizens were beheaded.

Tweet by Congress MLA Salman Nizami

Irate over India’s support to France, Nizami wrote that “India is the only country which backed France President for insulting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). And they said Modi is not Islamophobic!”

It is interesting to note that even as Congress MLAs rabble rouse against one of India’s allies, France, Congress itself has made no public statement condemning the brutal terror attacks in France that were fuelled by frenzied radicals taking offence to blasphemy.

Muslims protests even as India stand in solidarity with France

India has come out strongly in support of France which has been receiving severe backlash from Muslim countries after President Emmanuel Macron declared war against radical Islamic terrorism following the beheading of a teacher by a Muslim immigrant terrorist two weeks ago.

In an official statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that it “strongly deplores the personal attacks in unacceptable language on President Emmanuel Macron in violation of the most basic standards of international discourse”.

The Modi government also offered its condolences to the family of the deceased and the people of France. “There is no justification for terrorism for any reason or under any circumstance,” the MEA statement added.

Ever since this controversy erupted, India has expressed its strong support to France, which was manifested not just in the form of an official MEA statement, but also after several social media users took to social media platforms to display their solidarity with France.

Several Indian social media users expressed their support to France and trended #IStandWithFrance. Several social media users tweeted with this hashtag people to convey their support to Macron’s strong decision to take a stand against extremism in France.

Overwhelmed by India’s support, French leaders thanked India and Indians for showing support against anti-French sentiments. 

However, it is rather baffling to see Indian Muslims protesting against France even as the country’s official policy has been to support the European country at a time when it is facing unscrupulous attack from the Islamic world. What is even more surprising is a Congress MLA openly supporting Islamic terrorism in the name of ‘blasphemy’ and terming the French President’s principled stand as ‘Islamophobia’ even as India as a country has taken a firm stand in support of France.

