Sunday, November 8, 2020
‘Begani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana’ netizens mock Omar Abdullah as he almost declares Bihar the 51st state of USA

Amusing to think that Omar Abdullah would think that the Republican Party of the US is an NDA ally for Bihar elections.

OpIndia Staff
Omar Abdullah
Omar Abdullah compared exit polls of Bihar to US Presidential elections (Image: The Indian Express)
Joe Biden has won the presidential election in the United States of America. Kamala Harris, the Vice President-elect, has Indian connections, and Chettis cannot be more proud. She is the first woman Vice President of the United States. In all this good news for the Democrats in the US, something interesting has been happening in India. Several prominent personalities and leaders are doing the ‘happy dance’ celebrating Biden’s win. Interestingly they are comparing it to… wait for it… Bihar exit polls!

Bihar, which stands at 1/3 of the population of the US, on Saturday concluded the third and final phase of voting in assembly elections. Exit polls are favouring Mahagathbandan with Lalu’s RJD and Congress as the leading parties. For some bizarre reason, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah thinks that Biden winning in the US can be compared to the exit polls in Bihar. He said in a tweet, “To lose Bihar & the White House within days of each other would make for a pretty bad few days.”

As the tweet was restricted, there were not many replies to it as comments, but the quoted tweets are no less than a goldmine!

Netizens mock Abdullah for ‘almost’ declaring Bihar the 51st state of the US

Elections in Bihar have no connection with the elections in the US whatsoever. Neither Bihar election results will cause any disruption in the US, nor vice versa. It is not California or Texas that can actually impact the results. But because Omar Abdullah took the liberty to connect the two elections, netizens took it as an invitation to mock him and grabbed the opportunity without any delay. From using the idiom “begani shaadi mein Abdullah diwama,” which fitted perfectly, to reminding him of the abrogation of Article 370, here are some of the most interesting tweets for Abdullah.

Amusing to think that Omar Abdullah would think that the Republican Party of the US is an NDA ally for Bihar elections.

It is also important to remember that Biden has a pro-China stand. He is all set to lower down the ‘guards’ put up by the ex-US President Trump regarding restrictions on Islamic nations and others. Also, it seems like so-called liberals are yet to spot the recent pro-Israel stand of Kamala Harris. As a matter of fact, her husband, Doug Emhoff, is Jewish.

In 2019, she said that Israel meets international standards of Human Rights and added, “I think Israel as a country is dedicated to being a democracy and is one of our closest friends in that region, and that we should understand the shared values and priorities that we have as a democracy, and conduct foreign policy in a way that is consistent with understanding the alignment between the American people and the people of Israel.”

In 2017, at AIPAC, she categorically said that the US must stand with Israel. Her stand for Israel has not changed though Biden has been critical to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on several occasions. Though Harris has not appeared in any pro-Israel events in recent months, experts believe that “her support of the U.S.-Israel relationship among other views strongly aligns with the values of American Jews.”

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

