Joe Biden has won the presidential election in the United States of America. Kamala Harris, the Vice President-elect, has Indian connections, and Chettis cannot be more proud. She is the first woman Vice President of the United States. In all this good news for the Democrats in the US, something interesting has been happening in India. Several prominent personalities and leaders are doing the ‘happy dance’ celebrating Biden’s win. Interestingly they are comparing it to… wait for it… Bihar exit polls!

Bihar, which stands at 1/3 of the population of the US, on Saturday concluded the third and final phase of voting in assembly elections. Exit polls are favouring Mahagathbandan with Lalu’s RJD and Congress as the leading parties. For some bizarre reason, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah thinks that Biden winning in the US can be compared to the exit polls in Bihar. He said in a tweet, “To lose Bihar & the White House within days of each other would make for a pretty bad few days.”

To lose Bihar & the White House within days of each other would make for a pretty bad few days. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 7, 2020

As the tweet was restricted, there were not many replies to it as comments, but the quoted tweets are no less than a goldmine!

Netizens mock Abdullah for ‘almost’ declaring Bihar the 51st state of the US

Elections in Bihar have no connection with the elections in the US whatsoever. Neither Bihar election results will cause any disruption in the US, nor vice versa. It is not California or Texas that can actually impact the results. But because Omar Abdullah took the liberty to connect the two elections, netizens took it as an invitation to mock him and grabbed the opportunity without any delay. From using the idiom “begani shaadi mein Abdullah diwama,” which fitted perfectly, to reminding him of the abrogation of Article 370, here are some of the most interesting tweets for Abdullah.

How is Jammu & Kashmir Miya?



How was stay in Hari Nivas was it comfortable?



So your Abbu wants China to take over J&K, why he loves their ’Re-Education camps’ eh?



Comments kyun disable kiya? Yeh daar acha hai. https://t.co/g94cUmHdJG — Arun Pudur (@arunpudur) November 8, 2020

What an absurd analogical representation! Its nothing close to losing 370 article and a futuristic Jammu & Kashmir National Conference party on the same day! Aw! https://t.co/ompqaLZajr — Anupriya Singh Janwaar (@cricketwoman) November 7, 2020

Yeah, Trump was telling me the same on iMessage just now, ki Yaar Washington gaya to gaya, ye Patna alag chala gaya https://t.co/dq7DkKQ10W — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) November 7, 2020

When did BJP fight US elections? https://t.co/EZMCGK210I — Intel Wasabi (@IntelWasabi) November 7, 2020

Amusing to think that Omar Abdullah would think that the Republican Party of the US is an NDA ally for Bihar elections.

Wait a second. Modi was fighting the US elections? 😂😂😂



O chachaa. Pehle apne state ka dekh lo ji. Article 370 nahi aane wala vaapis. https://t.co/PXBt4KYQty — 𝕯𝖗. 𝕬𝖆𝖙𝖒𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖗𝖇𝖍𝖆𝖗 𝕭𝖆𝖙𝖒𝖆𝖓 (@Your_Levodopa) November 7, 2020

To lose

Elections

370

35A

House

Party symbol

Relevance

Loot

Monopoly

Is even worst …isn’t it ??? https://t.co/gg4SfZW1Am — Vikas Raina (𑆮𑆴𑆑𑆳𑆱 𑆫𑆽𑆤𑆳)🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@VikasInExile) November 8, 2020

It is also important to remember that Biden has a pro-China stand. He is all set to lower down the ‘guards’ put up by the ex-US President Trump regarding restrictions on Islamic nations and others. Also, it seems like so-called liberals are yet to spot the recent pro-Israel stand of Kamala Harris. As a matter of fact, her husband, Doug Emhoff, is Jewish.

In 2019, she said that Israel meets international standards of Human Rights and added, “I think Israel as a country is dedicated to being a democracy and is one of our closest friends in that region, and that we should understand the shared values and priorities that we have as a democracy, and conduct foreign policy in a way that is consistent with understanding the alignment between the American people and the people of Israel.”

Kamala Harris explaining her views on the US/Israel relationship and the broader US policy toward the Middle East, to AIPAC in 2017: pic.twitter.com/YZu4UMxVVm — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 23, 2019

In 2017, at AIPAC, she categorically said that the US must stand with Israel. Her stand for Israel has not changed though Biden has been critical to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on several occasions. Though Harris has not appeared in any pro-Israel events in recent months, experts believe that “her support of the U.S.-Israel relationship among other views strongly aligns with the values of American Jews.”