Gautam Buddha Nagar District court granted 20-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25 thousand to the convict in a case of grooming jihad. The convict is currently in jail. According to Jagran, the incident happened in 2015, after which a case was filed by the father of the victim at sector 49 police station. The father who was from Bihar had accused one Sadab Alam of eloping with his minor girl who studied in 10th class at that time. The convict is a resident of West Bengal.

After the father’s complaint, the police started investigating the case. The minor girl was rescued by the police from West Bengal. In her statement given before the court, she said that the accused had raped her. Relevant provisions of law were invoked after the statement of the victim and the case was proceeded in the court.

According to the report, on many occasions during the trial of the case, the witnesses were pressurised not to testify before the court. However, the police presented a strong case and did not allow the witnesses to turn hostile. After examining all the witnesses and the evidence, the court held Alam guilty and ordered imprisonment.

Yogi government planning to bring law against Love Jihad

In view of the rising cases of love jihad, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to enact a law to deal with such cases and prevent forceful conversion of Hindu women in the pretext of marriage. On November 24, the state government passed an ordinance against forced conversions. The bill on Unlawful Conversion has been named Vidhi Virudh Dharmantaran 2020. The provides for 1-5 years of imprisonment and a fine up to 15,000 on conviction. Earlier, the Home Department of the Uttar Pradesh government had forwarded a proposal regarding the same to the Department of Law of the state