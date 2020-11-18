In a shocking insensitive act, pro Aam Aadmi Party propagandist Dhruv Rathee on Tuesday used the death of an 8-year-old child to mock at Hindus for celebrating the festival of Deepavali.

Displaying his blatant hatred for Hindus and its cultures, pro-AAP blogger Dhruv Rathee took to Twitter to share a news report that stated that the 8-year-old granddaughter of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi died after she caught fire from crackers. Sharing this news report, Rathee made an insensitive mark on the death of the child saying that he observed a two-minute silence for all crazy idiots who promote using crackers.

Image Source: Dhruv Rathee

In his hurry to target Hindus for celebrating Deepavali by bursting crackers, the likes of Dhruv Rathee went to an extent of ridiculing the death of a child to attack Hindus for bursting crackers to celebrate the Hindu festival. Essentially, Rathee wanted to make a point to Hindus by highlighting the death of the child due to a mishap caused by firecrackers.

As soon as Rathee put out his sadistic remark on Twitter, several AAP supporters and liberals cheered the death of the 8-year-old grandchild of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi. Using the tragic death of the child, these so-called ‘liberals’ targeted Hindus for celebrating the festival and claimed that Hindus were willing to sacrifice the lives of their kids for the sake of Hindu pride.

Another wanna be a liberal and follower of Rathee mocked Hindus by saying that ‘Bhakts’ will accept the death of the 8-year-old child as an offering from Lord Rama.

Pradeep Agarwal, another AAP supporters, even celebrated the death of the child, saying, “God is great”.

A social media user who goes by the name Alfa Feku said that Hindus celebrating Diwali by bursting crackers will result in millions of people dying in coming years and added that the 8-year-old child was a victim of the same, insinuating that ‘Hindus celebrating Diwali’ are to be blamed for air pollution in the country.

The sheer hatred for Hindus from the likes Dhruv Rathee and his AAP followers is not a new thing. However, it is rather shocking to see that these so-called ‘liberals’ can go to any extent, including the act of celebrating the death of an eight-year-old to claim some sort of ideological victory against Hindus.