It’s been over 20 days that a 16-year-old minor girl went missing from Rewari, Haryana. Yesterday we had reported that the mother of the victim alleged that a Muslim boy lured her and took her away. The mother had said that a JCB driver belonging to the Muslim community had entrapped her daughter and took her away on October 11.

The mother has now revealed that the Muslim boy who worked as a JCB driver for their cousin for the last 6 months, had posed as a Hindu to come close to the girl’s family. The Muslim boy had introduced himself as one ‘Rahul Rathore’, and had allegedly hidden his real identity. His father’s name is Asif and he originally hails from a village near Ferozepur Jhirka, Haryana.

The mother said that since the boy drove the JCB for their cousin, he use to regularly visiting their house. He started silently meeting the minor girl, without their knowledge and ultimately lured her and took her away.

The family of the minor victim has expressed displeasure in the way the police has been handling the case. The mother alleged that the police are not paying attention to the case and doing little to bring their daughter back. “We will kill ourselves. We will do whatever it takes…be it blocking roads or giving up our lives in front of the police station, it’s better to die at once than to die every day”, said the distressed mother.

Meanwhile, the police have informed that they have constituted several teams which have been continuously conducting raids to search for the victim and the accused. “We got a report of a minor girl missing since 11th Oct. A boy working for their family is missing, along with the girl. We’ve registered a case and raided several places to find the girl. Once the girl is traced, everything will be revealed, said the Khol Police Station In-charge Virendra Singh.

