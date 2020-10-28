In a shocking revelation, Nikita Tomar’s family has revealed that not only Touseef (earlier media reports named his as Taufeeq), but even his mother was forcing Nikita to convert to Islam. As reported by Times of India, Touseef’s mother called Nikita several times and asked her to convert to Islam.

As per reports, Nikita and Touseef studied in same school in Faridabad, Haryana and were batchmates. Nikita was a topper in class 12 and was preparing for UPSC. After graduating from school in 2018, Nikita took up commerce while Touseef took up a course in physiotherapy.

In 2018, Touseef reportedly abducted Nikita. A case was filed back then but after a Panchayat was held, it was withdrawn. Nikita’s family alleges that Touseef’s family pressurised them into withdrawing the case as they are politically influential.

Touseef’s Congress connection

According to reports, Touseef is the grandson of Kabir Ahmed, a Congress leader who was elected as an MLA from Haryana’s Nuh constituency in 1975 and from the Tauru constituency in 1982. He continued to be Khanpur and Raisika village sarpanch for almost 20 years. Khanpur and Raisika are located in Nuh Tehsil of Mewat district in Haryana.

Further, Touseef’s late uncle Khurshid Ahmad was a Congress MP of Haryana and was an ex-Cabinet minister of Haryana. Khurshid Ahmed’s son and Touseef’s cousin Aftab Ahmed was elected as MLA from Nuh, Mewat on Congress ticket and has been a Minister as well.

Nikita Tomar murder

On Monday, 21-year-old Nikita Tomar was shot to death in broad daylight by Touseef after she repeatedly turned down his advances. He had allegedly repeatedly asked her to convert to Islam as well. The shocking incident was caught on camera, visuals of which have now gone viral. Touseef and his accomplice Rehan were arrested.