Monday, November 2, 2020
“Muslim boy took her away”: Says mother of 16-year-old girl who went missing in Rewari, Haryana

The mother of the minor girl said that her 16-year old daughter has been missing since 11th October. She accused a Muslim boy of having taken her away.

Mother of the minor girl who has been missing for last 21 days in Rewari, Haryana
Days after a 16-year-old girl has gone missing for her house in Rewari, Haryana, the family of the minor girl has alleged that a Muslim boy lured her and took her away. The suspect is a JCB driver and the girl has been reported missing since last 21 days.

According to ANI, the mother of the minor girl said: “My 16-year old daughter, missing since 11th Oct, has been enticed by a JCB driver belonging to the Muslim community and taken away.”

The police has raided a few places in search of the girl. The incident comes just days after a 21-year-old girl Nikita Tomar was killed in broad daylight by a Muslim man after she rejected his advances and refused to convert to Islam.

Haryana government mulls bringing law against ‘love jihad’

Recently, a 21-year old college student named Nikita Tomar was murdered in broad daylight due to by a man Tauseef who was allegedly forcing her to convert to Islam. Ever since the Haryana government has been mulling over introducing a law to deal with the cases of ‘love jihad’. The home minister tweeted to inform that the state govt in Haryana is considering to bring a law against love jihad. This announcement came a day after UP CM Yogi Adityanath had announced similar plans.

The Haryana CM ML Khattar said that the Ballabhgarh killing was being linked to love jihad and that both the central and the state government are looking into the matter. He said that the government was considering legal provisions to ensure that the culprits of these purported love jihad crimes are brought to book. The CM hinted that the union government is also considering legal action against cases of love jihad.

Nikita Tomar murder case

On October 27, two assailants had shot the 21-year-old student- Nikita Tomar in broad daylight outside the Aggarwal college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad. Nikita’s family had alleged that the accused Tauseef and well his mother forced her to convert to Islam. 

Tauseef, who belongs to an influential family of politicians belonging to Congress party, was nabbed by police was sent to 14-day judicial custody on October 30 after he confessed his crime.

