Monday, November 2, 2020
Home News Reports Moments after Nagpur Court granted bail, Sameet Thakkar arrested by Mumbai Police: Details
Editor's picksLawNews Reports
Updated:

Moments after Nagpur Court granted bail, Sameet Thakkar arrested by Mumbai Police: Details

“After being in police custody for 7 days, my brother(Sameet) was granted bail by the Nagpur Court today. However, just after he got bail, he was once again arrested. This time by Mumbai VP Road Police who are now taking him to Mumbai in Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express,” Rishi said.

Jinit Jain
Mumbai Police rearrested
Aaditya Thackeray(L), Sameet Thakkar(R)
13

The Mumbai Police on Monday rearrested social media user Sameet Thakkar from the court premises after a Nagpur court granted him bail. Thakkar was arrested on October 24 in Nagpur for allegedly making critical remarks on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son, Aaditya Thackeray.

Sameet arrested by Mumbai VP Road police from Nagpur Court premises

Confirming the development, Sameet’s brother, Rishi told OpIndia that his brother was picked up by the Mumbai VP Road Police from court premises as soon as he secured a bail from the Nagpur court. He will be taken to Mumbai in Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express this evening, he added.

“After being in police custody for 7 days, my brother(Sameet) was granted bail by the Nagpur Court today. However, just after he got bail, he was once again arrested. This time by Mumbai VP Road Police who are now taking him to Mumbai in Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express,” Rishi said.

Rishi alleged that his brother has been arrested by a well-thought-out conspiracy. He said multiple FIRs were registered against Sameet, so if he manages to get bail in one, he could be arrested on the basis of another FIR.

“They have filed multiple FIRs against Sameet at different places. So the moment Nagpur Court accorded him bail, Mumbai VP Road Police was ready to arrest him and take him to Mumbai,” Rishi said.

Speaking on the legal recourse that Sameet’s family is taking in order to secure his release, Rishi added that they have already filed a petition in the high court, whose hearing is listed for tomorrow. A petition has also been filed in the Supreme Court in connection with the matter, Sameet’s brother added.

Sameet Thakkar being led by men with a rope, his face covered in black cloth while bringing to court

Earlier last week, an unsettling video of Sameet being tied with a rope and his face was covered with a black cloth and being led by police officials had surfaced on the internet. The video was from October 30, when Sameet was being taken to the court which extended his police custody till November 2.

In the video, it could be seem that a man with a black cloth wrapped around his head was being led by a man with a rope. The video was captured from a distance and there are policemen clearly visible. Sneha Singhvi, the person who shared the video on Twitter, confirmed to us that the man with a black face cover was indeed Sameet Thakkar.

Sameet’s brother Rishi Thakkar had then reacted that it was gross “human rights’ violation by police as his brother’s hands were tied & face was covered with black cloth when he was brought to court. Rishi Thakkar also added that his brother was being treated like a hardened criminal.

He further told ANI, “My brother is paying the price of calling Maharashtra CM a modern-day Aurangzeb & his son, a baby penguin – the terms coined by NCP leaders who are currently in govt with them”.

Highlights of the case

Multiple FIRs have been registered against Thakkar in Nagpur and Mumbai for his remarks where he has allegedly referred to the Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray as “baby penguin”.

He submitted a plea in Bombay High Court seeking protection from arrest and quashing of FIRs against him. Court directed Thakkar on October 1, 2020 to cooperate with police in investigation and record his statement VP Road police station. Thakkar had escaped from police station when he went there to record his statement on October 5 fearing arrest. He told this before the Bombay High Court after which the Court ordered the police not to take any action against him.

He was ordered to appear in police station on October 16 but he did not comply. His lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud refused to appear for Thakkar and returned his brief. Advocate Raspal Singh Renu informed the court on record that Chandrachud has returned the brief and asked for time to appoint new counsel. The hearing in the matter was scheduled for November 3, 2020.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Jinit Jain
Engineer. Writer. Learner.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Moments after Nagpur Court granted bail, Sameet Thakkar arrested by Mumbai Police: Details

Jinit Jain -
Sameet Thakkar was arrested on October 24 for making critical remarks on social media websites against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his son, Aaditya Thackeray
Read more
Entertainment

Actor Aamir khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals she was sexually abused as a minor by someone known

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a 10-minute video on her Instagram handle where she revealed she was sexually abused as a minor
Read more

Mumbai police cracks down on BJYM’s peaceful protest in another display of predisposition of Maharashtra govt to stifle dissent

News Reports Jhankar Mohta -
From hounding of Republic TV and Arnab Goswami to going after Twitter users like Sameet Thakkar, Maharashtra government can't really handle dissent

Festive season puts Indian Economy back on track as the Auto sector, GST collections post impressive figures in October 2020

Economy and Finance OpIndia Staff -
Besides encouraging Automobiles sales figures, GST mop up for the month of October, has for the first time touch the Rs 1 lakh crore mark, 10 per cent rise as compared to October 2019 collections

“Insider trading?” Netizens wonder as Bajaj Auto registers record sales in October despite Rajiv Bajaj’s fear-mongering about economic slump

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bajaj Auto has registered its highest-ever monthly sales of 5.12 lakh units, a staggering 11 per cent year-on-year growth as compared to October 2019

Why don’t we give credit to Hindu festivals for reviving the economy?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Say it with me: It is the Hindu festival season that has brought the economy back on track.

Recently Popular

Crime

Tauseef, who was harassing and forcing Nikita to convert to Islam, decided to kill her after watching web series ‘Mirzapur’: Report

OpIndia Staff -
During the interrogation, the accused Tauseef confessed to the police officials that he was inspired by the character of 'Munna' in the Mirzapur webseries.
Read more
News Reports

Sadiya Anwar Shaikh, who was arrested for links with ISIS, was de-radicalised twice in the past: NIA charge-sheet

OpIndia Staff -
Sadiya Anwar Shaikh was de-radicalised twice in the past by intelligence agencies for radical comments on social media
Read more
News Reports

Kangana Ranaut accuses pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee of charging Rs 60 lakh to ‘lie openly’ in his video about BMC notice to her

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has alleged that Dhruv Rathee had lied about BMC notice for her house in his video, and he was paid ₹60 Lakh for the video
Read more
News Reports

After Rajiv Bajaj said there is slowdown in the two-wheeler market, Hero MotoCorp achieves record sale in October

OpIndia Staff -
Rajiv Bajaj had said that two-wheeler sales will remain in the current fiscal year due to new regulations and "draconian lockdown"
Read more
News Reports

Facebook user Azharuddin Ansari announces bounty of Rs 1 Lakh to behead BJP leader Kapil Mishra

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Mishra had recently taken to social media to support France, post violent protests calling for the beheading of those who insult Islam
Read more
News Reports

Mathura: Case filed against Faisal Khan and Mohammed Chand for doing Namaz inside Krishna temple

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu rights groups have asked whether Masjids would similarly permit Arti, and Bhajans inside Mosques.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Moments after Nagpur Court granted bail, Sameet Thakkar arrested by Mumbai Police: Details

Jinit Jain -
Sameet Thakkar was arrested on October 24 for making critical remarks on social media websites against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his son, Aaditya Thackeray
Read more
News Reports

My daughter could have been saved if this step had been taken earlier’: Nikita Tomar’s father on Haryana CM’s announcement of law against ‘Love...

OpIndia Staff -
Nikita Tomar was shot dead in broad daylight near her college in Haryana's Ballabhgarh by Tousif and Rehan.
Read more
News Reports

Illegal immigrants from Bangladesh arrested by Mumbai police could have connections with AIMIM, 2 MLAs under probe: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police, which had earlier arrested three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, have found links of the accused with AIMIM
Read more
News Reports

Old Hindu temple demolished, idols and relics thrown out in Karachi, Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
In August, a legally sanctioned construction of a Krishna temple in Islamabad was halted after Islamists attacked and demolished the boundary walls.
Read more
Entertainment

Actor Aamir khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals she was sexually abused as a minor by someone known

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a 10-minute video on her Instagram handle where she revealed she was sexually abused as a minor
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police cracks down on BJYM’s peaceful protest in another display of predisposition of Maharashtra govt to stifle dissent

Jhankar Mohta -
From hounding of Republic TV and Arnab Goswami to going after Twitter users like Sameet Thakkar, Maharashtra government can't really handle dissent
Read more
Opinions

Dear Maneka Gandhi, attempts to curb animal sacrifice is a direct assault on Hindu Dharma and it is time to stop such efforts

K Bhattacharjee -
There is a concerted campaign underway against the Hindu practice of animal sacrifice and it has been the case for quite some time.
Read more
Economy and Finance

Festive season puts Indian Economy back on track as the Auto sector, GST collections post impressive figures in October 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Besides encouraging Automobiles sales figures, GST mop up for the month of October, has for the first time touch the Rs 1 lakh crore mark, 10 per cent rise as compared to October 2019 collections
Read more
News Reports

Delhi police crackdown on Janta March by Sudarshan News calling it ‘illegal assembly’, netizens ask ‘what were you doing during Shaheen Bagh’

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police had called Sudarshan News' claims of excessive force and misbehaviour as 'falsehoods'.
Read more
News Reports

“Insider trading?” Netizens wonder as Bajaj Auto registers record sales in October despite Rajiv Bajaj’s fear-mongering about economic slump

OpIndia Staff -
Bajaj Auto has registered its highest-ever monthly sales of 5.12 lakh units, a staggering 11 per cent year-on-year growth as compared to October 2019
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
473,303FollowersFollow
19,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com