Moments after Nagpur Court granted bail, Sameet Thakkar arrested by Mumbai Police: Details

The Mumbai Police on Monday rearrested social media user Sameet Thakkar from the court premises after a Nagpur court granted him bail. Thakkar was arrested on October 24 in Nagpur for allegedly making critical remarks on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son, Aaditya Thackeray.

Sameet arrested by Mumbai VP Road police from Nagpur Court premises

Confirming the development, Sameet’s brother, Rishi told OpIndia that his brother was picked up by the Mumbai VP Road Police from court premises as soon as he secured a bail from the Nagpur court. He will be taken to Mumbai in Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express this evening, he added.

“After being in police custody for 7 days, my brother(Sameet) was granted bail by the Nagpur Court today. However, just after he got bail, he was once again arrested. This time by Mumbai VP Road Police who are now taking him to Mumbai in Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express,” Rishi said.

Rishi alleged that his brother has been arrested by a well-thought-out conspiracy. He said multiple FIRs were registered against Sameet, so if he manages to get bail in one, he could be arrested on the basis of another FIR.

“They have filed multiple FIRs against Sameet at different places. So the moment Nagpur Court accorded him bail, Mumbai VP Road Police was ready to arrest him and take him to Mumbai,” Rishi said.

Speaking on the legal recourse that Sameet’s family is taking in order to secure his release, Rishi added that they have already filed a petition in the high court, whose hearing is listed for tomorrow. A petition has also been filed in the Supreme Court in connection with the matter, Sameet’s brother added.

Sameet Thakkar being led by men with a rope, his face covered in black cloth while bringing to court

Earlier last week, an unsettling video of Sameet being tied with a rope and his face was covered with a black cloth and being led by police officials had surfaced on the internet. The video was from October 30, when Sameet was being taken to the court which extended his police custody till November 2.

In the video, it could be seem that a man with a black cloth wrapped around his head was being led by a man with a rope. The video was captured from a distance and there are policemen clearly visible. Sneha Singhvi, the person who shared the video on Twitter, confirmed to us that the man with a black face cover was indeed Sameet Thakkar.

Sameet’s brother Rishi Thakkar had then reacted that it was gross “human rights’ violation by police as his brother’s hands were tied & face was covered with black cloth when he was brought to court. Rishi Thakkar also added that his brother was being treated like a hardened criminal.

He further told ANI, “My brother is paying the price of calling Maharashtra CM a modern-day Aurangzeb & his son, a baby penguin – the terms coined by NCP leaders who are currently in govt with them”.

Highlights of the case

Multiple FIRs have been registered against Thakkar in Nagpur and Mumbai for his remarks where he has allegedly referred to the Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray as “baby penguin”.

He submitted a plea in Bombay High Court seeking protection from arrest and quashing of FIRs against him. Court directed Thakkar on October 1, 2020 to cooperate with police in investigation and record his statement VP Road police station. Thakkar had escaped from police station when he went there to record his statement on October 5 fearing arrest. He told this before the Bombay High Court after which the Court ordered the police not to take any action against him.

He was ordered to appear in police station on October 16 but he did not comply. His lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud refused to appear for Thakkar and returned his brief. Advocate Raspal Singh Renu informed the court on record that Chandrachud has returned the brief and asked for time to appoint new counsel. The hearing in the matter was scheduled for November 3, 2020.