Monday, November 16, 2020
‘Comedian’ Kunal Kamra equates Hindus belonging to SC, ST and OBC community to rats in his interview featuring Sanjay Raut

'Comedian' Kunal Kamra has landed himself in further trouble after a video clip from his interview with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut emerged where the video equates Schedules Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs to rats.

‘Comedian’ Kunal Kamra has landed himself in further trouble after a video clip from his interview with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut emerged where the video equates Schedules Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs to rats. During the interview, a caricature is shown with Lal Krishna Advani as the Pied Piper leading rats marked as SCs, STs and OBCs through the tune of ‘Mandir Wahi Baneyenge’. The episode was uploaded to the Kamra’s YouTube channel on the 13th of November.

The depiction of Hindus who participated in the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement as rats earned the wrath of people on social media who slammed Kunal Kamra for the distasteful representation. They demanded to know whether Shiv Sena, the Congress party and the NCP agreed with the depiction of SCs, STs and OBCs as rats.

Throughout the interview, Kunal Kamra made an attempt to mock Sanjay Raut, with the Shiv Sena MP seemingly oblivious as the juxtaposing of the past comments made by the leader and others leaders of his party with the comments he was making during the interview was presumably done after the interview was recorded.

For instance, the comments made by Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut himself on Hindutva and the Constitution and religion in politics in the past was juxtaposed with the comments the Shiv Sena leader was making during the interview. Kunal Kamra also mocked the fact that the Shiv Sena was not allowing Temples to open in Maharashtra.

At another point in the video, Adolf Hitler is shown on screen giving a passionate speech with Prime Minister Modi’s voice in the background, in an attempt to peddle the narrative of ‘Modi is literally Hitler’. Sanjay Raut also hailed the Mumbai Police as the ‘best police’ while discussing the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The Supreme Court is again shown in saffron colours with the BJP flag on it. It is pertinent to mention that a contempt of court proceedings has been initiated against Kunal Kamra for making such scandalous allegations against the apex court on his social media account on Twitter.

At the beginning of the same interview, Sanjay Raut and Kamra are seen holding a toy bulldozer as the Shiv Sena leader indirectly takes potshots at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and boasts of the punitive action taken against her by the state administration for her remarks that were at odds with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

At one point when Sanjay Raut says that his government has fed the address details and the bulldozer will automatically go to the designated address at the required time, a pop-up of google maps with the address of Republic Media Network appears on the screen.

