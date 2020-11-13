Friday, November 13, 2020
Home Variety Culture and History Tamil Nadu: Authorities evict a family from Temple in Tanjavur 60 years after...
VarietyCulture and HistoryNews Reports
Updated:

Tamil Nadu: Authorities evict a family from Temple in Tanjavur 60 years after encroachment

OpIndia Staff
Encroached Temple in Tanjavur/ Image Source: The Commune
2

The Tamil Nadu govt’s Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department has finally managed to evict a family that was residing inside the raja gopuram of Thopparankatti Vinayagar temple in Thanjavur by converting it into a house for several decades.

According to the reports, the temple administration had rented out approximately 430 square feet of the mandapam in the raja gopuram to a temple employee named Sabapathi Pillai through a tenancy agreement about 60 years ago. Pillai’s son 75-year-old Jayarama and his 70-year-old wife Shyamala were the last tenants residing in the ‘house’.

Sixty years later, there is no trace of the temple at the place now. Currently, only Shyamala lived in the house constructed inside the raja gopuram of the Thopparankatti Vinayagar temple.

The family living inside the temple were legally not encroachers till January 2019 as they were handed the eviction order by the HR&CE officials after local people notified about the occupation in early 2019. There was growing opposition from the locals who had requested the department to evict the family. However, Shyamala was initially adamant to not vacate from the place.

“They remained tenants until the order of termination of tenancy was issued by HR&CE after which they were considered as encroachers,” said HR&CE department advocate V Chandrasekar.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) is one of the departments of the Government of Tamil Nadu that is responsible for managing and regulating the temple administration within the state.

Chandrasekar added that the temple trustees nearly 60 years ago may have decided to give it to the family without consulting the executive officers of the temple. Now the issue was taken up seriously and the solution was found by evicting them, he added.

Meanwhile, the officials have asked the family to vacate the place, but they stayed put.

“So we passed an order to terminate the tenancy on January 31, 2019. Yet, they remained there claiming that they had the rights to continue to reside there,” an officer said.

Family evicted from the temple, idols to be installed

A team of officials led by assistant commissioner of S Krishnan, HR&CE Department, Thanjavur Division, acting upon the notice carried out the anti-encroachment drive. One official said that the door frame (Nilai) put up at the entrance of the raja gopuram as the main door of the house was removed by the tenant Shyamala herself as she was evicted.

“It is also planned to install an idol in the rajagopuram after the inauguration,” another officials said adding that they may also consider renovation of the temple.

The anti-encroachment drive of Hindu temples by the HR&CE department in Tamil Nadu comes just after a week the Madras High Court had observed that the temples are testimony of pride and knowledge and cannot be used for any purposes other than religious functions.

Temple land for any purpose other than for holding religious functions

Last week, in a significant observation, the Madras High Court had said that the state government cannot use temple land for any purpose other than for holding religious functions.

The Madras High Court, responding to grievances raised by devotees regarding the alienation of temple land of two temples in Tamil Nadu, emphasised that temple land can be utilised only for the beneficial purposes of the temple. In the order, the Madras HC had also directed that the properties of religious institutions, particularly temples, have to be maintained properly. 

The High Court also observed that temples in Tamil Nadu are not only a source of identification of the ancient culture but also a testimony of pride and knowledge of the talent in the fields of arts, science and sculpture. The court also directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to identify and protect all temple lands from encroachers with an officer in charge filing periodical reports.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Witch-hunt continues: Police custody of Sameet Thakkar extended again, was arrested for criticising Uddhav Thackeray govt

OpIndia Staff -
Sameet Thakkar who is facing charges for his remarks was arrested by Maharashtra police for the third time in a row on November 11.
Read more
News Reports

Crude bomb making activities increase in West Bengal as several blasts have taken place in the last few months: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Several explosion have taken placed in West Bengal when stashes of crude bomb stored by TMC members exploded accidently
Read more

This is why Obama will not be ‘cancelled’ by liberals just yet for his comments on Rahul Gandhi. There is a silver lining

Opinions Sanghamitra -
By pegging him as a 'student' Obama has done what Karan Johar does to Shah Rukh Khan, portrayed him as a young, vibrant individual who is young enough to be called a 'student' and not a 50-year-old dynast who is yet to achieve anything of his own.

‘This is the dog that curses Islam’: YouTuber Fayez Kanfash, a Syrian immigrant in Germany, flogs ‘Macron the dog’ amidst chants of Allahu Akbar

World OpIndia Staff -
Inspired by radical Muslims across the world, a Berlin-based Syrian YouTuber Fayez Kanfash took to streets in Berlin to spew venom against French President Emmanuel Macron by referring to him as "Macron, the dog",

Obama’s opinion of Rahul Gandhi makes Indian Twitter trend ‘Maafi Maang Obama’, read why

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former US President Barack Obama highlights the inability of the Gandhi-scion to understand the way of politics as he says Rahul Gandhi lacked both aptitude and passion to master the art of politics.

Twitter removes Home Minister Amit Shah’s display photo citing copyright violation and locks account, calls it ‘inadvertent error’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Thursday night, a message was displayed on the display image section of Home Minister Amit Shah Twitter profile saying "Media not displayed".

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Don’t waste your time on a lowly worm’, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani advises lawyer who filed cybercrime case against Kunal Kamra

OpIndia Staff -
After Kunal Kamra posted several tweets which were contempt of the Supreme Court, Advocate Chandani Shah had filed a case against him
Read more
News Reports

While Arnab Goswami spends his 7th night in jail for a closed case, wife of Firoz Nadiadwala arrested for possessing drugs gets bail by...

OpIndia Staff -
NCB had arrested the wife of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala on Sunday after it recovered drugs from her residence
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader brings massive allegation, says Thackerays had land deals worth crores with late Anvay Naik’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Kirit Somaiya has shared documents which show land deals worth crores between the Thackerays and the late Anvay Naik's wife.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will shoot you, bow down to us if you want to live in Mewat’: Faisal and Parveen warn Hindu youth against following Hindu rituals...

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
"Mewat mein rehana hain toh humare hisaab see rehna hoga", the Hindu youth alleges he has been living under constant threat
Read more
News Reports

‘Order from Uddhav Thackeray is final’: BJP’s Nilesh Rane makes a stunning charge, shares audio of Shiv Sena leader threatening contractor

OpIndia Staff -
Nilesh Rane, sharing the audio wrote, “Shiv Sena is working to recover money by threatening the contractors of the same highway that they had once strongly objected to."
Read more
Media

‘Rights cannot be claimed by depriving others of freedom’: Editor who hailed Arnab’s arrest in the dock, HC refuses to quash FIR against her

OpIndia Staff -
Ironically, Patricia Mukhim, who is currently in the dock for making an 'objectionable' post on Facebook, had refused to condemn Maharashtra government's witch-hunt against Arnab Goswami
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture and History

Tamil Nadu: Authorities evict a family from Temple in Tanjavur 60 years after encroachment

OpIndia Staff -
Temple trustees nearly 60 years ago may have decided to give it to the family without consulting the executive officers of the temple
Read more
News Reports

Witch-hunt continues: Police custody of Sameet Thakkar extended again, was arrested for criticising Uddhav Thackeray govt

OpIndia Staff -
Sameet Thakkar who is facing charges for his remarks was arrested by Maharashtra police for the third time in a row on November 11.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan sponsored Al-Qaeda planning terrorist attack in West Bengal, radicalising youth through Jihad: Report

OpIndia Staff -
NIA has apprehended eleven Al-Qaeda terrorists from West Bengal since the month of September
Read more
News Reports

Crude bomb making activities increase in West Bengal as several blasts have taken place in the last few months: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Several explosion have taken placed in West Bengal when stashes of crude bomb stored by TMC members exploded accidently
Read more
News Reports

Vikas Dubey case: Yogi Govt suspends senior IPS Anant Dev over allegations of close links with slain gangster

OpIndia Staff -
The now suspended DIG was earlier posted as SSP Kanpur when the gangster had ambushed and killed 8 policemen.
Read more
Opinions

This is why Obama will not be ‘cancelled’ by liberals just yet for his comments on Rahul Gandhi. There is a silver lining

Sanghamitra -
By pegging him as a 'student' Obama has done what Karan Johar does to Shah Rukh Khan, portrayed him as a young, vibrant individual who is young enough to be called a 'student' and not a 50-year-old dynast who is yet to achieve anything of his own.
Read more
World

‘This is the dog that curses Islam’: YouTuber Fayez Kanfash, a Syrian immigrant in Germany, flogs ‘Macron the dog’ amidst chants of Allahu Akbar

OpIndia Staff -
Inspired by radical Muslims across the world, a Berlin-based Syrian YouTuber Fayez Kanfash took to streets in Berlin to spew venom against French President Emmanuel Macron by referring to him as "Macron, the dog",
Read more
Media

Maharashtra police interrogate Republic TV CFO in connection with 2018 suicide case only 2 days after Arnab Goswami was released from Taloja jail

OpIndia Staff -
Summons to Republic TV CFO comes two days after Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami was granted interim bail in the same case
Read more
Media

‘Harish Salve did not charge a single rupee to represent me, I am deeply grateful’: Arnab Goswami on his first 9 PM debate back

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards senior advocate Harish Salve on live air for representing the news channel in the Supreme Court
Read more
News Reports

Obama’s opinion of Rahul Gandhi makes Indian Twitter trend ‘Maafi Maang Obama’, read why

OpIndia Staff -
Former US President Barack Obama highlights the inability of the Gandhi-scion to understand the way of politics as he says Rahul Gandhi lacked both aptitude and passion to master the art of politics.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
481,364FollowersFollow
19,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com