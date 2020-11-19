Thursday, November 19, 2020
Home News Reports ‘Jai Shree Ram would not be allowed in West Bengal, go to Gujarat if...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Jai Shree Ram would not be allowed in West Bengal, go to Gujarat if you want to chant it’: TMC leader in an undated video

In the video the TMC leader can be seen threatening people not to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in West Bengal. He asked them to move to Gujarat if they wanted to do so.

OpIndia Staff
TMC leaders threatens people not to chant jai shri ram
Snippets from video shared by BJP Bengal on Twitter
2

In a video shared by the Twitter handle of BJP Bengal today, a Trinamool Congress leader (as claimed by BJP Bengal) was heard threatening people not to chant the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in they wanted to live in West Bengal. The TMC leader who is apparently addressing people in some sort of gathering said that chanting Jai Shri Ram would not be allowed in the TMC-ruled state. He asked people to move to Gujarat if they wanted to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

In a fiery speech in Bengali in the undated video, the leader said that chanting of Jai Shree Ram wont be allowed in the state. “These will not be allowed here”, he said. He added that those who wants to chant it can do it in Modi’s state Gujarat.

The Trinamool Congress party’s dislike for Jai Shree Ram is not not a secret, last year it was openly expressed by CM Mamata Banerjee. In May last year, Mamata Banerjee had lost her cool when some people were chanting the slogan on a road. Hearing the slogan, she had got down from her vehicle and confronted the people. The incident had repeated four weeks later, when the CM had alleged the people chanting the slogan were criminals, and actions will be taken against them. Accordingly, the West Bengal had arrested around a dozen people for chanting the slogan in front the CM.

BJP office set ablaze in West Bengal

The TMC is notorious for being intolerant towards rival political ideologies. In a shocking incident, an office of the BJP located in Babanpur area of Mohanpur Gram Panchayat in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal was allegedly set ablaze by TMC workers today. BJP workers blamed the TMC for burning down the office calling it their ‘cheap trick’.

BJP booth secretary killed

Political killings have become a norm in the Mamata Banerjee-ruled state of West Bengal. On November 18, a horrific incident of a BJP worker being beaten to death was reported from Cooch Behar. The victim Kalachand Karmokar, who was a booth level secretary of the BJP, was beaten to death in a clash between members of two community clubs over continuing Kali Puja celebration. The state BJP alleged that Karmokar was killed by TMC goons.

Incidents of political violence have shot up in the state ahead of 2021 Assembly elections. As the BJP is trying to expand its foothold in the state, attacks on its offices and workers have become routine.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Republic TV says the location of its assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh is not known after court adjourned his bail plea

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV says that police and jail authorities are not clarifying where Ghanshyam Singh has been placed or in which jail he is lodged
Read more
News Reports

Kirit Somaiya seeks clarification from Uddhav Thackeray over land dealings with late Anvay Naik, alleges office of profit norm violation by Aaditya Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
Documents show that Aaditya Thackeray was designated parter in two companies till 31 March 2020, violating office of profit norms
Read more

Facebook user slapped with defamation suit, police notice for using the terms ‘Dhritarashtra’ and ‘Penguin’ for Maharashtra govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Balakrishna Deekonda sent statutory notice accusing him of defaming, degrading reputation of Maharashtra CM and his govt on Facebook

‘Writer’ Ravinder Singh makes Hinduphobic ‘gaumutra’ jibe as he mocks coronavirus vaccine

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Author Ravinder Singh on Thursday was caught using the language of the terrorists as he made the 'gaumutra' jibe while mocking coronavirus vaccines.

Asaduddin Owaisi proposes a pre-poll alliance to Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal after Mamata’s veiled attack against him

Politics OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal goes to polls in the year 2021, where Mamata Banerjee and her party, TMC, will be challenged by BJP.

Spreading fake news regarding Sushant’s death earned YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui Rs 15 lakh and Rs 500 crore defamation suit. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, 25-year-old Rashid Siddiqui is a civil engineer from Bihar who owns the YouTube channel 'FF News' which has over 3 lakh 70 thousand subscribers.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues show-cause notice to Republic TV Editor, demands signing a bond for ‘good behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai police have now asked Republic TV's Arnab Goswami to sign a bond for 'good behaviour.'
Read more
World

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram
Read more
Social Media

‘She said my time was up, and I was suspended’: TrueIndology says on Facebook after being suspended from Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
'TrueIndology' is a very popular account which often debunks leftist claims and propaganda about Indian history.
Read more
News Reports

Spreading fake news regarding Sushant’s death earned YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui Rs 15 lakh and Rs 500 crore defamation suit. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, 25-year-old Rashid Siddiqui is a civil engineer from Bihar who owns the YouTube channel 'FF News' which has over 3 lakh 70 thousand subscribers.
Read more
Entertainment

‘You guys are so Left, that you have started hating even your right hand’, says Sonu Nigam as he lashes out at the media:...

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of November, celebrated singer Sonu Nigam uploaded a video on his YouTube account with 1.2 million subscribers, lashing out at the media
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar’s neighbour in Baramati commits suicide, accuses NCP leaders of harassment in note

OpIndia Staff -
The police have informed that 6 of the 9 accused have been arrested. 3 are absconding.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘Jai Shree Ram would not be allowed in West Bengal, go to Gujarat if you want to chant it’: TMC leader in an undated...

OpIndia Staff -
The Trinamool Congress party's dislike for Jai Shree Ram is not not a secret, last year it was openly expressed by CM Mamata Banerjee
Read more
News Reports

Republic TV says the location of its assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh is not known after court adjourned his bail plea

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV says that police and jail authorities are not clarifying where Ghanshyam Singh has been placed or in which jail he is lodged
Read more
News Reports

India Army denies media reports claiming that Indian forces attacked terror launchpads inside PoK

OpIndia Staff -
Indian Army clarified that the reports of Indian Army's action in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) across the Line of Control are fake.
Read more
News Reports

Bail plea of Republic TV’s Assistant VP Ghanshyam Singh adjourned till November 24, to remain in judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra government sought the time of 5 more days to respond to bail plea of Republic TV's assistant VP Ghanshyam Singh
Read more
News Reports

Kirit Somaiya seeks clarification from Uddhav Thackeray over land dealings with late Anvay Naik, alleges office of profit norm violation by Aaditya Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
Documents show that Aaditya Thackeray was designated parter in two companies till 31 March 2020, violating office of profit norms
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Woman given triple talaq by husband over phone for not giving birth to a son

OpIndia Staff -
The victim, a mother of two girls, has filed a complaint on the Chief Minister's portal.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar Education Minister Mewa Lal Chaudhary resigns after protests from the opposition over corruption charges against him

OpIndia Staff -
Mewa Lal Chaudhary is allegedly facing corruption charges in the recruitment of assistant professors and scientists
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi praises book by young authors, ends up crashing their website due to high traffic

OpIndia Staff -
Website link shared by PM Modi while promoting a book resulted in server crash due to surge in traffic.
Read more
News Reports

Facebook user slapped with defamation suit, police notice for using the terms ‘Dhritarashtra’ and ‘Penguin’ for Maharashtra govt

OpIndia Staff -
Balakrishna Deekonda sent statutory notice accusing him of defaming, degrading reputation of Maharashtra CM and his govt on Facebook
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP office in North 24 Parganas district burnt down, party blames TMC

OpIndia Staff -
Local BJP workers alleged that TMC is behind the incident and it is using cheap tricks ahead of the state assembly elections.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
485,681FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com