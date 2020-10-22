On Wednesday, workers of Trinamool Congress brutally thrashed BJP workers at Purbasthali in Bardhaman district of West Bengal for organising a rally in support of newly enacted farm laws.

According to the reports, the BJP workers had organised a rally in support of agriculture sector laws passed by the Modi government in the last parliament session. As BJP workers took out a rally, the TMC workers attacked them with lathis, leaving many BJP workers and leaders injured.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. In the video, it can be seen how TMC workers unleashed attacks on BJP workers with sticks. Several people with injuries were seen lying on the roads.

#WATCH West Bengal: BJP workers, who were taking out a rally in the support of #FarmLaws, were attacked allegedly by TMC workers today in Purbasthali of Bardhaman district. Several injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/4jO8IrmJQE — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

Senior BJP leader Bipul Das and other senior party workers have been injured. The West Bengal police reached the spot after getting the information about the incident. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The attack on BJP workers at Bardhaman district comes weeks after Trinamool party workers, after joining hands with West Bengal police had unleashed violence on BJP workers for protesting against Mamata Banerjee-led government.

WB police mercilessly beat up BJYM and BJP workers, TMC goons join in

On October 8, the West Bengal Police had carried out lathi-charge against BJYM and BJP workers on the streets of Kolkata for protesting against the political murders in Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal. The social media platforms were flooded with disturbing visuals of the violence that erupted during the ‘Nabanno Chalo’ rally organised by the BJYM at Kolkata as BJP karyakartas.

Acting on the behest of the state government, the West Bengal Police came down heavily on the BJP karyakartas by raining lathis and using tear gas at them. Shockingly, the Trinamool party workers too joined the violence against the BJP workers.

The goons allegedly associated with the TMC attempted to disrupt the peaceful rally and attacked the BJP workers. Crude bombs were hurled and the protesting karyakartas were subjected to ‘chemical liquid attacks’ as well.

We had reported pictures of the WB government’s excesses on the BJP and BJYM karyakartas. As per sources OpIndia spoke to, 450 karyakartas of the BJP had been arrested and over a thousand were injured during the crackdown on the ‘Nabanno Chalo’ protest by the BJYM.