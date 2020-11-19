Thursday, November 19, 2020
Home News Reports West Bengal: BJP office in North 24 Parganas district burnt down, party blames TMC
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

West Bengal: BJP office in North 24 Parganas district burnt down, party blames TMC

BJP's party office in Babanpur area of Mohanpur Gram Panchayat in North 24 Parganas district was burnt down last night.

OpIndia Staff
BJP office burnt down in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district
BJP office burnt down in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district/ Image Source: ANI
2

In a shocking incident, the BJP office in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district was set ablaze allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers on Wednesday night.

According to the reports, the BJP office in Babanpur area of Mohanpur Gram Panchayat was burnt down last night. The BJP workers alleged that TMC is behind the incident and it is using cheap tricks as they are scared of the BJP.

“TMC wants us to fear but we’re united & won’t stand down. TMC is using cheap tricks as they’re scared,” said a BJP worker.

Ahead of the 2021 West Bengal elections, incidents of political violence have been rising in the state with a series of political killings and attacks on BJP workers. The attack on BJP office comes amidst the BJP’s efforts to increase its foothold in West Bengal ahead of next year’s assembly elections.

“Pishi’s miscreants set fire to the BJP party office in Noapara Gramin Mandal. In a desperate attempt to retain power TMC is pursuing political violence-murder(s) of BJP leaders and workers, burning of party offices and other forms of terror. TMC will be uprooted soon”. The official Twitter handle of BJP in Bengal has tweeted.

BJP worker beaten to death in West Bengal

Just yesterday, a BJP worker was beaten to death in the Tufanganj area. The BJP has alleged TMC’s role in the killing as well. 

A BJP worker in Bengal’s Cooch Behar was beaten to death in a clash between members of two community clubs over continuing Kali Puja celebrations. The deceased, Kalachand Karmokar, was a polling booth level secretary of the BJP. The party has alleged that Karmokar was killed by goons shielded by the ruling dispensation Trinamool Congress.

Political violence against BJP continues in West Bengal

On July 13, 2020, BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy from Bengal’s North Dinajpur district was found hanging near his house in a closed tea shop in the village of Rajiganj. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh had claimed that he was murdered for political reasons and had demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter.

In another incident in June, a BJP worker was found hanging from a tree near his house in Bengal’s East Midnapore district. The BJP leaders had alleged that he was killed by the TMC workers after he had refused to join them. The deceased Purnachandra Das was a booth president of BJP in the Ramnagar area of the East Midnapore district.

Recently, a BJP worker named Rabin Paul was lynched to death in the Pathar Ghata village in Kalna in West Bengal. During the incident, he was first beaten mercilessly by the TMC supporters and then taken to another place in the village where Paul was allegedly thrashed by the TMC Deputy Chief. 

On September 13, the body of a BJP worker named Ganesh Roy was found hanging on a tree in Goghat in Hoogly district of the State. Roy was well-known in the area as an active BJP worker. His son has alleged that Roy was murdered by the party workers of the Trinamool Congress. He claimed that they hung his body on the tree after killing him.

Later on October 5, BJP’s former councillor Manish Shukla was gunned down in Titagarh in North 24-Parganas. Manish Shukla was hit by several bullets fired by the attackers who were wearing helmets. A few days later, the West Bengal police had arrested a ‘TMC activist’ for harbouring killers of BJP leader Manish Shukla and had recovered bikes, carbines and pistols.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBengal violence, Bengal murder, West Bengal video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Writer’ Ravinder Singh makes Hinduphobic ‘gaumutra’ jibe as he mocks coronavirus vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
Author Ravinder Singh on Thursday was caught using the language of the terrorists as he made the 'gaumutra' jibe while mocking coronavirus vaccines.
Read more
Politics

Asaduddin Owaisi proposes a pre-poll alliance to Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal after Mamata’s veiled attack against him

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal goes to polls in the year 2021, where Mamata Banerjee and her party, TMC, will be challenged by BJP.
Read more

Spreading fake news regarding Sushant’s death earned YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui Rs 15 lakh and Rs 500 crore defamation suit. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, 25-year-old Rashid Siddiqui is a civil engineer from Bihar who owns the YouTube channel 'FF News' which has over 3 lakh 70 thousand subscribers.

‘Snakes tried to occupy anthill, they will retaliate’: While media calls him a ‘human rights activist’, Varavara Rao justified a massacre by Maoists

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Left has been up-in-arms about 'poet' Varavara Rao, who happens to be 81-years-old, not getting bail from the High Court.

‘You guys are so Left, that you have started hating even your right hand’, says Sonu Nigam as he lashes out at the media:...

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of November, celebrated singer Sonu Nigam uploaded a video on his YouTube account with 1.2 million subscribers, lashing out at the media

How Neeraj Gupta was beheaded in Delhi, stuffed in suitcase and dumped in Bharuch by Zubair over affair with his fiance, Faisal

Crime OpIndia Staff -
46-year-old Delhi-based businessman Neeraj Gupta was beheaded, his body stuffed in a suitcase, taken aboard Rajdhani Express and dumped off in Bharuch, Gujarat all over a love affair.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues show-cause notice to Republic TV Editor, demands signing a bond for ‘good behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai police have now asked Republic TV's Arnab Goswami to sign a bond for 'good behaviour.'
Read more
World

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram
Read more
Social Media

‘She said my time was up, and I was suspended’: TrueIndology says on Facebook after being suspended from Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
'TrueIndology' is a very popular account which often debunks leftist claims and propaganda about Indian history.
Read more
Entertainment

‘You guys are so Left, that you have started hating even your right hand’, says Sonu Nigam as he lashes out at the media:...

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of November, celebrated singer Sonu Nigam uploaded a video on his YouTube account with 1.2 million subscribers, lashing out at the media
Read more
News Reports

Spreading fake news regarding Sushant’s death earned YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui Rs 15 lakh and Rs 500 crore defamation suit. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, 25-year-old Rashid Siddiqui is a civil engineer from Bihar who owns the YouTube channel 'FF News' which has over 3 lakh 70 thousand subscribers.
Read more
News Reports

Pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee makes an insensitive remark on death of an eight-year-old girl, ‘liberals’ rejoice

OpIndia Staff -
Rathi used the news of the child's death to mock Hindus who were opposing the arbitrary ban on firecrackers on Diwali.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

West Bengal: BJP office in North 24 Parganas district burnt down, party blames TMC

OpIndia Staff -
Local BJP workers alleged that TMC is behind the incident and it is using cheap tricks ahead of the state assembly elections.
Read more
News Reports

‘Writer’ Ravinder Singh makes Hinduphobic ‘gaumutra’ jibe as he mocks coronavirus vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
Author Ravinder Singh on Thursday was caught using the language of the terrorists as he made the 'gaumutra' jibe while mocking coronavirus vaccines.
Read more
Government and Policy

Parliamentary panel headed by Meenakshi Lekhi grills Twitter, asks why vile tweets by Kunal Kamra not removed, seeks response in 7 days

OpIndia Staff -
Kunal Kamra, known for his abusive behaviour on social media platforms, faces contempt cases over his vile tweets attacking the Supreme Court
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Rajdeep Sardesai loses his cool, says ‘does not need certificate’ after he is questioned why he gave a platform to Pakistani minister

OpIndia Staff -
"I do not need certificate of patriotism by you Dr Patra" Rajdeep Sardesai got angry when cornered by Sambit Patra
Read more
News Reports

Delhi HC slams Kejriwal govt for mismanaging COVID crisis, asks why they did not ‘wake up’ when cases were rising

OpIndia Staff -
The High Court also asked why did the Delhi government wait till the court intervened to take steps such as reducing the number of people attending weddings to 50 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Read more
Politics

Asaduddin Owaisi proposes a pre-poll alliance to Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal after Mamata’s veiled attack against him

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal goes to polls in the year 2021, where Mamata Banerjee and her party, TMC, will be challenged by BJP.
Read more
News Reports

Spreading fake news regarding Sushant’s death earned YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui Rs 15 lakh and Rs 500 crore defamation suit. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, 25-year-old Rashid Siddiqui is a civil engineer from Bihar who owns the YouTube channel 'FF News' which has over 3 lakh 70 thousand subscribers.
Read more
News Reports

UP lawyer files civil suit, seeks FIR against former US President Barack Obama for ‘insulting’ Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
The lawyer has stated that if an FIR is not filed against Obama, he will sit on a hunger strike outside the US embassy.
Read more
News Reports

Karachi Sweets in Mumbai forced to cover its name after Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar issues threat to change the name ‘to Marathi’

OpIndia Staff -
The Shiv Sena leader asked the shop owner to change the name of his shop because he hated the name Karachi Sweets
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Enraged over bursting firecrackers, villager Rashid beats up three boys, kills mother of one boy

OpIndia Staff -
Rashid beat up three children who were bursting firecrackers, killed 45-year-old woman who tried to stop him
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
485,420FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com