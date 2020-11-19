In a shocking incident, the BJP office in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district was set ablaze allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers on Wednesday night.

According to the reports, the BJP office in Babanpur area of Mohanpur Gram Panchayat was burnt down last night. The BJP workers alleged that TMC is behind the incident and it is using cheap tricks as they are scared of the BJP.

“TMC wants us to fear but we’re united & won’t stand down. TMC is using cheap tricks as they’re scared,” said a BJP worker.

North 24 Parganas: BJP office in Babanpur area of Mohanpur Gram Panchayat set ablaze last night. BJP workers allege TMC is behind the incident.



“TMC wants us to fear but we’re united & won’t stand down. TMC is using cheap tricks as they’re scared,” says a BJP worker. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/MBw3RRC9c0 — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

Ahead of the 2021 West Bengal elections, incidents of political violence have been rising in the state with a series of political killings and attacks on BJP workers. The attack on BJP office comes amidst the BJP’s efforts to increase its foothold in West Bengal ahead of next year’s assembly elections.

“Pishi’s miscreants set fire to the BJP party office in Noapara Gramin Mandal. In a desperate attempt to retain power TMC is pursuing political violence-murder(s) of BJP leaders and workers, burning of party offices and other forms of terror. TMC will be uprooted soon”. The official Twitter handle of BJP in Bengal has tweeted.

BJP worker beaten to death in West Bengal

Just yesterday, a BJP worker was beaten to death in the Tufanganj area. The BJP has alleged TMC’s role in the killing as well.

A BJP worker in Bengal’s Cooch Behar was beaten to death in a clash between members of two community clubs over continuing Kali Puja celebrations. The deceased, Kalachand Karmokar, was a polling booth level secretary of the BJP. The party has alleged that Karmokar was killed by goons shielded by the ruling dispensation Trinamool Congress.

Political violence against BJP continues in West Bengal

On July 13, 2020, BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy from Bengal’s North Dinajpur district was found hanging near his house in a closed tea shop in the village of Rajiganj. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh had claimed that he was murdered for political reasons and had demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter.

In another incident in June, a BJP worker was found hanging from a tree near his house in Bengal’s East Midnapore district. The BJP leaders had alleged that he was killed by the TMC workers after he had refused to join them. The deceased Purnachandra Das was a booth president of BJP in the Ramnagar area of the East Midnapore district.

Recently, a BJP worker named Rabin Paul was lynched to death in the Pathar Ghata village in Kalna in West Bengal. During the incident, he was first beaten mercilessly by the TMC supporters and then taken to another place in the village where Paul was allegedly thrashed by the TMC Deputy Chief.

On September 13, the body of a BJP worker named Ganesh Roy was found hanging on a tree in Goghat in Hoogly district of the State. Roy was well-known in the area as an active BJP worker. His son has alleged that Roy was murdered by the party workers of the Trinamool Congress. He claimed that they hung his body on the tree after killing him.

Later on October 5, BJP’s former councillor Manish Shukla was gunned down in Titagarh in North 24-Parganas. Manish Shukla was hit by several bullets fired by the attackers who were wearing helmets. A few days later, the West Bengal police had arrested a ‘TMC activist’ for harbouring killers of BJP leader Manish Shukla and had recovered bikes, carbines and pistols.