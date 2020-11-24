On Monday, the Lucknow police apprehended a minor boy in Agra for issuing death threats to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath via social media.

As per reports, the 15-year-old accused had sent a message to the Whatsapp number (112) of the emergency service of the Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday. He had threatened to ‘blow up the Uttar Pradesh CM’. The police were able to trace the threat message to Agra with the help of Surveillance and cyber team. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Gosaiganj) Archana Singh had confirmed the development in the case.

Following his threats, the Lucknow police got into action. A case was registered at the Sushant Golf City police station under several charges against the accused, including criminal intimidation. He was brought to Lucknow from Agra and was interrogated for issuing death threats to the CM. Station House Officer (SHO) Sachin Kumar Singh stated, “The boy was brought from Agra to Lucknow and later produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to a juvenile home.”

Teenager miffed with closed schools, inability to play outdoors

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the teenager was angry at the government after schools were shut down, in the aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic. He was miffed that the police would not allow him to play outdoors, following which he issued bomb threats to the Uttar Pradesh CM.

Reportedly, his father is a teacher at a primary teacher at the government school. The police had seized the accused’s mobile phone, which was used to send threatening messages. The cops are also trying to recover the threatening message deleted bu the minor boy. The police are now probing whether other minors are involved in the incident.

Yogi Adityanath had received bomb threats in the past

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh police had received a threat message against CM Yogi Adityanath. In a Whatsapp message sent to the social media cell of UP Police’s integrated emergency response centre UP112, a person threatened to kill Cheif Minister Yogi Adityanath “with a bomb”. He has also warned of bomb blasts at 50 different places in Uttar Pradesh. In the written message on Whatsapp, an unidentified person had said that “we will blow up the entire state and the Uttar Pradesh government will keep watching.” The message was sent to the WhatsApp number of UP112.