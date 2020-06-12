Friday, June 12, 2020
Threat to kill CM Yogi Adityanath “with a bomb” along with blasts at 50 other places in Uttar Pradesh sent to police on WhatsApp, FIR registered

Last month Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended a 25-year-old man named Kamran Amin Khan from Mumbai for threatening to kill Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ‘with a bomb’.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath
The Uttar Pradesh police received a threat message against CM Yogi Adityanath. In a Whatsapp message sent to the social media cell of UP Police’s integrated emergency response centre UP112, a person threatened to kill Cheif Minister Yogi Adityanath “with a bomb”. He has also warned of bomb blasts at 50 different places in Uttar Pradesh.

In the written message on Whatsapp an unidentified person has said that “we will blow up the entire state and the Uttar Pradesh government will keep watching.” The message was sent to the WhatsApp number of UP112.

UP police lodged an FIR

The Lucknow police have taken to Twitter to inform that an FIR, in this case, has been lodged in Gautam Palli police station. The crime branch and cyber team cell have been informed and the search for the unidentified person behind the Whatsapp message has begun.

The police have informed that security around Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Kalidas Marg and all VIP areas has been beefed up, and is being monitored by the Lucknow police and concerned authorities.

Maharashtra ATS nabbed one Kamran Amin Khan for threatening to kill Yogi Adityanath ‘with a bomb’

It is pertinent to note here, that last month Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended a 25-year-old man named Kamran Amin Khan from the Mhada colony in Chunnabhatti area of Mumbai for threatening to kill Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ‘with a bomb’. He had sent the death threat to Yogi Adityanath as a Whatsapp message to the social media cell of UP Police’s integrated emergency response centre, UP112.

On being interrogated, Kamran had confessed to the crime. 

Maharashtra ATS called it a ‘prank’

Using dump data, the cell phone number used by Kamran to send the threat message to kill Yogi Adityanath was tracked to Chunabhatti. An ATS officer informed that the accused was nabbed using technical expertise and human intelligence. Reportedly, Kamran has no criminal record but has a history of drug abuse. “His actions seem to have been a prank. Even his number is saved on Truecaller as ‘Yogi Ji’,” the officer was quoted as saying.

Earlier threats against CM Yogi Adityanath

On May 5 2020, the Uttar Pradesh Police had nabbed a Bihar constable named Tanveer Khan from Ghazipur after his contentious Facebook post on April 24, calling for the killing of the State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, went viral on social media.

Reportedly, there was a state of concern in the police department when it was discovered that the accused was a cop himself. The UP police nabbed Khan from Nalanda with the help of the Dipnagar police in the Nalanda district.

Earlier, on his Facebook timeline, Tanveer Khan has written: “Azaans are not happening in the areas of Dildar Nagar and Kamsarobar, Yogi should be shot dead.

