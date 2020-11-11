A video of a Muslim couple talking about their choice of candidate in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly election is being widely shared in social media. In the video, a TV9 journalist is asking a Muslim couple as to which party they thought would win the state Assembly elections. To this the husband replied with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s name but, interestingly, the wife meekly responded with PM Modi’s name.

I’m smelling Male patriarchy here



Why muslim woman can’t think differently ? pic.twitter.com/L17RN4sX8M — Atul Ahuja (@atulahuja_) November 11, 2020

In the video, shared by a Twitter user who goes by the Twitter Id @atulahuja_, the TV9 journalist can be seen asking the man named Mohammad Taufeeq in Patna, “Whom will you make the King of Bihar?”. The man replied,”Tejashwi Yadav”. The journalist then put the same question to his wife who replied “Modi ji”. The journalist said how come there were different opinions in one family. The woman shyly said, “How does that matter?” When asked why she wanted Modi to win she said that he was nice and had done good work for people.

Apparently embarrassed by her wife’s reply, the husband said that she was joking because she was feeling nervous in front of the camera. However, the wife immediately corrected him and said that she was not joking. “Don’t lie. I am not joking”.

PM Modi credited women voters for Bihar victory

NDA’s victory in the Bihar Assembly elections is being attributed to the women voters in particular. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the credit of Bihar victory to women voters and said that women had voted this time in record numbers which showed how massive their contribution was in making an independent Bihar.

बिहार की बहनों-बेटियों ने इस बार रिकॉर्ड संख्या में वोटिंग कर दिखा दिया है कि आत्मनिर्भर बिहार में उनकी भूमिका कितनी बड़ी है। हमें संतोष है कि बीते वर्षों में बिहार की मातृशक्ति को नया आत्मविश्वास देने का NDA को अवसर मिला। यह आत्मविश्वास बिहार को आगे बढ़ाने में हमें शक्ति देगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2020

“Daughters and sisters have shows how massive their contribution is in making an independent Bihar by voting in record numbers. We are satisfied that NDA got an opportunity to give a new confidence to women power in past years. This confidence will help us in taking Bihar forward”, PM Modi tweeted yesterday.