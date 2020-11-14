Saturday, November 14, 2020
How to p*ss Hindus off on Diwali in 18 seconds: Virat Kohli gives a masterclass

While it is entirely possible that Virat Kohli has purposely not won IPL series this season to ensure that no crackers are burst and the environment is protected, it was pointed out by one Netizen that Virat Kohli does not seem to mind when crackers are burst on IPL finals.

OpIndia Staff
Virat Kohli (Image credit: Daily Express)
On Diwali day, the most auspicious festival for most Hindus and an occasion that marks the return of Maryada Purshottam Ram to Ayodhya from Vanvaas, several celebrities take to social media platforms to not only wish Hindus but also preach about how the festival should or should not be celebrated. A similar message was posted by Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian Cricket Team.

In the 18 second video, Virat Kohli said, “A very happy Diwali from me to you and your families. May God bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness this Diwali. Please remember do not burst crackers, protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple Diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion. God bless you all. Take care”.

In a World Cup winning feat, because lets face it, he is not winning many of those these days, Virat Kohli gave a masterclass on how to p*ss Hindus off in 18 seconds flat.

Diwali is an auspicious occasion where every year, celebrities sanctimoniously tell Hindus how they should or should not celebrate their festival and how they should protect the environment. This, while they drive in expensive petrol guzzling SUVs, take chartered flights across the world, play on fields that have been made after cutting several trees, use the air-conditioning, and of course, the list is endless.

While Hindus have taken such preaching lying down for long enough, the sanctimony is getting old and Hindus seem to be losing patience.

As soon as Virat Kohli had tweeted the video, several Netizens proceeded to chastise Kohli and point out his own hypocrisy to him.

While it is entirely possible that Virat Kohli has purposely not won IPL series this season to ensure that no crackers are burst and the environment is protected, it was pointed out by one Netizen that Virat Kohli does not seem to mind when crackers are burst on IPL finals.

Some others pointed out how Kohli owns a fleet of luxury cars like Bentley, Audi etc that guzzle petrol and do more damage to the environment than crackers on Diwali.

Others pointed out that the cricket field he plays on required trees to be cut for it to turn into a field.

Netizens pointed out that how crackers were burst while his wife performed, and he did not seem to mind very much.

Netizens, notably, were simply not happy with Kohli.

It is perhaps time for celebrities to understand that whether they are Bollywood artists or cricketers, they get adulation and admiration for their craft, however, to assume that they can preach to people and get away with their hypocrisy is expecting a bit much.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

