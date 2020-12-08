Hours after the Delhi Police rubbished fake claims of house arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, a CCTV footage has now surfaced online that further debunks the outlandish allegations of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Zee News journalist Jitender Sharma had shared the video wherein Arvind Kejriwal was seen visiting a wedding venue at 9:25 pm on Monday night. Kejriwal was escorted by his staff members, while one of them carried two bouquets of flowers. While replying to BJP leader Adesh Gupta, Shamra informed that the Delhi CM was actually attending a wedding, contrary to the allegations of house arrest made by AAP and their leaders.

It is pertinent to remember that Aam Aadmi Party had earlier claiming that Kejriwal was put under house arrest by Delhi Police. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj further claimed that after Delhi Chief Minister returned from meeting the farmers at Singhu border, Delhi Police put up barricades around his house creating a ‘house arrest’ like situation.

Delhi police debunk fake claims of Arvind Kejriwal and his party

Police said that the security has been increased around CM’s house to avoid a clash between AAP and other party workers. As quoted by ANI, DCP North Delhi Anto Alphonse said that the CM has not been put under house arrest. In a tweet, DCP North Delhi shared an image from outside Kejriwal’s house and said that he continues to exercise his right to free movement within the law of the land. The DCP North Delhi reiterated that AAP’s claim of Kejriwal being put under house arrest is incorrect.

Kejriwal has a history of indulging in attention-seeking stunts

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and his supporters have often displayed such kind of an inflated sense of self-importance. On several occasions in the past, AAP supporters have pulled off such attention-seeking stunts to hog limelight and remain in news.

In December 2018, AAP had alleged that a man had hurled chilli powder on Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi chief minister and his supporters instantly painted the aggressor as BJP man and accused the BJP of attacking him. However, several reports in the aftermath of the incident claimed that the accused, Anil Sharma, who had flung chilli powder on Kejriwal, had confessed that the attack was orchestrated by AAP leaders as a publicity stunt.