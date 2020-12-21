Monday, December 21, 2020
Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad is now a restaurant owner. Here is what they will serve

Earlier this month, Kanta Prasad had alleged that he was receiving death threats from vlogger Gaurav Wasan who shot the video which gained him internet popularity.

OpIndia Staff
Baba Ka Dhaba is now a restaurant
1

In what can be seen as a happy ending to the happy-strange story of Internet fame, 80-year-old Kanta Prasad of ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ is now a restaurant owner.

Baba Ka Dhaba gained internet popularity after a food vlogger Gaurav Wasan posted a video where he was seen crying over financial woes amid lockdown that was imposed to curb Chinese coronavirus. After his video went viral, support and love poured in from all over Delhi and people flocked his little ‘dhaba’ where he served ‘matar paneer’ and rotis. In fact, a doctor even helped him with his cataract operation.

However, soon after he accused the YouTuber of taking away the money that was allegedly collected by Wasan in Kanta Prasad’s name and not giving it to him. He even filed a cheating complaint against Wasan. Gaurav, however, had denied the allegations and said he had transferred the money. Earlier this month, Kanta Prasad had alleged that he was receiving death threats from Wasan.

However, things seem to have settled on a happy note for him as he now started his own restaurant in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. Baba Ka Dhaba restaurant will serve Indian and Chinese cuisines.

