A case has come to the fore where a person from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district has written a letter to the Additional District Judge in Bareilly Uttar Pradesh, in which he has threatened him and his family members with murder if he fails to grant bail to a criminal named Chunnilal, who was jailed in a corruption case.

The Judge, Mohammad Ahmed Khan, passed on the information to the magistrate of the High Court who in turn informed the Uttar Pradesh police. Based on the complaint, a case under section 506 of the IPC was registered at the Kotwali police station against one Fahim Pakistani, the person who allegedly issued the threat. The police are now on the lookout for the accused.

According to reports, Fahim Pakistani, in the letter, asked the Judge to immediately grant bail to Chunnilal or face repercussions. The accused wrote that he was a close aide of Chunnilal and could do anything for him. He informed that it was on Chunnilal’a instructions that he had once killed a computer operator working in the Widow pension office.

He furthered that he had identified the window in the Judge’s house, through which he would shoot the judge and his family members if his demands were not met. The letter also mentioned that if the judge carried out the said task he would be treated or else would be killed.

The Bareilly judge urged SSP to provide him with security cover

Speaking about the purported letter, the Judge said that he and his family were living under constant fear. He asked the SSP to provide him with armed security personnel for his and his family’s protection. Meanwhile, a team from Kotwali police station has left for Moradabad to nab Fahim Pakistani.

In a similar case, a Karnataka Magistrate had received bomb threats demanding the release of actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjana Galrani accused in the Sandalwood drug case. Besides, the threat letter had also demanded the release of ‘innocent people’ arrested for their involvement in the Bengaluru riots in DJ Halli and KG Halli. The letter asked the Judge to grant bail to the accused and JCP Sandeep Patil to stay away from the investigation.