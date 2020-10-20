Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Karnataka Magistrate receives bomb threats demanding release of accused in Sandalwood drug case and Bengaluru riots: Read details

OpIndia Staff
Bengaluru judge receives bomb threats demanding release of accused in Bengaluru riots
Bengaluru riots (Photo Credits: Indian Express)
2

On Monday, an NDPS magistrate named Seenappa had received two threat letters and a parcel containing explosive materials in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The parcel was accompanied with two letters, demanding the release of actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjana Galrani who have been booked in the Sandalwood drug case. Besides, the threat letter had also demanded the release of ‘innocent people’ arrested for his involvement in the Bengaluru riots in DJ Halli and KG Halli. The letter asked the Judge to grant bail to the accused and JCP Sandeep Patil to stay away from the investigation.

As per reports, the said parcel was kept outside the premises of the City Civil Court hall 37. When the Court staff opened the parcel, they discovered a detonator like substance. The Halasurugate police were called in who recovered the parcel, following an examination by the bomb squad. While speaking on the development, Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said that a case has been booked against an unidentified person and that a probe has been initiated to ascertain the source of the letter.

The cops are also investigating whether the threat letters are an act of mischief to create psychosis in society. The Halasurugate police officials are also examining the CCTV camera footage and interrogating the housekeeping staff and the core security. Meanwhile, the cops are contemplating to increase the security of the said magistrate, in light of the bomb threats. 

Congress role in the Bengaluru riots 

While the Congress party has claimed that it has no connection with the deadly riots in Bengaluru, an exclusive Times Now report has unearthed the links of the party with the riots. As per the report, call data records between an ex-Congress Mayor Sampath Raj and the primary accused in the riots have now surfaced. Multiple call records between the Congress leader and the rioters through his accomplices indicate a deep-seated rivalry within the party members in DJ Halli and an attempt to create communal unrest in the area.

The Bengaluru Riots

A Muslim mob went on a rampage and unleashed extreme violence in Bengaluru on the 11th of August over a Facebook post that was allegedly derogatory to Prophet Mohammad. Subsequently, FIRs have been filed which names five individuals who are said to have led a mob of 200-300 on that particular day.

Three people were killed and more than 60 police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting and the subsequent riots unleashed by the irate Muslim mobs. At least 10 vehicles, including Innovas of two DCPs, were damaged in front of the stations. The mob also set fire to the vehicles in front of the DJ Halli police station.

