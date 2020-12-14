Fact-check: No, woman ‘detained’ under UP’s new anti-forced religious conversion law was not ‘forced to abort’

On Sunday, multiple media reports emerged which claimed that a woman, Muskan Jahan, who was allegedly ‘detained’ by Moradabad Police under the anti-forced religious conversion law, was ‘forced to abort’.

Woman detained and allegedly forced into miscarriage in #UttarPradesh, likely due to the controversial #lovejihad rule. The victim, Muskan Jahan was "injected to abort the baby" says mother-in-law. Muskan's husband is being held in an unknown prison in UP for #coercion. pic.twitter.com/mFb0gsg6GO — Mojo Story (@themojo_in) December 13, 2020

Despite it being widely covered by national media, Congress leaders tried to peddle it as ‘not being reported in Indian media’. In fact, The Telegraph report also claims that the woman was given an injection to abort by the staff. Congress leader Srivatsa claims that the abortion happened in police custody.

Pakistani media, too picked it up.

However, that is incorrect. In fact, as per the administration, the woman has not suffered miscarriage at all. An Indian Express report cites District Probation Officer (Moradabad) Rajesh Chandra Gupta who had said that on Friday woman, who is currently in women protection home, complained of severe stomachache. She was taken to Mahila District Hospital where she was admitted. She was discharged at around 11 AM on Sunday but readmitted at 2 PM after she complained of stomachache again.

Gupta had further said that the media reports of her suffering miscarriage are fake. Medical reports suggest her age to be 22 years old. He said that the magistrate, on whose direction she was sent to protection home, had been informed about her health.

In fact, Hindustan Times report, which screamed ‘miscarriage’ in headline, also cites Kanth Police station inspector Ajay Gautam who had refuted the rumours of her miscarriage.

To verify the claims, OpIndia reached out to Kanth Police station. Speaking to OpIndia, Kanth Police Station SHO said that the reports of woman suffering miscarriage or forced to abort are fake. Doctor’s report also says that there is no miscarriage. He further said that woman is not in police custody but in women’s protection home. He further said that the woman’s statement will be recorded on Monday, December 14.

As per reports, Pinki met Rashid in Dehradun where she was working in a salon adjacent to the one where Rashid worked. They got close and fell in love. In July this year, the duo got married after Pinki converted to Islam and changed her name to Muskan. Soon, she got married. Pinki’s mother had alleged her daughter was forcefully converted to Islam via marriage. Rashid was arrested on Saturday when he was going to get his marriage registered. However, Pinki, while speaking to media persons had claimed she married Rashid as per own wish.