Thursday, December 17, 2020
Home News Reports Germany witnesses an increase in cases of female genital mutilation, migrant influx from the...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Germany witnesses an increase in cases of female genital mutilation, migrant influx from the Middle East and Africa being seen as a reason

The practice of FGM causes several health issues in a female and is considered as the violation of human rights of girls and women by the WHO.

OpIndia Staff
Female Genital Mutilation cases in Germany
Representational Image (via mediaco-op.net)
2

In recent years, Germany has reportedly witnessed a sharp rise in the cases of injuries caused by female genital mutilation (FGM). According to a report of DW, a women’s rights group has claimed on December 11 that last year almost 2000 patients were diagnosed in Germany who needed treatment for FGM.

The report said that as per the data provided by The TaskForce for effective prevention of FGM, the numbers have shot up 40% this year if compared with 1300 diagnoses following FGM in 2016. A survey was reportedly conducted by The TaskForce of German physician associations which showed that about 200 of these cases were minors, and half of whom were under the age of 12. The survey included only the females who received outpatient care by statutory health insurance providers. It did not include inpatient stays in hospitals or during private medical treatment.

The founder of The TaskForce, Ines Laufer, said that the figures recorded in the survey did not present the complete picture of the situation. “What we see from these figures is only the tip of the iceberg and represents perhaps 2 to 5 per cent of the actual mutilation victims who live in our country, because political leaders do not want complete data collection”, Laufer said. As per the report, the estimate of the women’s rights group said that over 20,000 girls may have undergone FGM because they or their parents came from countries with an FGM rate of above 75%, e.g. Egypt, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Sudan, Mali, Somalia and others.

They attributed such a sharp rise in the FGM cases to the unusually large numbers of migrants allowed into Germany from the Middle East and Africa in 2015 and 2016. Laufer has demanded for the implementation of state protective measures to combat the problem particularly in case of minors. “We call for the implementation of state protective measures, such as regular medical checks and the introduction of mandatory medical reports to the law enforcement authorities if genital mutilation is found in underage victims”, Laufer stressed.

What is Female Genital Mutilation (FGM)

Female Genital Mutilation or FGM comprises of procedures involving partial or total removal of external female genitalia or other injuries to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons. The practice is usually carried out by traditional circumcisers. The process can cause a number of health issues including infections, cysts, infertility and complications in childbirth. It can also increase the risk of newborn deaths.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘He was killed’: Why nurse, who served at Sant Baba Ram Singh’s dispensary, is questioning ‘suicide’ angle after he ‘shot himself’ at farmer protest

OpIndia Staff -
On December 16, reportedly, Sikh Priest identified as Sant Baba Ram Singh allegedly shot himself at Kundli, near the Sighu border at farmer protest
Read more
News Reports

Priyanka Gandhi had to remove a Facebook post spreading misinformation, but here’s how she can continue lying like her brother

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was forced to back-pedal on her attempt to fearmonger after Facebook flagged her tweet as "misleading" content.
Read more

When Lord Jagannath had to go hungry and beg on the streets: The story of ‘Manabasa Gurubara’ in Odisha

Culture and History Sanghamitra -
Every Thursday in the current month of Margashira, every Odia household gets ready to welcome Maa Laxmi into their homes.

Illegal construction on land fraudulently owned by Kamla Nehru Trust in Raebareli demolished

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress MLA Aditi Singh had alleged financial irregularities in Kamla Nehru Education Society that taken the land on lease.

‘Mirzapur’ is too 2020. How about ‘Thiruvananthapuram’ and ‘Siliguri’ for more reality based drama?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
"Thiruvananthapuram" and "Siliguri" should be the name of next new shows on OTT platforms

Scars of how Islamists and Left came together to burn the country a year ago: From the ides of December to end of February

OpIndia Explains Nupur J Sharma -
It was on the 11th of December 2019 that calls to Jihad started emanating, culminating into the Delhi anti-Hindu riots.

Recently Popular

News Reports

As Republic TV CEO is sent to 14-day custody, Mumbai Police embarks to hunt Arnab Goswami down, again: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been relentlessly pursuing Republic TV and Arnab Goswami after they asked uncomfortable questions
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
News Reports

‘Hemant Soren raped me like an animal, sex maniac’: Woman alleges death threat, letter demanding police protection goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The incident came to light after several netizens took to Twitter on Wednesday to trend 'JusticeforAyesha' to demand justice for a woman, who was allegedly raped and threatened by the incumbent Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren seven years ago at a hotel in Mumbai.
Read more
Media

‘Investigative journalist’ Swati Chaturvedi’s midnight ‘goggling’ is more humiliating than her conversations with ‘sources’

OpIndia Staff -
Swadi Chaturvedi was googling about Modi’s marriage at midnight. Read how she ended up humiliating herself
Read more
News Reports

After communist link emerges in Wistron plant vandalism, Chinese propagandist uses it to threaten other companies moving from China to India

OpIndia Staff -
The propagandist of China's Communist Party, subtly threatening the other partners of Apple Inc such as Foxconn, asked whether these companies now regret about moving those facilities to India.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Germany witnesses an increase in cases of female genital mutilation, migrant influx from the Middle East and Africa being seen as a reason

OpIndia Staff -
A study found that cases of female genital mutilation in Germany went up by 40% last compared to 2016
Read more
News Reports

‘He was killed’: Why nurse, who served at Sant Baba Ram Singh’s dispensary, is questioning ‘suicide’ angle after he ‘shot himself’ at farmer protest

OpIndia Staff -
On December 16, reportedly, Sikh Priest identified as Sant Baba Ram Singh allegedly shot himself at Kundli, near the Sighu border at farmer protest
Read more
News Reports

Trouble for TMC continues, party leader Diptangshu Chaudhury quits from CM’s Grievance and Monitoring Cell

OpIndia Staff -
This string of resignations, which comes ahead of West Bengal polls in April-May 2021, might bring in a lot of trouble for TMC
Read more
News Reports

Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami withdraws his anticipatory bail plea in ‘assault on woman cop’ case

OpIndia Staff -
An FIR was registered against Arnab Goswami for allegedly assaulting an on-duty lady police office during his arrest in abetment to suicide case
Read more
News Reports

Priyanka Gandhi had to remove a Facebook post spreading misinformation, but here’s how she can continue lying like her brother

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was forced to back-pedal on her attempt to fearmonger after Facebook flagged her tweet as "misleading" content.
Read more
Culture and History

When Lord Jagannath had to go hungry and beg on the streets: The story of ‘Manabasa Gurubara’ in Odisha

Sanghamitra -
Every Thursday in the current month of Margashira, every Odia household gets ready to welcome Maa Laxmi into their homes.
Read more
News Reports

Blocking roads may lead to people going hungry in Delhi, merely sitting in protest will not help: CJI on farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
The CJI proposed the setting up of an independent committee to assist negotiations between the government and the farmers.
Read more
News Reports

Shocker from Maharashtra as both Houses pass resolution deciding to not respond to SC notice in Arnab Goswami case: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Both Houses of Maharashtra State unanimously passed resolution not to response to notice or summons in Arnab Goswami case
Read more
News Reports

Order to kill came from Srinagar Central jail, reveals police probing murder case of Kashmir High Court lawyer Babar Qadri

OpIndia Staff -
Police have arrested two persons from Srinagar Central Jail for issuing the order to kill high Court advocate Babar Qadri
Read more
News Reports

Illegal construction on land fraudulently owned by Kamla Nehru Trust in Raebareli demolished

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MLA Aditi Singh had alleged financial irregularities in Kamla Nehru Education Society that taken the land on lease.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com