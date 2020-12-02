Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is often referred to as ‘Canadian Pappu’. It is because marketing gimmicks and PR stunts carried out by Rahul Gandhi’s team often appear inspired from Trudeau’s. Here are a few examples of similar stunts carried out by the two political leaders over the years.

Appear ‘intelligent’

In 2016, Justin Trudeau gave a ‘quick lesson’ in quantum computing to a reporter.

Trudeau giving quantum computing ‘lesson’ to a reporter.

Of course, he was hailed by everyone as international media swooned over the ‘boyishly handsome’ leader. Few months later, our boy Rahul Gandhi decided he will address a gathering on Artificial Intelligence.

Rahul Gandhi wanted to address a gathering on AI

However, days later it was clarified that he was just going to address a gathering of Indian Overseas Congress and not really speaking on AI.

Fitness

Canada’s Trudeau has regularly appeared on various lists as one of the ‘fittest’ world leaders. He boxes, picks up a kid with one hand and gets clicked doing other sporty stuff because of which he is often called ‘fit’.

Justin Trudeau as one of the fittest leaders

And so, what does Rahul Gandhi do? Yes, he is suddenly an expert in Aikido, a Japanese martial art.

Rahul Gandhi expert in Japanese martial art form

One fine day, the nation wakes up with news that Rahul Gandhi not only knows Aikido, but he is apparently a ‘black belt’ in it. Oh and not only that Rahul is apparently a shooting expert too. Videos of Rahul Gandhi doing some Aikido moves, the first and only time we got to see him do it, went viral after Congress social media team released them.

Pidi and Kenzie

Remember how Pidi became famous after Congress lost Assam as Rahul Gandhi chose to play with his pet dog instead of discussing party problems? Trudeau did it first. No, not losing elections. But wowing the world with his pet dog.

Trudeau got a puppy

In 2016, Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to announce they got a puppy.

#tbt to the little one meeting our newest arrival a few months ago. Say hello to Kenzie. pic.twitter.com/G0wuoP9JCe — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 28, 2016

Obviously, the media swooned again over the ‘cute’ Trudeau family.

A year later, Rahul Gandhi revealed his ‘cute’ friend.

Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way 😎 than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat! pic.twitter.com/fkQwye94a5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 29, 2017

Of course, Rahul Gandhi was hailed as ‘cute’ and ‘cool’ and ‘funny’ for having a dog who does tricks.

Except, he was also given a truth pill by former Congress leader Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sir @OfficeOfRG,who knows him better than me.Still remember you busy feeding biscuits 2 him while We wanted to discuss urgent Assam's issues https://t.co/Eiu7VsuvL1 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 29, 2017

Ouch! That must have hurt.

Random act of kindness

In 2016, an image of Trudeau sitting on steps and talking to a little boy had gone viral on social media.

Trudeau’s random act of kindness

Trudeau in 2015 sat with a boy who had a bad day in school and gave a pep talk.

At Jarry metro today with @JustinTrudeau – a broken escalator makes it hard for some to get to their metro #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/J0OSXbpTZb — Adam Scotti 🇨🇦📷 (@AdamScotti) April 16, 2014

Trudeau, in another random act of kindness, helped a man on wheelchair board the metro.

What does our boy do?

Rahul Gandhi’s random act of kindness

‘Good guy’ Rahul Gandhi comes to rescue of a journalist who was injured. Few days later, Congress workers beat up a journalist in Tamil Nadu for clicking pictures of empty chairs at public rally of Congress leader.

Fans

Justin Trudeau has fans. Not just fans, screaming fans.

Justin Trudeau surrounded by fans

And what does Rahul Gandhi have?

On the way to the public meeting in Pardi, Valsad, Rahul Gandhi stops the bus to meet a young fan! #CongressAveChhe pic.twitter.com/D3bFRuRud8 — Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) November 3, 2017

Fans, of course.

Happy birthday!

In 2017, Rahul Gandhi very randomly tweeted birthday greetings to a 107 year old grandmother of a very vocal Congress supporter.

Dear Dipali, Please wish your beautiful grandmother a very happy birthday and a merry Xmas. Please also give her a big hug from me. Best, Rahul. https://t.co/lcp8NUa8Di — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 25, 2017

He also gave a ‘big hug’ to the lady who expressed desire to meet him as he was ‘handsome’.

He also called her personally and wished her.

And as if this was not enough @OfficeOfRG Mr.Gandhi called and personally wished my Nani!! This is #TrueHumaness. Thank you all of you for the blessings for her . Each one of them matter. https://t.co/ftvZ1pmhsJ — Dipali Sikand (@SikandDipali) December 25, 2017

But wait. What Rahul Gandhi does today, Justin Trudeau has already done yesterday.

Justin Trudeau wishing 120 year old lady

The 120 year old lady had expressed her desire to meet Canadian PM Justin Trudeau for her birthday.

Compare and contrast

Rahul Gandhi and Justin Trudeau both come from strong political families. Rahul Gandhi’s father, grandmother and great grandfather have all been prime ministers of India. Trudeau’s father Pierre Trudeau was also Prime Minister of Canada. And while under Trudeau’s leadership Liberal Party in Canada won the 2015 elections, under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, Congress had one of its most humiliating defeats in 2019 general elections.

Whether Rahul Gandhi is indeed inspired from Justin Trudeau or not no one knows, but the similarities in their PR strategy are too stark to not notice. And it is for this that Trudeau gets to be known as Rahul Gandhi equivalent of Canada.