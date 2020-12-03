Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh fight turns ugly, she calls him Karan Johar’s pet dog

Actor Kangana Ranaut and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh have locked horns on social media platform Twitter. The argument started when Dosanjh shared a video of the elder woman, Mahinder Kaur, who was allegedly misunderstood as one of the protesters from anti-CAA protests. He said in his tweet that one should not post whatever comes to his or her mind.

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI 🙏🏾



Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam



Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..

Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

Dosanjh’s tweet irked Kangana. She called him Karan Johar’s pet and said that she posted the tweet about the old lady Bilkis Bano who was part of anti-CAA protests and has now joined Farmers’ protests as well. She further added that she does not even know Mahinder Kaur.

Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now. https://t.co/RkXRVKfXV1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Angered by Ranaut’s reply, Dosanjh questioned her if she is a pet of everyone she has worked with. He added if that is true, the list of her owners will be very long. He alleged that Ranaut provokes people by spreading misinformation and play with their emotions.

Oh chamche chal, tu jinki chat chat ke kaam leta hai, main unki roz bajati hoon,jayada mat uchal,main Kangana Ranaut hoon tere jaisi chamchi nahin jo jhoot boloon,maine sirf aur sirf Shaheen Baag wali protestor pe comment kiya tha, if anyone can prove otherwise I will apologise. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Ranaut called him a ‘chamcha’ and said she is not a pet like him. She said that she only posted about the old lady from the anti-CAA protests, and if anyone can prove otherwise, she will apologise. Kangana had earlier mistakenly tweeted about an elderly lady at Punjab farmers’ protest mistaking her for Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests. While Bilkis Bano had not gone to protests till then, days later, she did go there to ‘express her solidarity’.

Dosanjh further provoked her and said in Punjabi, “We are from Punjab and not Bollywood. We will hit back hard. Punjabis will put an end to your drama.” Replying to her allegations that he begs for work, Dosanjh said that he does not need to ask for work as people from Bollywood request him to do a film in Bollywood.

Aa JAA…

Kam Mai Hun Da Ni Karda ..Tuney Kitno ki Chaati Hai Kaam Ke Lie?



Mai Bollywood Mai Strugle ni karta madam..

Bollywood wale aa ke kehnde aa film kar Lao SIR 😊



Mai tainu das riha eH BOLLYWOOD WALE NI PUNJAB WALE AA



2 Dian 4 Ni 36 Sune gi.. https://t.co/KSHb45Xpak — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

He further said that the mothers of Punjab are no less than God for him. As a woman, she should be ashamed of accusing that other women are up for ‘sale’.

Punjabi samajh aati hai mujhe, jinhonne Delhi mein riots karvaye khoon ki nadiyaan bahae, dangge karvaye unko defend karte hue sharm nahi aati? Tujhe kya sharm aayegi, kjo kaise kaam deta hai sabko pata hai 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Replying to his allegations, Ranaut asked him if he feels ashamed of supporting those who caused riots in Delhi that resulted in the death of many. She said, “why will you feel ashamed. Everyone knows how Kjo gives work.”

Dosanjh posted another tweet and called Ranaut brainless for calling women of Punjab saleable at Rs 100. “Go and scare someone else with Bollywood. We are born to demolish ego.” He accused her of trying to divert attention by invoking Karan Johar.

Aa JAA Aa JAA… @KanganaTeam



Dheley Di Akal Ni Tainu.. Sadian Maava Nu Tu 100rs Wali Das dian..



Bollywood Di Dhamki Te Draava Kisey Hor nu Daee JAA Ke..



Asi VATT Kadhan Nu Hee Jamey an



Tu Boldi Rahi an Bollywood waleya Nu..Tera Muh Pey Geya Har ek Nu Maada Bolan Da.. — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Ranaut called him dumbo and asked why the old lady of anti-CAA protests protested when no one’s citizenship was affected by the amendment. She questioned that in similar way, when the MSP has not been removed, on whose instructions did the same Bilkis Bano attend the farmers’ protest. “Who is guiding her what to speak?” she further asked.

Oye dumbo baat wahi hai jab kisi ki citizenship gayi he nahin toh Saheen Baag dadi ne kiske kehne pe protests kiye? Jab MSP hataya he nahin toh phir wahi dadi kiske bhejne pe Farmers protests mein hissa le rahi hai? Kaun usko peeche se prompt karta hai when she speaks ? https://t.co/GZE2dyqVK3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

In another tweet, while quoting Dosanjh, she said they are misguiding the farmers. She is stressed to see protests, riots, and bloodbath. “You all are part of it,” she alleged.

Mera ya tumhara sahi hona zaroori nahin hai, desh ka sahi hona zaroori hai, tum log farmers ko bhatka rahe ho, pareshaan hoon main inn protests se aaye din in riots se iss khoon kharabe se, aur tum sab bhaagidaar ho ismein… remember that … https://t.co/shhe4lyM43 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Dosanjh replied with a photograph of the old lady from Punjab and asked if she looks like a rioter. He compared the old lady to God and said that Punjabis would teach her how to talk to the elders.

Inke baare mein maine kabhi kuch nahin kaha, main inhein janti bhi nahi, yeh kaun hain inka kya naam hai mujhe nahin pata, jhooth failana band kar.Shaheen Baag dadi pe maine sawaal uthaye haan main danke ki chot pe accept karti hoon,show me where I wrote anything about this dadi? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Ranaut again clarified that she has not talked about the lady he is mentioning as she does not know who she is. She warned him to stop spreading lies. She said she had questioned the old lady from Shaheen Bagh and urged him to show where she had talked about the old lady from Punjab.