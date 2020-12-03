Thursday, December 3, 2020
Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh fight turns ugly, she calls him Karan Johar’s pet dog

Days after Kangana mistook an elderly lady in Punjab farmers' protest for Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh 'protests', Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh got into a war of words with her on Twitter.

Actor Kangana Ranaut and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh have locked horns on social media platform Twitter. The argument started when Dosanjh shared a video of the elder woman, Mahinder Kaur, who was allegedly misunderstood as one of the protesters from anti-CAA protests. He said in his tweet that one should not post whatever comes to his or her mind.

Dosanjh’s tweet irked Kangana. She called him Karan Johar’s pet and said that she posted the tweet about the old lady Bilkis Bano who was part of anti-CAA protests and has now joined Farmers’ protests as well. She further added that she does not even know Mahinder Kaur.

Angered by Ranaut’s reply, Dosanjh questioned her if she is a pet of everyone she has worked with. He added if that is true, the list of her owners will be very long. He alleged that Ranaut provokes people by spreading misinformation and play with their emotions.

Ranaut called him a ‘chamcha’ and said she is not a pet like him. She said that she only posted about the old lady from the anti-CAA protests, and if anyone can prove otherwise, she will apologise. Kangana had earlier mistakenly tweeted about an elderly lady at Punjab farmers’ protest mistaking her for Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests. While Bilkis Bano had not gone to protests till then, days later, she did go there to ‘express her solidarity’.

Dosanjh further provoked her and said in Punjabi, “We are from Punjab and not Bollywood. We will hit back hard. Punjabis will put an end to your drama.” Replying to her allegations that he begs for work, Dosanjh said that he does not need to ask for work as people from Bollywood request him to do a film in Bollywood.

He further said that the mothers of Punjab are no less than God for him. As a woman, she should be ashamed of accusing that other women are up for ‘sale’.

Replying to his allegations, Ranaut asked him if he feels ashamed of supporting those who caused riots in Delhi that resulted in the death of many. She said, “why will you feel ashamed. Everyone knows how Kjo gives work.”

Dosanjh posted another tweet and called Ranaut brainless for calling women of Punjab saleable at Rs 100. “Go and scare someone else with Bollywood. We are born to demolish ego.” He accused her of trying to divert attention by invoking Karan Johar.

Ranaut called him dumbo and asked why the old lady of anti-CAA protests protested when no one’s citizenship was affected by the amendment. She questioned that in similar way, when the MSP has not been removed, on whose instructions did the same Bilkis Bano attend the farmers’ protest. “Who is guiding her what to speak?” she further asked.

In another tweet, while quoting Dosanjh, she said they are misguiding the farmers. She is stressed to see protests, riots, and bloodbath. “You all are part of it,” she alleged.

Dosanjh replied with a photograph of the old lady from Punjab and asked if she looks like a rioter. He compared the old lady to God and said that Punjabis would teach her how to talk to the elders.

Ranaut again clarified that she has not talked about the lady he is mentioning as she does not know who she is. She warned him to stop spreading lies. She said she had questioned the old lady from Shaheen Bagh and urged him to show where she had talked about the old lady from Punjab.

