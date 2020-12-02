Controversy seems to follow actress Kangana Ranaut wherever she goes. Ranaut has once again landed in legal trouble over a Twitter post regarding farmer protests that she later deleted. Ranaut had mistaken an elderly woman who had participated in women’s march taken out as part of the farmer protests for the famous Bilkis Bano also known as ‘Dadi’ who had participated in Shaheen Bagh protests. Retweeting a post on Twitter that claimed that the woman in farmer protests was Bilkis Bano, Ranaut had said that Dadi was available for hire to appear in protests.

Screenshot of Kangana Ranaut’s tweet (Source: Republic)

“Ha ha ha she is the same dadi who featured in Time magazine for being the most powerful Indian….And she is available in 100 rupees. Pakistani journo’s have hijacked international PR for India in an embarrassing way. We need our own people to speak for us internationally”, she commented. However, she deleted the tweet later.

Legal notice sent by Chandigarh based advocate

A Chandigarh based advocate named Hakam Singh has sent a legal notice to Ranaut for mistaking the elderly woman for Bilkis Dadi and saying that the latter was available for money. In the notice, Singh said that the woman in farmer protests was Mahinder Kaur, the wife of a farmer.

Advocate expressed displeasure over her comments calling it a ‘mockery of an old female’ and sought a public apology from Ranaut within seven days. “That by using such lower remarks for the said lady, you have not only lowered down the prestige and image of the said lady, but you have also lowered down the image and prestige of each lady as well as of each person, who takes part in protests for noble cause and for fighting their rights”, Singh wrote in the notice.

The notice further read, “That by tweeting in such a manner, the same also points towards the fact that the protests which is being conducted by farmers, is being conducted by bringing persons on rent. Such a low thinking from you, who is herself is lady an celebrity, is not acceptable”. Advocate Singh said that Ranaut had mocked the farmers who put their lives at risk and were protesting for their rights.

‘Shaheen Bagh Dadi’ Bilkis Bano participated in farmer protests

The Shaheen Bag Dadi, who was featured in the list of top 100 influential people of 2020 in Time Magazine, joined the farmer protests yesterday. However, she was detained by police at Singhu Border. Police said that Dadi was stopped for her own safety amid the Covid-19 pandemic as she was a senior citizen.