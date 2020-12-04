BJP leader Kapil Mishra has written a letter to the President of the country, alleging that for a long time now, the citizens of Delhi have been devoid of their fundamental rights and necessities. Mishra was referring to the Shaheen Bagh protests, and more recently, the farmers’ protest in and around the national capital that has disrupted the lives of the city residents.

Mishra took to Twitter to share the letter that he has written to the President of India. He has alleged that Delhi residents are being held hostage and demanded the opening of roads.

Letter to President of India : @rashtrapatibhvn



हम दिल्ली वासियों को बार बार बंधक बनाया जाना बंद हो , हमारी सड़कें खोली जाएं pic.twitter.com/3DL1AvoZuU — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) December 4, 2020

“Not only are we(Delhi residents) being deprived of our fundamental rights but the social distancing norms and restrictions on crowd gathering are also being violated publicly,” the letter shared by Kapil Mishra read.

Mishra added that this is not happening for the first time in Delhi but at the start of the year too, Delhi was held hostage in the name of Shaheen Bagh protests at several places and an atmosphere of hatred and violence was created in the national capital. Mishra cited the Supreme Court ruling which stated that public places cannot be blocked in the name of protests.

The anti-CAA protests, especially at Shaheen Bagh, which began as a peaceful protest crossed all the boundaries as it turned out to be another typical left-wing managed anti-India event. Eventually, the Shaheen Bagh protest site had provided fodder and a shield for violent rioters who had, in February, targeted Hindus and gone on a rampage burning the capital, timing the bloodbath with US President Trump’s visit to Delhi.

Following the failure of violent protests perpetrated by the Islamist mobs on the streets of Delhi and Jamia Millia Islamia University, a large group of women had sat in protest at Shaheen Bagh, an organised event that was publicised as a mark of dissent, while it was blocking a major highway, disrupting traffic and preventing thousands of city residents every day from travelling to their schools, offices and homes.

Activists of various political parties have held Delhi hostage: Kapil Mishra

In his letter to the President, Mishra has claimed that activists of many political parties have held Delhi hostage. He added that the supply of daily needs such as vegetables, milk, fruits, oxygen cylinders, medicines, etc. is adversely affected as protests sweep Delhi. Mishra alleged that amidst the coronavirus pandemic, crowds are being gathered at several places in Delhi, in violation of the COVID-19 protocols and the orders of the Supreme Court.

Mishra has also warned that the gross violation of COVID-19 guidelines might provoke another wave of the deadly coronavirus, putting the lives of the elderly and vulnerable at risk.

Mishra has also been critical of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in his letter to the President. He asserted that Delhi residents exhibited great restraint while celebrating the festival of Chhath. Mishra said that Delhi has been closed from all the four sides while crowds are gathering at several places within the city.

“We are saddened by the fact that our elected government in Delhi considers the lives of ordinary citizens as cheap and thus expendable. The Delhi government has asked crowds to gather at various places by putting up posters, hoardings and banners,” Mishra said in the letter.

Kapil Mishra requests the President to intervene and restore the fundamental rights of Delhi residents

Contending that the lives of Delhi citizens are as important as the residents of other states, BJP leader Kapil Mishra has requested the President of India to take cognisance of the matter and take a concrete decision to ensure that their fundamental rights are also protected like the inhabitants of other states.

“Sir, we, the residents of Delhi, never indulge in blocking roads of other states, disrupting their supplies of essential commodities and medicines. In fact, because of Delhi residents, the livelihood of the inhabitants of neighbouring states is enhanced. Therefore, it is a humble request from us to stop this routine hostage-taking of the Delhi residents,” the letter concluded.