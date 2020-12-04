Friday, December 4, 2020
Home News Reports Kapil Mishra writes a letter to the President, says Delhi residents are repeatedly being...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Kapil Mishra writes a letter to the President, says Delhi residents are repeatedly being held hostage by politically motivated protests

"Not only are we (Delhi residents) being deprived of our fundamental rights but the social distancing norms and restrictions on crowd gathering are also being violated publicly," the letter shared by Kapil Mishra read.

OpIndia Staff
Kapil Mishra writes to the President, requests to restore the fundamental rights of Delhi citizens
Representational image, farmer protests, via India Today
42

BJP leader Kapil Mishra has written a letter to the President of the country, alleging that for a long time now, the citizens of Delhi have been devoid of their fundamental rights and necessities. Mishra was referring to the Shaheen Bagh protests, and more recently, the farmers’ protest in and around the national capital that has disrupted the lives of the city residents.

Mishra took to Twitter to share the letter that he has written to the President of India. He has alleged that Delhi residents are being held hostage and demanded the opening of roads.

“Not only are we(Delhi residents) being deprived of our fundamental rights but the social distancing norms and restrictions on crowd gathering are also being violated publicly,” the letter shared by Kapil Mishra read.

Mishra added that this is not happening for the first time in Delhi but at the start of the year too, Delhi was held hostage in the name of Shaheen Bagh protests at several places and an atmosphere of hatred and violence was created in the national capital. Mishra cited the Supreme Court ruling which stated that public places cannot be blocked in the name of protests.

The anti-CAA protests, especially at Shaheen Bagh, which began as a peaceful protest crossed all the boundaries as it turned out to be another typical left-wing managed anti-India event. Eventually, the Shaheen Bagh protest site had provided fodder and a shield for violent rioters who had, in February, targeted Hindus and gone on a rampage burning the capital, timing the bloodbath with US President Trump’s visit to Delhi.

Following the failure of violent protests perpetrated by the Islamist mobs on the streets of Delhi and Jamia Millia Islamia University, a large group of women had sat in protest at Shaheen Bagh, an organised event that was publicised as a mark of dissent, while it was blocking a major highway, disrupting traffic and preventing thousands of city residents every day from travelling to their schools, offices and homes.

Activists of various political parties have held Delhi hostage: Kapil Mishra

In his letter to the President, Mishra has claimed that activists of many political parties have held Delhi hostage. He added that the supply of daily needs such as vegetables, milk, fruits, oxygen cylinders, medicines, etc. is adversely affected as protests sweep Delhi. Mishra alleged that amidst the coronavirus pandemic, crowds are being gathered at several places in Delhi, in violation of the COVID-19 protocols and the orders of the Supreme Court.

Mishra has also warned that the gross violation of COVID-19 guidelines might provoke another wave of the deadly coronavirus, putting the lives of the elderly and vulnerable at risk.

Mishra has also been critical of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in his letter to the President. He asserted that Delhi residents exhibited great restraint while celebrating the festival of Chhath. Mishra said that Delhi has been closed from all the four sides while crowds are gathering at several places within the city.

“We are saddened by the fact that our elected government in Delhi considers the lives of ordinary citizens as cheap and thus expendable. The Delhi government has asked crowds to gather at various places by putting up posters, hoardings and banners,” Mishra said in the letter.

Kapil Mishra requests the President to intervene and restore the fundamental rights of Delhi residents

Contending that the lives of Delhi citizens are as important as the residents of other states, BJP leader Kapil Mishra has requested the President of India to take cognisance of the matter and take a concrete decision to ensure that their fundamental rights are also protected like the inhabitants of other states.

“Sir, we, the residents of Delhi, never indulge in blocking roads of other states, disrupting their supplies of essential commodities and medicines. In fact, because of Delhi residents, the livelihood of the inhabitants of neighbouring states is enhanced. Therefore, it is a humble request from us to stop this routine hostage-taking of the Delhi residents,” the letter concluded.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKapil Mishra letter, Delhi protests, AAP Congress protests
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

WSJ drags Brahmins in domestic policy subject, American Hindu Group demands immediate withdrawal of article: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
The CoHNA demanded that WSJ remove 'Brahmin' from the OpEd and an apology be issued to the global Hindu Community.
Read more
News Reports

How a teacher from Solapur, Ranjitsinh Disale, won the coveted Global Teacher Prize and $1 million: Here is his story

OpIndia Staff -
32-year-old teacher Ranjitsinh Disale won the Global Teacher prize and prize money of $1 million for his extensive work in the field of the girl child education
Read more

From surveilling Chinese students in the US to running spy rings in top US universities: All you need to know about CCP infiltration

World OpIndia Staff -
Lately, it has been revealed how the Communist Party of China has funnelled a massive amount of money into ivy league US universities including Stanford, Harvard in an effort to infiltrate into these research institutes.

World’s first Muslim Hijabi model, Halima Aden, quits modelling, says fashion industry compromised her Islamic faith: Read details

World OpIndia Staff -
Halima Aden, the first-ever Muslim Hijabi model, has decided to give up her modelling career to embrace her faith, Islam

Petition filed in HC wants Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account deleted, mentions that she called Uddhav Thackeray govt ‘Pappu Sena’

Law OpIndia Staff -
The petition claimed that Kangana Ranaut had disrespected judiciary by posting a tweet in which she referred to Maharashtra govt as Pappu Sena.

‘If anything happens to him, CM will be responsible’: Expelled BJD MLA picked up by Odisha officials, wife says he is now untraceable

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Expelled BJD leader Pradeep Panigrahi was picked up by EOW of the Crime Branch from his residence in Odisha as wife cries foul

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

From supporting Khalistanis to hurting religious sentiments of Sikhs: A brief intro of the new liberal favourite, Diljit Dosanjh

OpIndia Staff -
Singer Diljit Dosanjh has become the new blue-eyed boy of the left-liberal gang after he supported ongoing farmers protest
Read more
Opinions

Exposing hypocrisy of Congress, CPIM, Bharatiya Kisan Union and even Justin Trudeau over the Farm Bills 2020, point by point

Abhishek Banerjee -
The industry scale hypocrisy surrounding the protests around Farm Laws is staggering
Read more
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh fight turns ugly, she calls him Karan Johar’s pet dog

OpIndia Staff -
Days after Kangana mistook an elderly lady in Punjab farmers' protest for Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh 'protests', Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh got into a war of words with her on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

Mirzapur: Three Brahmin boys found dead, family says they were murdered with eyes gouged out, police deny

OpIndia Staff -
The three cousins: 14-year-old Sudhanshu Tiwari, 14-year-old Shivam Tiwari and Hariom Tiwari were mysteriously found dead in a pond in the Lalganj police station area, Mirzapur.
Read more
News Reports

MDH Masala owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passes away at 97

OpIndia Staff -
Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of the spices brand 'MDH' passed away on Thursday morning following a cardiac arrest.
Read more
News Reports

Even pandering doesn’t get India Today a free pass: Here is why ‘liberals’ are today cancelling Rajdeep and Rahul Kanwal

OpIndia Staff -
'Liberals' are cancelling India Today, Rajdeep Sardesai and Rahul Kanwal over their coverage of the allegations against Shehla Rashid
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Kapil Mishra writes a letter to the President, says Delhi residents are repeatedly being held hostage by politically motivated protests

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Mishra, in his letter, has alleged that Delhi residents have been deprived of their fundamental rights as scores of political activists have been holding the city hostage to get their demands fulfilled
Read more
News Reports

Assam’s AIUDF owned NGO Ajmal Foundation receiving crores of rupees from foreign organisations known for terror funding: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Legal Rights Observatory has stated that Ajmal Foundation has committed FCRA violations by diverting foreign funds received in the name of education to Badruddin's political party.
Read more
Government and Policy

India summons Canadian High Commissioner after comments by Justin Trudeau on farmers’ protest: Here is what India told Canada

OpIndia Staff -
On the 1st of Dec, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers had expressed concerns over ongoing farmers’ protest in India
Read more
News Reports

COVID vaccine will be ready in the next few weeks, elders and frontline health workers to get it first: Big takeaways from PM Modi’s...

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that India is better equipped for vaccine distribution as the country has vast expertise and experience of vaccination programs
Read more
Media

WSJ drags Brahmins in domestic policy subject, American Hindu Group demands immediate withdrawal of article: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
The CoHNA demanded that WSJ remove 'Brahmin' from the OpEd and an apology be issued to the global Hindu Community.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi HC grants bail to journalist Rajeev Sharma, who used to write for Chinese papers, The Quint, etc, and was arrested for spying for...

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi High Court granted bail to journalist Rajeev Sharma, who was arrested after it was revealed that he was spying for China.
Read more
News Reports

Confusion over ballot marking: Telangana HC orders counting of ballots with ‘Swastik’ mark only in GHMC elections

OpIndia Staff -
Telangana HC set aside a circular by state election commission that any mark on the ballot will be acceptable for counting GHMC polls
Read more
News Reports

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar does not think ally Rahul Gandhi is fit to lead India: Here is what he said in a media interview

OpIndia Staff -
NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that Rahul Gandhi lacks the consistency needed to be accepted by the country as its leader
Read more
News Reports

Study finds evidence of the first use of controlled fire in India 55,000 years ago at a site near Prayagraj: Report

OpIndia Staff -
This recent study has made India move up to the 13th position amidst 15 oldest sites in the world with evidence of human-controlled fire.
Read more
World

Russia cancels resident permit of George Soros linked ‘human rights activist’, gives her two weeks to leave: Details

OpIndia Staff -
George Soros funded Open Society Foundation(OSF) has also been involved in bankrolling highly prejudiced NGOs in India
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
492,795FollowersFollow
20,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com